Overview

In order to recommend better (and real) playlists for a specific recipe, the soundtracks subgraph needs more specific data from a recipe.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the @external and @requires federation-specific directive s

Resolve field s in the soundtracks subgraph using data from recipes

Searching for the perfect playlists

The soundtracks subgraph uses a Spotify REST API as a data source. We have a handy endpoint we can use to search for the perfect playlists to accompany a recipe: the /search endpoint.

https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/docs/#/Playlists/search

The /search endpoint takes in a few parameters, most notably: a query string to search for and the type of results to return (albums, artists, songs, playlists). We already know we want playlists, and we'll leave the rest of the parameters as default. But what about the query string? What search terms or keywords about the recipe can we provide?

The soundtracks subgraph already has access to a recipe's unique id , but we can't make helpful recommendations based on an id !

A recipe's name , however, might be a bit more useful. How can we use that bit of information from the recipes subgraph to determine what we return from soundtracks ? Currently, that information only lives in the recipes subgraph.

When logic in one subgraph depends on data from another, we can use the @requires and @external directives. Let's dive into these one by one, and see how we use them together.

Using the @requires and @external directives

Learn more: What's a GraphQL directive? A GraphQL directive is like a special instruction for part of your GraphQL schema or operation. A directive starts with the @ symbol, followed by the name of the directive. Our server (or any other system that interacts with our schema) can then perform custom logic for that symbol based on its directives. Many directives are default directives—that is, they're part of the GraphQL specification. Others, as we'll see shortly, are federation-specific directives. We apply these directives in subgraph schemas to enable features that help our federated graphs run more smoothly.

The @requires directive is used on a field in the schema to indicate that this particular field depends on the values of other fields that are resolved by other subgraphs. This directive tells the router that it needs to fetch the values of those externally-defined fields first, even if the original GraphQL operation didn't request them. These externally-defined fields need to be included in the subgraph's schema and marked with the @external directive.

In our case, the Recipe entity's recommendedPlaylists field requires the name field.

In Hot Chocolate, we'll be using annotations for these directives: [Requires] and [External] .

Learn more: See it in SDL syntax Here's what the GraphQL schema will look like to implement the feature: schema.graphql type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! name : String ! @external recommendedPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! @requires ( fields : "name" ) } Copy

Let's see these directives in action.

Open up the Recipe.cs file. We'll tag the RecommendedPlaylists resolver with the [Requires] directive. This directive needs one argument: the field(s) that it depends on. In our case, that's the name field. Note that this field needs to start with a lowercase n to match what it looks like in our schema. Types/Recipe.cs [ Requires ( "name" ) ] public List < Playlist > RecommendedPlaylists ( ) Copy Next, we'll need to add the Name resolver. This will be a simple getter property returning a nullable string type, to match what the recipes subgraph returns. Note the uppercase N here. We're following C# conventions. Behind the scenes, Hot Chocolate transforms this into a lowercase n to match GraphQL schema conventions. Types/Recipe.cs public string ? Name { get ; } Copy We'll mark the Name resolver with the [External] attribute. This lets the router know that another subgraph is responsible for providing the data for this field. Types/Recipe.cs [ External ] public string ? Name { get ; } Copy

Watch out! Did something go wrong? REQUIRES_INVALID_FIELDS: [soundtracks] On field "Recipe.recommendedPlaylists", for @requires(fields: "Name"): Cannot query field "Name" on type "Recipe" (if the field is defined in another subgraph, you need to add it to this subgraph with @external). We need to specify name in lowercase in the [Requires("name")] attribute because it's lowercase in the schema SDL. Otherwise you get the error above. Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

The change in query plan

Restart the server and let rover dev do its composition magic before heading back to Sandbox at http://localhost:4000. We can see the effects of using the two directives in our query plan.

Let's run that query again:

query GetRecipeWithPlaylists { randomRecipe { name recommendedPlaylists { id name } } } Copy

Then, let's look at the query plan as text.

Query plan QueryPlan { Sequence { Fetch ( service : "recipes" ) { { randomRecipe { __typename id name } } } , Flatten ( path : "recipe" ) { Fetch ( service : "soundtracks" ) { { ... on Recipe { __typename id name } } = > { ... on Recipe { recommendedPlaylists { id name } } } } , } , } , } Copy

Compared with the previous query plan we had(before we introduced @requires and @external) , there's a small difference here: the entity representation (the lines highlighted) now includes the name field. Interesting!

Let's make one small tweak to the query and comment out the recipe's name.

query GetRecipeWithPlaylists { randomRecipe { recommendedPlaylists { id name } } } Copy

Run the query and take a look at the query plan again... the query plan remains the same!

This is because the process of resolving recommendedPlaylists requires that the value of the name field be passed along to, even if the original GraphQL operation didn't ask for it. For this reason, the router always fetches a recipe's name data first, and ensures it's passed along to the soundtracks subgraph.

Accessing the required field

Now let's do something with that name !

Jumping back to our Recipe.cs file, let's find the reference resolver.

Types/Recipe.cs [ ReferenceResolver ] public static Recipe GetRecipeById ( string id ) { return new Recipe ( id ) ; }

We'll update the list of parameters to include the name , and use that in the constructor call.

Types/Recipe.cs public static Recipe GetRecipeById ( string id , string ? name ) { return new Recipe ( id , name ) ; } Copy

And our constructor needs to account for that name value as well!

Types/Recipe.cs public Recipe ( string id , string ? name ) { Id = id ; if ( name != null ) { Name = name ; } } Copy

Calling the /search endpoint

Back to our RecommendedPlaylists resolver function parameters, let's add our SpotifyService data source. Types/Recipe.cs public List < Playlist > RecommendedPlaylists ( SpotifyService spotifyService ) Copy Don't forget to import the SpotifyService package at the top of the file. Types/Recipe.cs using SpotifyWeb ; Copy We'll also update the function signature to be asynchronous and return a Task type. Types/Recipe.cs public async Task < List < Playlist > > RecommendedPlaylists ( SpotifyService spotifyService ) Copy Inside the body of the function, we'll use the spotifyService.SearchAsync() method. Hint: Hover over the method to see its signature, and click through to find the function definition in the SpotifyService.cs file. Types/Recipe.cs var response = await spotifyService . SearchAsync ( this . Name , new List < SearchType > { SearchType . Playlist } , 3 , 0 , null ) ; Copy The first parameter is the search term, which is the recipe's name. We have access to it now through the class (you can omit this if you'd like!). The second parameter is a list of SearchType enums: we're only looking for Playlist types. Then, how many playlists maximum should be returned ( limit ) and the offset if we're working with pagination (0 is the first page). Lastly, null for the include_external type, which we don't really need to worry about. Remember, the RecommendedPlaylists resolver function should return a List<Playlist> type. But the response from the SearchAsync method returns a SearchResults type, which doesn't match! We'll need to dig in a little deeper to get the return type we want. It looks like the playlist results are included in the response.Playlists property, which in turn includes an Items property where the playlists actually live. Types/Recipe.cs var items = response . Playlists . Items ; Copy items is now a collection of PlaylistSimplified types, and we need to convert them to Playlist types. Luckily, we have a Playlist(PlaylistSimplified obj ) constructor that does the trick! So we'll iterate over the items collection using Select and call new Playlist(item) on each. Types/Recipe.cs var playlists = items . Select ( item => new Playlist ( item ) ) ; Copy Finally, the resolver function is expecting a List type, so we'll call the ToList() method before returning the results. Types/Recipe.cs return playlists . ToList ( ) ; Copy Perfect! And feel free to bring those three lines into one clean line. Types/Recipe.cs return response . Playlists . Items . Select ( item => new Playlist ( item ) ) . ToList ( ) ; Copy We'll also remove the hard-coded return array. Types/Recipe.cs - return new List<Playlist> - { - new Playlist("1", "Grooving"), - new Playlist("2", "Graph Explorer Jams"), - new Playlist("3", "Interpretive GraphQL Dance") - }; Copy

See full Recipe.cs file Types/Recipe.cs using ApolloGraphQL . HotChocolate . Federation ; using SpotifyWeb ; namespace Odyssey . MusicMatcher ; [ Key ( "id" ) ] public class Recipe { [ ID ] public string Id { get ; } [ External ] public string ? Name { get ; } [ ReferenceResolver ] public static Recipe GetRecipeById ( string id , string ? name ) { return new Recipe ( id , name ) ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists." ) ] [ Requires ( "name" ) ] public async Task < List < Playlist > > RecommendedPlaylists ( SpotifyService spotifyService ) { var response = await spotifyService . SearchAsync ( this . Name , new List < SearchType > { SearchType . Playlist } , 3 , 0 , null ) ; return response . Playlists . Items . Select ( item => new Playlist ( item ) ) . ToList ( ) ; } public Recipe ( string id , string ? name ) { Id = id ; if ( name != null ) { Name = name ; } } } Copy

Querying the dream query

We're all set! Restart the server and give rover dev a moment to compose the new supergraph schema with all our changes.

In Sandbox, let's give that dream query a spin, in full glorious detail!

query GetRecipeWithPlaylists { randomRecipe { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description tracks { explicit id name uri durationMs } } } } Copy

Task! My dream query is working locally!

👏👏👏 Recipe details, instructions, ingredients… and the perfect playlists to cook along to. Woohoo!

Key takeaways

The @requires directive is used to indicate that a field in the schema depends on the values of other field s that are resolved by other subgraph s. This directive ensures that externally-defined field s are fetched first, even if not explicitly requested in the original GraphQL operation . In Hot Chocolate, this directive is represented by the [Requires] attribute.

other other The @external directive is used to mark a field as externally defined, indicating that the data for this field comes from another subgraph . In Hot Chocolate, this directive is represented by the [External] attribute.

Up next

We've made lots of changes to our server, and rover dev helped us test everything out in a locally composed supergraph. Emphasis on the word local; to get our changes actually "live" (at least in the tutorial sense of the word), we need to tell GraphOS about them!