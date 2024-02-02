Odyssey

Federation with .NET (C#) & Hot Chocolate

Learn about the federated graph architecture, creating subgraphs, entities, and directives. We'll build a supergraph with .NET (C#) and Hot Chocolate.

  • Updated Feb 02, 2024
  • 12 lessons

  • The architecture of a supergraph (subgraphs and the router) and Apollo Federation 2

  • Create a supergraph with a self-hosted router in GraphOS

  • Create entities

  • Explore GraphOS graph insights and schema delivery

  • Use the @external and @requires GraphQL schema directives

  • Use the Rover CLI to publish subgraphs, run schema checks and facilitate local development

  • Basic programming knowledge using C# and .NET
  • Basic knowledge of building a GraphQL server using Hot Chocolate

Michelle Mabuyo

  • tasks
  • multiple choice questions
  • fill in the blank activities

    • Coming soon

    • code challenges
    • videos

beta
