Overview
In this lesson, we'll create a cloud-hosted supergraph in GraphOS! We'll be focusing on using Apollo Studio (the web interface) to get started.
You'll need a Studio account with the Serverless plan.
Create a new supergraph
If this is your first time on Studio, then you'll see a page that looks like this:
Click on the Connect your GraphQL API button.
Step 1: Your GraphQL API
The first thing we need is the endpoint URL of our GraphQL API. That's the Space Courses API! Let's paste it in.
https://space-courses-api.herokuapp.com/
Next, the subgraph name. This API is all about learning materials for our catstronauts-in-training, so we'll call this subgraph
space-courses.
space-courses
This is going to be the first subgraph of our supergraph.
Hit Next to move to the next step.
Step 2: Supergraph
Let's pick a short ID and a name for our supergraph.
The supergraph ID will be used to reference your supergraph from various tools later on. It can't be changed, so make sure you pick a good one!
The supergraph name is displayed throughout Studio and usually how you refer to your supergraph with your teammates. You can change it any time.
When you're happy with your choices, hit Create Supergraph.
We'll wait for GraphOS to provision and host the router for us, which should only take a few moments... and hooray! 🎉
Just like that, our supergraph is ready to query!
Key takeaways
- To create a supergraph, you need your GraphQL API endpoint. This becomes the first subgraph of your supergraph.
- GraphOS takes care of provisioning and hosting the cloud router for you.
Up next
We'll start sending queries to our supergraph!
