8. Using @defer
Overview

In some GraphQL s, some s may take slower to resolve than others. And this might mean our users will be staring at a loading screen for longer than we'd like.

In this lesson, we will:

  • Learn about the @defer directive
  • Apply the @defer directive to a slow field in our query

Investigating a slow query

Let's take this example of an regularly sent to the Poetic Plates API. The GetRecipePage includes details about a specific recipe, its ingredients and instructions. It also asks for a list of recently added recipes.

query GetRecipePage {
  recipe(id: "recOZrH0RhjSjATBp") {
    id
    name
    cookingTime
    prepTime
    readyTime
    servings
    instructions
    ingredients {
      text
    }
  }
  recentlyAddedRecipes {
    name
    cookingTime
    servings
  }
}

When we try running this, we can experience for ourselves just how long this query takes. 🐢

From a client app's perspective, the important information is in the recipe details. That's what the users want to see right away! Unfortunately, the recentlyAddedRecipes is slowing everything down. @defer to the rescue!

The @defer directive

The @defer enables our queries to receive data for specific s incrementally, instead of waiting to receive all data at the same time. This is helpful whenever some s in a query take much longer to resolve than others, like the recentlyAddedRecipes and its subs.

We can only defer certain s in our , specifically:

  • Root fields of the Query type (along with their subfields)
  • Fields of any entity type (along with their subfields)

Since recentlyAddedRecipes is a root in our Query type, it matches the first situation and we can safely defer it!

Note: Curious about entity types? Check out our Odyssey Voyage series.

How to use @defer

To use the @defer , we apply it to s in our queries. There's an easy way to do this in , so we don't have to remember the syntax every time.

With the GetRecipePage open, we'll place our cursor on the we want to defer: recentlyAddedRecipes. Then, right-click and select "Wrap with inline @defer " (or "Extract @defer ") and automatically takes care of the syntax for us.

Explorer with defer options

Explorer with defer options

Our query should now look like this:

query GetRecipePage {
  recipe(id: "recOZrH0RhjSjATBp") {
    id
    name
    cookingTime
    prepTime
    readyTime
    servings
    instructions
    ingredients {
      text
    }
  }
  ... @defer {
    recentlyAddedRecipes {
      name
      cookingTime
      servings
    }
  }
}

Let's run the query now.

We can see a new section called "Response Timeline".

Explorer with response timline after defer

Explorer with response timline after defer

When we hover over the first circle, we can see the data about our recipe is returned, but not the recentlyAddedRecipes .

When we hover over the second circle, we can see the additional data returned, a few seconds afterwards.

Amazing! This is going to make a big difference in our client app experiences.

Note: Clients must support receiving deferred query responses as multipart HTTP responses. This functionality is currently supported in Apollo Client for Web and Kotlin (experimental).

Practice

Use the below to answer the follow question:

type Query {
  availableFruits: [Fruit]
  fruit(id: ID): Fruit
  randomFruit: Fruit
}


type Mutation {
  buyFruit(fruitId: ID): Fruit
}


type Fruit {
  id: ID
  cost: Float
  isInSeason: Boolean
  color: String
}
Which of the following fields (and its subfields) can be deferred?
Which of the following statements are true?

Key takeaways

  • The @defer directive enables our queries to receive data for specific fields incrementally. We apply it to a fragment in our query.
  • Apollo Router comes with built-in support for the @defer directive.

Conclusion

And there we have it: we've got a ready to receive queries and share the magic of poetic AI-generated recipes!

Awesome job! We've learned what the is and the components that make it work: subgraphs and a . We created a using an existing GraphQL API and now it's set up for success inside . We've got a public variant ready for API consumers to try out. We've got access to and metrics segmented by clients and we can use defer to improve our user experience.

This is only the beginning; we've had our appetizer, and I hope you're hungry for more!

If you want to learn how to make changes to your safely and confidently, the next course, "GraphOS: Shipping your supergraph" is for you! See you there! 👋

