6. Sharing your supergraph
3m

Overview

Poetic Plates is meant to be a public API, ready for anyone to discover and try new recipes, whether it be through a web app, mobile app or another API.

In this lesson, we will:

  • Create a public variant to enable anyone to easily build and run queries using Explorer
  • Configure the cloud router's CORS policies to accept requests from any origin

Graph variants

Let's start with variants. A variant represents a different environment where the runs.

For example, we could have a variant for staging or pre-production, a common environment where we can test our changes before they go live. We could have another variant for production, which is live and in use by clients.

In , each variant of a has its own , metrics, change history, and history.

So far, we've been working with only one version of our : the version that's currently running in production. This is actually our very first variant, which is called main. By default, this variant is private and only visible to members of our Studio organization.

Note: Although we're working in local-land, we're connected to production data. In the real world, you'll probably have a separate variant to handle local queries and s so that production data isn't compromised. You can learn more about graph variants and workflows in the Voyage III course.

We want to allow folks, even outside our organization, to explore the freely and send queries using , so we'll need to make this variant public.

By making a public variant, our API consumers will be able to see these pages:

  • Home, which shows the variant's README to help onboard newcomers
  • Schema, which shows the types and fields that make up the supergraph.
  • Explorer, which enables consumers to build and run queries.
  • Changelog, which shows the recent changes to our supergraph.

The pages showing your 's metrics (Fields, Operations) and settings won't be viewable!

Creating a public variant

Let's go ahead and make our main variant public.

  1. Go to our variant's Settings page and open the This Variant tab.

  2. Find the Public card and click Change.

    https://studio.apollographql.com

    Saving public variant settings

  3. Select On and save our changes.

    https://studio.apollographql.com

    Saving public variant settings

  4. Notice that the header at the top now shows a button labeled "Public". Click on it to navigate to the public version of the .

In this public version, we have access to view only the four pages we mentioned earlier. We're good to go and we can share this link for other cooking adventurers to explore!

Bonus: Go ahead and edit your 's README! In the README page, click on the pencil icon to edit the README. Include any information that is relevant for developers working with your . How do you want to introduce them to it? What is important for them to know? What queries can they get started with?

Configuring the cloud router cors options

Next, we need to allow any web-based app consumer to send requests to the . We want Poetic Plates to be used widely, after all! We'll need to configure the cloud cors options to enable this.

Back in Studio, in our 's Settings page, under This Variant we'll click on the Cloud Routing tab.

https://studio.apollographql.com

The Router Configuration page in Apollo Studio

This is where we can configure how the cloud runs. We've already got some default configuration under the Router Configuration YAML section.

Router Configuration YAML
cors:
  origins:
    - https://studio.apollographql.com
headers:
  subgraphs:
    recipes:
      request:
        - propagate:
            matching: ".*"

The first key, cors contains another key (origins), which contains the list of URLs that are allowed to query the . Right now, only Studio is allowed to query the !

We can also see headers configuration for the recipes subgraph, which propagates every single request header. We won't worry too much about that, but we do want to change the cors property!

Let's remove the origins list because we're not going to specify every single origin to allow. Below (still nested within the cors property), we're going to add a new property called allow_any_origin and set it to true.

Router Configuration YAML
cors:
  allow_any_origin: true

Then, hit Save.

https://studio.apollographql.com

The Router Configuration page in Apollo Studio, with localhost added and the Save icon emphasized

If we didn't set this option, client app developers would see an error in their browser, noting that their localhost or production URL has been blocked by CORS policy.

Practice

Which of the following statements about the cloud router are true?
Which of the following statements are true about public variants?

Key takeaways

  • To enable others to explore and query a public-facing API, you can create a public variant in Studio.
  • To enable any web app consumer to connect to your public-facing API, you can configure the cloud router's cors settings and set allow_any_origin to true.

Up next

We can share our to the world, amazing! Now that it's out in the wild, let's learn how we're going to keep an eye on our 's usage.

