If there's an error, have no fear! These troubleshooting tips cover a few of the most common scenarios we might encounter when sending traffic to our cloud supergraph.

Error: Failed to fetch

First, double check and validate that your router URL is correct.

If your router URL is correct and you're still seeing the same error, then it most likely means that your router isn't enabled to accept requests from this origin.

To fix this, go back to the previous lesson and follow the steps for configuring the cloud router cors options.