Introduction

Want to take your GraphQL API to the next level? Then you're in the right place!

If you've built products and experiences powered by a GraphQL API, then you know how powerful GraphQL can be when it comes to app development! You've felt that satisfaction of querying for exactly what you need and getting that data back in the shape you asked for. You understand the value of the schema acting as the contract between front-end and back-end. You recognize the efficiency of bringing together multiple data sources and services to be accessible under one endpoint.

Note: If this doesn't sound like you, you can start learning how to build a full-stack app with GraphQL through our introductory tutorial series, Lift-off.

So what's next? There comes the need to grow and evolve the graph. We want to deliver a richer experience, which involves adding more data sources, more features, more services. How do we protect our graph and facilitate its growth in a way that sets us up for success?

Enter the supergraph and Apollo GraphOS.

The supergraph unifies your app's data, services, and capabilities. The supergraph powers client app experiences, leveraging the GraphQL language to give clients exactly what they ask for, from one single endpoint.

Apollo GraphOS is a complete cloud platform for building, managing, and scaling a supergraph. GraphOS provides a set of tools and services so that product developers can focus on building better apps, faster.

Series overview

We're here to help you navigate the world of Apollo GraphOS!

In this introductory series, we'll learn:

How to get your supergraph on GraphOS (in this course!)

How to evolve your supergraph with safe schema delivery (course coming soon)

How to improve your supergraph performance (course coming soon)

How to expand your supergraph (course coming soon)

There's a lot to unpack! In this course, let's focus on that first important step: getting our supergraph on GraphOS.

Along the way, we'll learn about the components of a supergraph architecture. We'll also learn how to query the supergraph using the Apollo Explorer IDE, configure the cloud router and connect to the supergraph from the client app.

Let's dive in!

In this lesson, we will:

Examine our application so far and our future plans 🐱

Learn what GraphOS offers to help make app development easier and faster

Our app so far...

Catstronauts is a learning platform for adventurous cats who want to explore the universe! 😺🚀

Learners can browse through a list of space-focused courses, choose what piques their interest, and get started learning through modules. The app's data and features are powered by a GraphQL API. We'll dive into its architecture and code in a later lesson.

Note: Is this feeling a little familiar? That's because it's the same app we built in the Lift-off series!

Catstronauts has been taking off with users. 🚀 And they're requesting a lot of new features and updates!

We've received a number of feature requests like saving user progress, reviewing courses, seeing instructor profiles, and introducing certifications... that's a lot of things on the roadmap, but we want to stay ahead of our biggest competitor, the SpaceDogs 🐶 (they've already been to space!)

While we're working on these new features and growing our schema, we also want to keep our current functionality up and running smoothly. We want to track the health of our graph, like which fields aren't being used or which parts of a query are way too slow.

GraphOS helps us solve these problems and more!

Introducing GraphOS

Apollo GraphOS is a complete cloud platform for building, managing, and scaling a supergraph.

We'll learn about and make use of awesome GraphOS features throughout this course and series, like:

The schema registry : A version control system for our schemas. We'll learn more about what this all means in the next lesson.

Tracking our supergraph's health and analytics : We'll examine how our fields are being used, what queries clients are sending and what errors are occurring in our supergraph.

Safe schema delivery : GraphOS checks every schema change to make sure it won't break our supergraph.

Cloud routing: GraphOS takes care of provisioning and hosting the router, a key part of our supergraph architecture. We'll learn more about what this means and see it in action over the next few lessons!

There are three ways to interface with GraphOS:

Apollo Studio - the web interface located at https://studio.apollographql.com/. We'll focus on using Studio for this course. The Rover CLI - a command-line interface that can run helpful commands in your local terminal or your CI/CD pipeline The Platform API - a GraphQL API that enables you to perform GraphOS actions from your own custom application

Learner pre-requisites

We assume that you have a basic level of understanding of GraphQL and how to write a GraphQL query. Check out our Lift-off series if you need a refresher.

You don't need to know any particular programming language. If you'd like to write code with the client hands-on portion of the course (Lesson 6), you'll need to know how to open up the project in a code editor, make and save changes. Although the client app uses React, you won't need to have any prior knowledge before getting started.

Key takeaways

The supergraph unifies your app's data, services and capabilities.

Apollo GraphOS helps you build, manage and scale your supergraph.

There are three ways to interface with GraphOS: Studio, Rover and the Platform API.

In this course, we'll focus on the first step of getting our supergraph on GraphOS. In the rest of the series, we'll dive into more GraphOS features!

