Excited to start connecting cookware data directly to recipes? First, let's make sure we're set up for local development.

In this lesson, we will:

Review the supergraph development kit GraphOS provides

Use rover dev to do local development with our supergraph

The GraphOS supergraph development kit

Apollo GraphOS provides a supergraph development kit that helps developers build and play with subgraphs within a supergraph architecture quickly and easily.

We've already been using parts of the GraphOS supergraph development kit!

Sandbox is one such tool, a special mode of Apollo Studio that provides us with Explorer (the GraphQL IDE we've been using to build and run queries against our locally-running subgraph), a schema reference, schema checks, and diffs.

Though you didn't create them yourself, both recipes and kitchenware subgraphs were bootstrapped using rover template , providing a starting point for a GraphQL subgraph server with JavaScript.

Note: Curious about other templates for different languages bootstrapping a new subgraph? Check out rover template in the Apollo documentation.

The last piece of our supergraph development kit is rover dev .

Using rover dev

rover dev lets us start a local router - right on your computer! - that can query across one or more subgraphs. Each subgraph can be run locally or remotely. It's a supergraph in our local development environment! This lets us implement and test changes before we publish them to GraphOS.

To get started, we'll need the recipes subgraph running. If you haven't already, start the recipes subgraph server locally by navigating to your copy of the repo and running npm run dev .

Task! My recipes subgraph server is running.

Next, let's start up the first rover dev process. This will start the local router and we want it to use our locally-running recipes server as the first subgraph in the supergraph.

rover dev needs the following parameters:

rover dev \ --name {SUBGRAPH NAME} \ --url {ROUTING URL} \ --schema {SCHEMA FILE PATH}

The schema file parameter is optional. If the schema file isn't provided, Rover will use introspection on the subgraph server instead. We'll see an example of this when we add the kitchenware subgraph later on.

Starting the first (main) rover dev process

Let's give it a try! Open up a new terminal window. Navigate to the recipes subgraph directory. Then, run the rover dev command with the appropriate values.

rover dev \ --name recipes \ --url http://localhost:4001 \ --schema ./schema.graphql Copy

After running it, we'll get the following output:

⚠️ Do not run this command in production! ⚠️ It is intended for local development. 🛫 starting a session with the 'recipes' subgraph 🎶 composing supergraph with Federation v2.3.1 🚀 your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:3000 to query your supergraph 👀 watching ./schema.graphql for changes

Awesome, looks like our supergraph is running at http://localhost:3000. Let's check it out!

Note: By default, rover dev runs the supergraph on port 3000. If you would prefer running it on a different port, you can add the additional flag --supergraph-port (or -p ) and set it to a different value. Just make sure you're not using port 4001 because that's where the recipes subgraph is running!

In the browser, navigate to http://localhost:3000. We'll see Sandbox connected to port 3000, ready for us to query our local router.

In the Documentation panel, we can see familiar-looking fields from our recipes subgraph. Test out a query for a random recipe.

query GetRandomRecipe { randomRecipe { id name cookingTime prepTime servings instructions readyTime ingredients { text } } } Copy

And we get our recipe data back! 🎉

Watch out! Did something go wrong? If there's an error, have no fear! These troubleshooting tips cover a few of the most common scenarios we might encounter. Could not find schema file After running the rover dev command, you might see an error in the Rover output: error: could not find a file at the path [SCHEMA_FILE_PATH] How to fix it: Confirm that the path to your schema file is correct and does not contain any typos. HTTP fetch failed from 'recipes' After running the query in Sandbox, you might receive a response with an empty data object and the errors field returning a message saying HTTP fetch failed from 'recipes' . How to fix it: Make sure that your recipes subgraph server is running when you're sending queries to the local router. For any other scenarios not covered here, please see the official docs on Rover errors. Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

This first rover dev process is also our main rover dev process. It's the process responsible for running the supergraph. If we stopped this process, the supergraph would stop running locally as well!

Starting the second rover dev process

Time to add the kitchenware subgraph into the mix! This subgraph is hosted remotely, so the rover dev command parameters will look a little different. This time, we'll omit the schema file path; Rover will use introspection to get all the details it needs instead.

Open up a new terminal window. If you're using VS Code, we recommend opening it in a split screen view so that both rover dev processes are side by side.

Let's run this command:

rover dev \ --name kitchenware \ --url https://poetic-plates-kitchenware-api.herokuapp.com/ \ Copy

Note: If you used a different supergraph port with the first rover dev command, then make sure you run this command with the same supergraph port! This ensures that both processes are able to communicate with each other.

After running the command, we should get the following output:

WARN: if you would like to watch '--schema ./schema.graphql' for changes instead of introspecting every second, re-run this command with the '--schema ./schema.graphql' argument 👂 polling https://poetic-plates-kitchenware-api.herokuapp.com/ every 1 second 🐤 adding the 'kitchenware' subgraph to the session ✅ successfully composed after adding the 'kitchenware' subgraph

Note the first line indicating that rover dev is using introspection instead of watching for changes in a local file.

If you had both terminals side by side, you might have also noticed that the first rover dev process has two additional lines:

🎶 composing supergraph with Federation v2.3.1 ✅ successfully composed after adding the 'kitchenware' subgraph

The addition of the new subgraph went without a hitch! We've just done the equivalent of what we did in lesson 3 when we added the kitchenware subgraph using Studio, but locally!

When we head back over to the supergraph on http://localhost:3000, we can see new fields were added, belonging to the kitchenware subgraph . And we can make the same query we did in the last lesson, just to double check everything is working smoothly.

query SkilletAndRecipes ( $name : String ) { cookware ( name : $name ) { name description cleaningInstructions } recentlyAddedRecipes { name } } Copy

And under the Variables section:

{ "name" : "cast iron skillet" } Copy

Run the query and... data! 🎉You can confirm the same data was returned in Studio as it is in Sandbox.

We're now free to make any changes we'd like to in the recipes subgraph, and see for ourselves how the router would handle them. We can even spin up a whole new subgraph (maybe cookbooks? Chef information? Where to find the best ingredients?) and add it to our local supergraph.

This is your playground to explore in, to test new concepts, and dream up new features– all without impacting the production supergraph!

Practice

Which of the following does rover dev not do? Watch for changes to a subgraph's schema Starts a router on your local machine Push your changes to your supergraph on GraphOS Runs operation checks against your supergraph on GraphOS Submit

Key takeaways

The GraphOS supergraph development kit includes the following: Sandbox, rover template and rover dev .

and . rover dev lets us start a local router that can query across one or more subgraphs.

lets us start a local router that can query across one or more subgraphs. To use rover dev , we need each subgraph's name, the URL where it's running, and (optionally) the path to the schema file. If the schema file is not provided, Rover will use introspection on the subgraph instead.

, we need each subgraph's name, the URL where it's running, and (optionally) the path to the schema file. If the schema file is not provided, Rover will use introspection on the subgraph instead. We can add however many subgraphs we want to our local router using rover dev .

