Excited to start connecting cookware data directly to recipes? First, let's make sure we're set up for local development.
In this lesson, we will:
- Review the supergraph development kit GraphOS provides
- Use
rover devto do local development with our supergraph
The GraphOS supergraph development kit
Apollo GraphOS provides a supergraph development kit that helps developers build and play with subgraphs within a supergraph architecture quickly and easily.
We've already been using parts of the GraphOS supergraph development kit!
Sandbox is one such tool, a special mode of Apollo Studio that provides us with Explorer (the GraphQL IDE we've been using to build and run queries against our locally-running subgraph), a schema reference, schema checks, and diffs.
Though you didn't create them yourself, both
recipes and
kitchenware subgraphs were bootstrapped using
rover template, providing a starting point for a GraphQL subgraph server with JavaScript.
Note: Curious about other templates for different languages bootstrapping a new subgraph? Check out
rover template in the Apollo documentation.
The last piece of our supergraph development kit is
rover dev.
Using
rover dev
rover dev lets us start a local router - right on your computer! - that can query across one or more subgraphs. Each subgraph can be run locally or remotely. It's a supergraph in our local development environment! This lets us implement and test changes before we publish them to GraphOS.
To get started, we'll need the
recipes subgraph running. If you haven't already, start the
recipes subgraph server locally by navigating to your copy of the repo and running
npm run dev.
Next, let's start up the first
rover dev process. This will start the local router and we want it to use our locally-running
recipes server as the first subgraph in the supergraph.
rover dev needs the following parameters:
rover dev \--name {SUBGRAPH NAME} \--url {ROUTING URL} \--schema {SCHEMA FILE PATH}
The schema file parameter is optional. If the schema file isn't provided, Rover will use introspection on the subgraph server instead. We'll see an example of this when we add the
kitchenware subgraph later on.
Starting the first (main)
rover dev process
Let's give it a try! Open up a new terminal window. Navigate to the
recipes subgraph directory. Then, run the
rover dev command with the appropriate values.
rover dev \--name recipes \--url http://localhost:4001 \--schema ./schema.graphql
After running it, we'll get the following output:
⚠️ Do not run this command in production! ⚠️ It is intended for local development.🛫 starting a session with the 'recipes' subgraph🎶 composing supergraph with Federation v2.3.1🚀 your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:3000 to query your supergraph👀 watching ./schema.graphql for changes
Awesome, looks like our supergraph is running at http://localhost:3000. Let's check it out!
Note: By default,
rover dev runs the supergraph on port 3000. If you would prefer running it on a different port, you can add the additional flag
--supergraph-port (or
-p) and set it to a different value. Just make sure you're not using port 4001 because that's where the
recipes subgraph is running!
In the browser, navigate to http://localhost:3000. We'll see Sandbox connected to port 3000, ready for us to query our local router.
In the Documentation panel, we can see familiar-looking fields from our
recipes subgraph. Test out a query for a random recipe.
query GetRandomRecipe {randomRecipe {idnamecookingTimeprepTimeservingsinstructionsreadyTimeingredients {text}}}
And we get our recipe data back! 🎉
This first
rover dev process is also our main
rover dev process. It's the process responsible for running the supergraph. If we stopped this process, the supergraph would stop running locally as well!
Starting the second
rover dev process
Time to add the
kitchenware subgraph into the mix! This subgraph is hosted remotely, so the
rover dev command parameters will look a little different. This time, we'll omit the schema file path; Rover will use introspection to get all the details it needs instead.
Open up a new terminal window. If you're using VS Code, we recommend opening it in a split screen view so that both
rover dev processes are side by side.
Let's run this command:
rover dev \--name kitchenware \--url https://poetic-plates-kitchenware-api.herokuapp.com/ \
Note: If you used a different supergraph port with the first
rover dev command, then make sure you run this command with the same supergraph port! This ensures that both processes are able to communicate with each other.
After running the command, we should get the following output:
WARN: if you would like to watch '--schema ./schema.graphql' for changes instead of introspecting every second, re-run this command with the '--schema ./schema.graphql' argument👂 polling https://poetic-plates-kitchenware-api.herokuapp.com/ every 1 second🐤 adding the 'kitchenware' subgraph to the session✅ successfully composed after adding the 'kitchenware' subgraph
Note the first line indicating that
rover dev is using introspection instead of watching for changes in a local file.
If you had both terminals side by side, you might have also noticed that the first
rover dev process has two additional lines:
🎶 composing supergraph with Federation v2.3.1✅ successfully composed after adding the 'kitchenware' subgraph
The addition of the new subgraph went without a hitch! We've just done the equivalent of what we did in lesson 3 when we added the
kitchenware subgraph using Studio, but locally!
When we head back over to the supergraph on http://localhost:3000, we can see new fields were added, belonging to the
kitchenware subgraph . And we can make the same query we did in the last lesson, just to double check everything is working smoothly.
query SkilletAndRecipes($name: String) {cookware(name: $name) {namedescriptioncleaningInstructions}recentlyAddedRecipes {name}}
And under the Variables section:
{"name": "cast iron skillet"}
Run the query and... data! 🎉You can confirm the same data was returned in Studio as it is in Sandbox.
We're now free to make any changes we'd like to in the
recipes subgraph, and see for ourselves how the router would handle them. We can even spin up a whole new subgraph (maybe cookbooks? Chef information? Where to find the best ingredients?) and add it to our local supergraph.
This is your playground to explore in, to test new concepts, and dream up new features– all without impacting the production supergraph!
Key takeaways
- The GraphOS supergraph development kit includes the following: Sandbox,
rover templateand
rover dev.
rover devlets us start a local router that can query across one or more subgraphs.
- To use
rover dev, we need each subgraph's name, the URL where it's running, and (optionally) the path to the schema file. If the schema file is not provided, Rover will use introspection on the subgraph instead.
- We can add however many subgraphs we want to our local router using
rover dev.
Up next
We have everything we need to get started on our changes! Let's turn our focus back to that dream query that connects data between a recipe and the cookware it uses. For this, we'll need to dive into the supergraph architecture and how the router handles coordination across subgraphs.
