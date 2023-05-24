Overview

Have you already embarked on your supergraph journey?

You might have started from simple beginnings: a single subgraph and a GraphOS-hosted router. You've felt that satisfaction of querying for exactly what you need, getting that data back in the shape you asked for, and even deferred parts of a query that were slower than others. You've made a couple small changes, tweaking the schema to better suit your users' needs based on their feedback.

Now, you're excited to grow your supergraph and build on the modular architecture that the supergraph is known for.

Welcome, you've come to the perfect tutorial!

In this course, we're expanding our supergraph. We'll add another subgraph and learn how the router creates and uses a query plan to resolve a query across multiple subgraphs. We'll also get hands-on with local development using Rover and the rover dev command. Along the way, we'll get to explore more GraphOS features that help us build, maintain, and manage our supergraph.

This is the third course in this introductory series all about GraphOS. You don't need to take the other courses in the series if you're already familiar with the material. Check out the learner prerequisites below to evaluate if you're ready for this course.

Learner prerequisites

You'll need to have:

A GitHub account and a code editor (we use VS Code), if you want to follow along with the course project.

An Apollo account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.

You'll need to know:

GraphQL basics (working with a schema, writing resolvers)

Supergraph architecture basics (what a router and subgraphs are and how they work together)

Working with the terminal (navigating directories, running commands)

Git basics (commiting changes, pushing to a remote repository)

We'll be working with JavaScript to make changes to our subgraph server, but you won't need extensive knowledge to follow along with the course project.

The Poetic Plates supergraph 🍽️

Poetic Plates 🍽️ is the GraphQL API for adventurous cooks and foodies! Right now, it provides AI-generated recipes with poetic instructions and delicious (or disastrous) results. With extremely detailed and sometimes helpful instructions, cooking has never been more fun!

In GraphOS: Basics, we transformed the Poetic Plates API into a supergraph architecture.

A supergraph is a modular architecture consisting of a router and one or more subgraphs. Poetic Plates currently has one subgraph called recipes . It also uses the GraphOS cloud-hosted router.

Right now, the Poetic Plates supergraph helps us do things like:

ask it for a random recipe

ask it for the full list of recipes in its database

ask it for the most recently added recipes

see a recipe's ingredients, cooking time, instructions, and more

In this course, we're going to add new capabilities to the supergraph. Specifically, we're adding information about kitchenware: the pots, pans, and kitchen utensils needed to bring a recipe to life. We have interesting information about what each piece of kitchen equipment looks like (for the cooking newbies out there) and how to clean them properly. And of course, all of this information will be delivered in poetic style ✍️

We're pretty excited to learn more about this kitchenware space and how to add it to our supergraph! Let's get the project setup out of the way so we can dive in!

Project setup

If you've already completed GraphOS: Basics and GraphOS: Shipping your supergraph after May 24, 2023, you're all set! You can skip this section and jump to the end of the lesson to check off the tasks.

If you completed the courses before May 24, 2023, you'll need to update the recipes subgraph with new data. Expand the collapsible below to find your additional instructions. Then, skip ahead to the end of the lesson to check off the tasks.

Updates to the recipes subgraph Updating the datasource In your copy of the recipes repository, open up src/datasources/recipes-api.js . Add the following method inside the RecipesAPI class. JavaScript getRecipeCookware ( recipeId ) { const recipe = recipesData . find ( ( r ) => r . id === recipeId ) ; if ( ! recipe ) { throw new Error ( "Could not find recipe" ) ; } return recipe . fields . equipment ; } Copy Updating the data file Open up src/datasources/recipes.json . Replace the full contents of the file with the contents of the file located here: https://github.com/apollographql-education/poetic-plates-recipes-api/blob/main/src/datasources/recipes.json Deploy your changes Save, commit and deploy your changes! If you used Railway as your hosting platform, then committing your changes to the main branch will automatically deploy those changes for you. You're all set! Skip ahead to the end of the lesson to check off the tasks.

If you haven't completed either of the courses, the rest of this section walks through a quickstart. You'll need to:

Deploy the recipes subgraph

subgraph Clone the recipes subgraph

subgraph Create a cloud supergraph on GraphOS

Install and authenticate Rover

Deploy the recipes subgraph

To get started, click the button below ⬇️

Then, walk through the deploy setup steps on Railway. Feel free to use a different hosting platform of your choice!

Expand for step-by-step help for deploying to Railway Click Deploy now. https://railway.app Fill in your repository details: where to clone the repo in your GitHub account and what to name it. https://railway.app Railway automatically triggers a new deployment of our app. And after a few minutes, we should see it worked! https://railway.app Deploy successful on Railway? Great! Last thing - we want to query our server at a public URL on the internet. To do this, we'll need to generate a domain. Go to your app's Settings tab, and click the Generate Domain button under the Domains header. https://railway.app This will automatically create our production URL. After a few minutes, you should see a page showing that your server is ready to query. https://railway.app

You should now have a URL where your recipes subgraph server is available.

Clone the repository

Next, we'll clone a copy of the recipes subgraph to our own machine. This should be connected to the deployed URL, such that any commits you make to the main branch of your repo will be reflected in the deploy.

If you're using Railway, this will be taken care of for you. If you're using a different platform of your choice, you may need to do some additional steps.

Steps to clone the repo To find the repo, head over to your Railway app's Settings, scroll down to Service and find the Source repo link. https://railway.app Click the link to find your copy of the GitHub repo. Clone the repo to your local environment. Open it up in your code editor. Run npm install in a terminal. Run npm run dev . This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Explorer with the schema ready to query. Run the test query below and confirm that you get data back! GraphQL query GetRandomRecipe { randomRecipe { id name } } Copy

Create a cloud supergraph

You'll need a cloud supergraph on GraphOS. The recipes subgraph you cloned and deployed previously will act as the first subgraph of the supergraph.

Steps to create a cloud supergraph Head over to Lesson 3: Creating a supergraph of the "GraphOS: Basics" course! One difference: use your own URL as the Endpoint URL in Step 1. If you accidentally used the wrong URL, consult the Apollo documentation for instructions on how to modify the routing URL. One more thing, make sure CORS settings for the router allow queries coming from any origin. Head over to Lesson 5: Sharing your supergraph and follow the instructions to configure the cloud router cors options.

(Optional) Set up CI/CD for schema delivery The recipes subgraph repository comes with GitHub Actions that uses Rover commands to help us with safe and confident schema delivery. You can set this up by following the instructions in Lesson 6: Integrating into CI/CD of the "GraphOS: Shipping your supergraph" course. Scroll down to the "Setting your variables" section and follow the instructions until the end of the lesson. This step is optional.

Install and authenticate Rover

Rover is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with graphs and interact with GraphOS. It's a handy and versatile tool that can be used for both local development and CI/CD. We can use it to run checks, publish schemas to the schema registry, and much more.

Steps to install and authenticate Rover Installing Rover Open up a terminal and run the install command that suits your computer's environment: For Linux / Mac OS: curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh Copy For Windows PowerShell installer iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex Copy Note: You can find other installation methods in the Apollo documentation. Verify that the installation completed successfully by running rover anywhere in the terminal. If it outputs a list of options and subcommands for using Rover, great! The CLI is installed and ready to go. Authenticating Rover We need an API key to authenticate Rover! Since we're starting out working locally, we'll use a personal API key. (There's another type of API key called graph API keys that are used for CI/CD environments, which we'll take a look at later on!) In Studio, click on your profile picture on the top right side, then Personal Settings. Click API Keys. Click Create new key. https://github.com Give it a name, like "Local Dev". Copy your key - you won't be able to see it again! In a terminal, run: rover config auth Copy Then paste in your API key. To check if it worked, run: rover config whoami Copy And you should see your profile information displayed. You're all set!

Project setup checklist

Got everything you need? I have the subgraph recipes server deployed with a URL available on the public internet. I have the subgraph recipes server set up and running locally on my own machine. I have a cloud supergraph on GraphOS with the recipes subgraph. I've installed and authenticated Rover.

Key takeaways

The supergraph architecture is composed of one or more subgraphs and a router.

GraphOS provisions and hosts the router, which is an instance of the Apollo Router. When GraphOS hosts the router, it's also called the cloud router.

Rover is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with graphs and interact with GraphOS.

