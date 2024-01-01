Rover template Commands
Generate subgraph boilerplate code
A supergraph (also called a federated graph) is a graph composed of multiple subgraphs:
Rover template commands help you create new subgraphs from templated projects in various federation-compatible implementations .
This feature helps you quickly start up a new GraphQL project or explore various subgraph implementations. If you want to contribute a new template, open an issue here !
Create a new subgraph
Run
rover template use <PATH> to generate the boilerplate for a new subgraph. You can either use the guided wizard experience to select a template, or specify a template with the
--template flag.
Using the wizard
Run
rover template use <PATH> to start a wizard that helps you create a new subgraph project. The wizard walks you through a series of questions to help you choose a template.
1rover template use my-new-subgraph
By default, the wizard prompts you for which programming language to use for your project. You can optionally provide a
--language option to skip this prompt.
Run
rover template use --help to see a list of available languages.
1rover template use my-new-python-subgraph --language python
Skipping the wizard
If you know exactly which template you want to use, you can specify the
--template option to skip the wizard:
1rover template use my-new-javascript-subgraph --template subgraph-javascript-apollo-server
Use
rover template list to see a list of available templates.
Listing available templates
The
rover template list command lists each available template with its corresponding ID (which you can provide to the
--template option of
rover template use). It also displays each template's name, language, and Repo URL. To learn more about a specific template, go to its repo URL and see its
README.md file.
This command accepts the same
--language option as
rover template use to filter the list of templates.
For a machine-readable output, use the
--json flag.
Templates are currently available for the following libraries and languages:
|Language
|Name
|ID
|Template Repository
|C#
|Hot Chocolate (Annotations)
subgraph-csharp-hot-chocolate
|View repository
|Go
|Go (gqlgen)
subgraph-go-gqlgen
|View repository
|Java
|Spring GraphQL
subgraph-java-spring-graphql
|View repository
|JavaScript
|Apollo Server (JS)
subgraph-javascript-apollo-server
|View repository
|Kotlin
|GraphQL Kotlin
subgraph-graphql-kotlin
|View repository
|Python
|Strawberry with FastAPI
subgraph-python-strawberry-fastapi
|View repository
|Python
|Ariadne with FastAPI
subgraph-python-ariadne-fastapi
|View repository
|Rust
|async-graphql with Axum
subgraph-rust-async-graphql
|View repository
|TypeScript
|Apollo Server (TS)
subgraph-typescript-apollo-server
|View repository