Learn about the domain we'll be working with

Install the Apollo MCP server repository

Set up the Rover CLI

Download and chat with Claude

Introducing Airlock

Want to book a trip to new, exciting, sometimes-fictional places in the vast universe? Enter Airlock!

With Airlock, you can find listings that meet your dates of choice and the number of beds you'll need. Learn what each place is all about and what amenities it offers, and if you're interested, you can book your stay in one click (provided you have enough space credits in your wallet of course)!

We won't be building Airlock in this course. Instead, we're going to take functionality that already exists in this API (such as queries for listings, their amenities, etc.) and capture it in various tools that we'll provide to our assistant.

First, we'll start small. Airlock is all about listings, so that's where we begin. Expand the collapsible below to see the schema we'll be starting with, which is live to query here.

type Amenity { id : ID ! category : AmenityCategory ! name : String ! } enum AmenityCategory { ACCOMMODATION_DETAILS SPACE_SURVIVAL OUTDOORS } input CreateListingInput { """ The listing's title """ title : String ! """ The listing's description """ description : String ! """ The thumbnail image for the listing """ photoThumbnail : String ! """ The number of beds available """ numOfBeds : Int ! """ The cost per night """ costPerNight : Float ! """ The location type of the listing """ locationType : LocationType ! """ The Listing's amenities """ amenities : [ ID ! ] ! } type CreateListingResponse implements MutationResponse { """ Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation """ code : Int ! """ Indicates whether the mutation was successful """ success : Boolean ! """ Human-readable message for the UI """ message : String ! """ The newly created listing """ listing : Listing } """ Coordinates in the galaxy """ type GalacticCoordinates { latitude : Float ! longitude : Float ! nickname : String } type Host { id : ID ! } type Listing { id : ID ! """ The listing's title """ title : String ! """ The listing's description """ description : String ! """ The thumbnail image for the listing """ photoThumbnail : String ! """ Photo edited for homepage """ photoInHexagonShape : String @deprecated ( reason : "Unused field." ) """ The number of beds available """ numOfBeds : Int ! """ The cost per night """ costPerNight : Float ! """ The location type of the listing """ locationType : LocationType ! """ Owner of the listing """ host : Host ! """ The amenities available for this listing """ amenities : [ Amenity ] ! """ Where this listing is located in the galaxy """ coordinates : GalacticCoordinates } enum LocationType { SPACESHIP HOUSE CAMPSITE APARTMENT ROOM } type Mutation { """ Creates a new listing for the currently authenticated host """ createListing ( listing : CreateListingInput ! ) : CreateListingResponse ! """ Updates an existing listing """ updateListing ( listingId : ID ! , listing : UpdateListingInput ! ) : UpdateListingResponse ! } interface MutationResponse { """ Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation """ code : Int ! """ Indicates whether the mutation was successful """ success : Boolean ! """ Human-readable message for the UI """ message : String ! } """ Listing Graph """ type Query { """ A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage """ featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! """ Search results for listings that fit the criteria provided """ searchListings ( criteria : SearchListingsInput ) : [ Listing ! ] ! """ Return the listings that belong to the currently logged-in host """ hostListings : [ Listing ! ] ! """ Returns the details about this listing """ listing ( id : ID ! ) : Listing """ Returns all possible amenities for a listing """ listingAmenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! } input SearchListingsInput { checkInDate : String ! checkOutDate : String ! numOfBeds : Int page : Int limit : Int sortBy : SortByCriteria } enum SortByCriteria { COST_ASC COST_DESC RATING_DESC } """ Updates the properties included. If none are given, don't update anything """ input UpdateListingInput { """ The listing's title """ title : String """ The listing's description """ description : String """ The thumbnail image for the listing """ photoThumbnail : String """ The number of beds available """ numOfBeds : Int """ The cost per night """ costPerNight : Float """ The location type of the listing """ locationType : LocationType """ The Listing's amenities """ amenities : [ ID ] } type UpdateListingResponse implements MutationResponse { """ Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation """ code : Int ! """ Indicates whether the mutation was successful """ success : Boolean ! """ Human-readable message for the UI """ message : String ! """ The newly created listing """ listing : Listing }

Setting up our tools

Because the listings server is hosted elsewhere, we won't need to download any API-related code. But there are a few other components we'll need to get in place before proceeding.

The Apollo MCP server. This is where we expose the MCP tools to share with our AI assistant. To run the binary, we'll need Rover , Apollo's official command-line interface tool for interacting with GraphOS . Our AI assistant, Claude, by Anthropic. Like many other contemporary LLMs, it excels in text generation, answering questions, and assisting with a variety of tasks.

Let's get to it!

Installing the Apollo MCP server

Navigate to a new directory in your terminal and run following the command to clone the repo.

git clone https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server.git Copy

Next, change directories into the new apollo-mcp-server folder.

Installing Rust and Cargo

The first thing we'll need to do is build the project. This requires both Rust and Cargo, which you can install based on the guidelines in the Rust documentation's Cargo Book. On MacOS and Linux systems this involves running the following command.

curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh Copy

Not running MacOS? Check out the installer page for rustup , which includes a variety of Windows-compatible executables.

Once Rust is installed, restart your terminal. Back in the apollo-mcp-server directory, we'll set up the project with the following command.

cargo build Copy

That's all for the MCP server for now! We'll circle back in the next lesson to get things booted up.

Installing Rover

In upcoming lessons, we'll use Rover to run a local router that coordinates our queries across different services.

Rover is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with graphs and interact with GraphOS.

Instructions to install and authenticate Rover Open up a terminal and run the install command that suits your computer's environment: For Linux / Mac OS: curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh Copy For Windows PowerShell installer iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex Copy Note: You can find other installation methods in the Apollo documentation. Verify that the installation completed successfully by running rover anywhere in the terminal. If it outputs a list of options and subcommands for using Rover, great! The CLI is installed and ready to go. Next, let's authenticate it with a personal API key. In GraphOS Studio, click on your profile picture, then Personal Settings. Click API Keys. Click Create new key. https://studio.apollographql.com Give it a name, like "Local Dev". Copy your key—you won't be able to see it again! In a terminal, run: rover config auth Copy Then paste in your API key (you won't be able to see it physically in the terminal). To check if it worked, run: rover config whoami Copy And you should see your profile information displayed. You're all set!

Setting up the AI assistant Claude

Head to Claude's Download page and select the option for your operating system. When the download completes, launch the application. You'll need to sign up for an account with Anthropic, but we won't do anything in this course that requires a paid subscription.

Once you've completed the onboarding process, you should see a chat interface where you can write your first messages to Claude.

Chatting with Claude

Let's take it for a spin. Checking our listings schema, we'll see the featuredListings entrypoint on the Query type.

type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! }

But if we ask about featured listings, is Claude going to be able to tell us anything?

We can start our chat with the question:

A prompt for Claude What are the featured listings today? Copy

Claude, as we might have predicted, won't be able to give us any information about featured listings. It has no idea where to begin! We haven't provided any context about what listings, or where it might even find that information.

We could try again, with a more explicit question that includes the API URL:

A more specific prompt for Claude Can you tell me about the featured listings at https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/? Copy

We'll see in response that Claude is not able to make HTTP requests to external services or APIs. And even if it were able to retrieve data directly from the API and tell us about it, our users would always have to provide the endpoint themselves for the assistant to inspect. Not a very good chat experience!

This is a great illustration of why we need tools: special actions that we can equip our assistant with, so it can ultimately get the information that our users are after.

Key takeaways

Our setup includes the Apollo MCP server binary, the Rover CLI , and the AI assistant Claude.

