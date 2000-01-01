Overview
Let's get to know our project, from API to assistant!
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about the domain we'll be working with
- Install the Apollo MCP server repository
- Set up the Rover CLI
- Download and chat with Claude
Introducing Airlock
Want to book a trip to new, exciting, sometimes-fictional places in the vast universe? Enter Airlock!
With Airlock, you can find listings that meet your dates of choice and the number of beds you'll need. Learn what each place is all about and what amenities it offers, and if you're interested, you can book your stay in one click (provided you have enough space credits in your wallet of course)!
We won't be building Airlock in this course. Instead, we're going to take functionality that already exists in this API (such as queries for listings, their amenities, etc.) and capture it in various tools that we'll provide to our assistant.
First, we'll start small. Airlock is all about listings, so that's where we begin. Expand the collapsible below to see the schema we'll be starting with, which is live to query here.
Setting up our tools
Because the
listings server is hosted elsewhere, we won't need to download any API-related code. But there are a few other components we'll need to get in place before proceeding.
- The Apollo MCP server. This is where we expose the MCP tools to share with our AI assistant.
- To run the binary, we'll need Rover, Apollo's official command-line interface tool for interacting with GraphOS.
- Our AI assistant, Claude, by Anthropic. Like many other contemporary LLMs, it excels in text generation, answering questions, and assisting with a variety of tasks.
Let's get to it!
Installing the Apollo MCP server
Navigate to a new directory in your terminal and run following the command to clone the repo.
git clone https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server.git
Next, change directories into the new
apollo-mcp-server folder.
Installing Rust and Cargo
The first thing we'll need to do is build the project. This requires both Rust and Cargo, which you can install based on the guidelines in the Rust documentation's Cargo Book. On MacOS and Linux systems this involves running the following command.
curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh
Not running MacOS? Check out the installer page for
rustup, which includes a variety of Windows-compatible executables.
Once Rust is installed, restart your terminal. Back in the
apollo-mcp-server directory, we'll set up the project with the following command.
cargo build
That's all for the MCP server for now! We'll circle back in the next lesson to get things booted up.
Installing Rover
In upcoming lessons, we'll use Rover to run a local router that coordinates our queries across different services.
Rover is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with graphs and interact with GraphOS.
Setting up the AI assistant Claude
Head to Claude's Download page and select the option for your operating system. When the download completes, launch the application. You'll need to sign up for an account with Anthropic, but we won't do anything in this course that requires a paid subscription.
Once you've completed the onboarding process, you should see a chat interface where you can write your first messages to Claude.
Chatting with Claude
Let's take it for a spin. Checking our listings schema, we'll see the
featuredListings entrypoint on the
Query type.
type Query {"A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage"featuredListings: [Listing!]!# ... other Query fields}
But if we ask about featured listings, is Claude going to be able to tell us anything?
We can start our chat with the question:
What are the featured listings today?
Claude, as we might have predicted, won't be able to give us any information about featured listings. It has no idea where to begin! We haven't provided any context about what listings, or where it might even find that information.
We could try again, with a more explicit question that includes the API URL:
Can you tell me about the featured listings at https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/?
We'll see in response that Claude is not able to make HTTP requests to external services or APIs. And even if it were able to retrieve data directly from the API and tell us about it, our users would always have to provide the endpoint themselves for the assistant to inspect. Not a very good chat experience!
This is a great illustration of why we need tools: special actions that we can equip our assistant with, so it can ultimately get the information that our users are after.
Key takeaways
- Our setup includes the Apollo MCP server binary, the Rover CLI, and the AI assistant Claude.
Up next
Our AI assistant is currently powerless to answer our burning questions about Airlock's listings. In the next lesson, let's get our API running locally.
