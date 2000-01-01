Overview

Let's first get our API running. From there we'll define some operations and make our first tools.

In this lesson, we will:

Review the communication between API, MCP server, and assistant

Configure the rover dev process

Introspect our API schema

Launch the MCP server

From API, to server, to assistant

Let's talk about what exactly is inside the Apollo MCP server repository, and how we're going to use it.

The first important component is the actual Apollo MCP server binary, located in the repository's target/debug folder under apollo-mcp-server . This is the core of the logic that will communicate with both our API and AI assistants: it's the part of our project that's actually speaking MCP, and which will broker the transactions between the two other components in our setup.

We've got some other boilerplate in here too, which is designed to help you get up and running quickly. We'll use the graphql folder to house all of the operations we want the server to expose as tools to our AI assistants. And all the way down deep in this folder we've also got the starter code for running our API locally with rover dev . This is a process built into the Rover CLI, Apollo's command-line interface, which launches a development graph we can query almost immediately.

Though we are going to run our local GraphQL API as well as the Apollo MCP server binary from inside of the same repo, it's important to understand how these components differ. The API is the mechanism that actually provides our system data, while the binary has the job of communicating with both the API and any AI assistants we choose to plug into it. For the rest of the course, we'll use the terms assistant, API, and server to distinguish which piece of the setup we're talking about.

The MCP server

To start, let's take a closer look at the two ways our MCP server will be communicating.

Server to API communication

The MCP server would have no problem chatting with separate, siloed APIs, even if it meant fetching data from them one-by-one. But we want to demonstrate more robust data-fetching capabilities here, so we're going to launch a GraphQL API for our server to talk to. And because our GraphQL API is federated, meaning it's made up of multiple smaller parts, we actually need a router process to be the central point of contact for any queries across our API.

Need to brush up on your GraphQL Federation? Check out our introductory course on Odyssey.

This is handled by the GraphOS Router, whose job is to receive our GraphQL queries, break them up across the responsible services, and return the response. In development mode, we can boot up a new router process by running rover dev . As mentioned earlier, this command is part of the Rover CLI, Apollo's official command line interface tool. When we run this command, Rover will boot up a GraphOS Router instance to run locally.

This local router can receive queries, break them apart, and resolve the data from each of the underlying services responsible for providing it. To make this possible, we provide a configuration file called supergraph.yaml that tells the router process where to route each piece of a query.

We'll run our API, and pass a flag to the command that actually boots up the MCP server binary at the same time. These are still two separate processes, but we can start them up at once to streamline our development process.

So with our API running, we can start up our MCP server to query it directly.

Server to assistant communication

On the other side of our setup, the MCP server communicates with an AI assistant and exposes various tools the assistant can use.

Because we'll be running a GraphQL API, the logic for each tool will consist of a pre-written GraphQL query. Remember—the assistant does not run the query directly, but rather tells the MCP server the name of the tool it wants to execute. In this case, our assistant will know the gist of what each tool does, and what kind of data it can expect back, and it uses this context to determine which tool to invoke based on the user chat.

From there, the MCP server handles the actual execution of the logic we've packaged up for that tool. In this case, it will utilize its other line of communication—and run a GraphQL query against our API!

Each tool we expose from the MCP server can open up all kinds of new possibilities in our user-assistant interactions. But by pre-defining the queries that are executed against our API, we lock down the possible avenues to data to just those that we've permitted.

With that clarifiaction out of the way, let's configure our server!

Configuring the server for API communication

In the code editor of your choice (we're using VS Code), open up the apollo-mcp-server directory. Out of the box, this repository ships with some starter files we'll need to replace.

One of the top-level folders we'll find here is the graphql directory. This contains a folder called weather .

📦 apollo-mcp-server ┣ 📂 crates ┣ 📂 graphql ┃ ┗ 📂 weather ┣ 📂 nix ┣ 📂 target ┗ 📄 ...other files

Inside, we have two subfolders: operations and persisted_queries . We'll use the operations folder to define the queries we want to run when our AI assistant calls any of its tools. We won't be using persisted_queries in this course.

Let's start fresh with our own queries. We'll delete all the starter files in the weather directory, including those inside the operations and persisted_queries directories, except for supergraph.yaml .

📂 weather ┣ 📂 operations - ┃ ┣ alerts.graphql - ┃ ┣ all.graphql - ┃ ┗ forecast.graphql ┣ 📂 persisted_queries - ┃ ┗ 📄 apollo.json - ┣ 📄 api.graphql - ┣ 📄 supergraph.graphql ┣ 📄 supergraph.yaml - ┗ 📄 weather.graphql

Finally, we'll rename our parent folder from weather to airlock , to more accurately describe the domain we're working with.

+ 📂 airlock ┣ 📂 operations ┣ 📂 persisted_queries ┗ 📄 supergraph.yaml

Great, now we can start bringing in the necessary files from our domain. Let's break all this work down into steps we'll take one-by-one.

We'll create a new api.graphql file that contains our API's entire schema. We can access this complete schema by introspecting it from our running API. We'll update the supergraph.yaml file with the directions the rover dev router process needs in order to route requests to underlying services. (So far we have just one: the listings API.) Finally, we'll create a file in the operations directory that contains a GraphQL query . Later in the course, we'll see how the MCP server handles "converting" the contents of the query into the tool properties that the assistant receives.

We'll tackle steps 1 and 2 in this lesson, and handle step 3 in the next lesson.

Step 1) Adding api.graphql

We can fetch our graph's full schema right from the command line. Open up your terminal, and navigate into the airlock directory. We're going to use another Rover command, rover subgraph introspect , and output the results into a new file called api.graphql .

Note: The api.graphql file should contain everything in our API. This means that if we include additional data sources or services later on, we'll need to update this file to reflect the new data capabilities. Because we are working with just one service, the listings API, it can serve as our entire api.graphql for now.

Here's what the command looks like. We should run it from the root of our apollo-mcp-server directory, as we've specified a relative path to the file we want the output saved in.

The rover subgraph introspect command rover subgraph introspect https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/ \ --output graphql/airlock/api.graphql Copy

As a result, we should see a new file called api.graphql added to our directory. And inside is everything we need to know about the types and fields in our graph!

📂 airlock ┣ 📂 operations ┣ 📂 persisted_queries + ┣ 📄 api.graphql ┗ 📄 supergraph.yaml

Step 2) Updating supergraph.yaml

Next, we need to tweak our supergraph.yaml configuration. When we pass this configuration into the rover dev process we're about to run, it will instruct the local router on where it should send requests for the listings API.

supergraph.yaml federation_version : =2.10.0 subgraphs : weather : routing_url : http : //localhost schema : file : weather.graphql

We've still got some weather -related content here, but we can make a couple quick swaps. Change the name under subgraphs from weather to listings . Next, we'll adjust the routing_url to reflect the location of our listings API: https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/ .

supergraph.yaml federation_version : =2.10.0 subgraphs : listings : routing_url : https : //rt - airlock - subgraphs - listings.herokuapp.com/ schema : file : weather.graphql Copy

On the line under the schema property, replace file with subgraph_url . We want our router process to fetch the listings subgraph schema directly from where it's running. As a result, we'll paste the same value as we gave the routing_url here as well.

Here's what your config should look like:

federation_version : =2.10.0 subgraphs : listings : routing_url : https : //rt - airlock - subgraphs - listings.herokuapp.com/ schema : subgraph_url : https : //rt - airlock - subgraphs - listings.herokuapp.com/ Copy

Note: Be mindful about the indentation in this yaml file!

With that, we've got the configuration needed to start up the local router. In a terminal opened to the root of the apollo-mcp-server folder, run the following command.

rover dev --supergraph-config ./graphql/airlock/supergraph.yaml Copy

We'll see some output indicating that a session is starting up. Finally, we should see a message that our supergraph is running on http://localhost:4000 !

Learn more: (Bonus) Exploring the Sandbox Explorer If you'd like, take some time to explore the capabilities of the listings API. Open up a new browser window and navigate to http://localhost:4000. If you've built GraphQL queries before, this should look pretty familiar. In the left-hand panel, we can explore Documentation: all the types and fields in our listings API. Clicking on types and fields adds them to the center panel, where we can build different operations. Finally, the right-hand side of the Explorer is populated with data when we click the play button on a particular operation. Here are a few operations you can try out—otherwise, feel free to build and run queries on your own! Basic info about featured listings query BasicFeaturedListings { featuredListings { id title numOfBeds } } Copy Info about the coolest listing query GetTheCoolestListing { listing ( id : "listing-3" ) { title description amenities { name category } } } Copy

Key takeaways

The rover dev process launches a local router we can use to query all of the services in our API.

To run properly, the local router requires some configuration in the form of a YAML file.

This file defines not only which services should be incorporated as part of our comprehensive API, but their schema locations and routing_url s as well.

When we run the Apollo MCP server binary (coming up next!), it will receive tool invocations from assistants and run the corresponding operations against our API.

Up next