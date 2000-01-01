Overview

We've got one tool added to Claude's toolbox. But as far as questions about Airlock go, Claude is always going to have to rely on the same tool to solve every problem. Let's fix that with a brand new tool.

In this lesson, we will:

Add an operation for a specific listing to our MCP server

See how the Apollo MCP server accounts for query inputs

Run Claude to find out more information about a particular listing

We've given our assistant the ability to find out about featured listings, but what if we want to learn more about a specific listing? We'll start by building the query that makes fetching that data possible.

The rover dev process we started in our MCP server should still be running. (If not, start that up now!) Let's return to http://localhost:4000 to build a new query in the Sandbox Explorer.

Let's click the plus button (+) at the top of the Operation panel to start fresh with a new tab.

Next, in the Documentation panel, we'll find that our Query type defines an entrypoint that lets us query a specific listing ; it accepts an argument id of type ID! . If we click beside the listing field, the boilerplate for this query will automatically be added to the Operation panel.

Let's add all the listing fields to this query. A more robust query will allow our assistant to provide as much information as possible about a particular listing when a user asks about it.

To add all the fields to the Operation panel, click on the arrow dropdown beside the Fields header. From this menu, click Select all fields recursively. This will take care of adding scalar fields as well as fields that return object types with fields of their own.

That's quite a query! Let's rename it to GetListing , and copy the operation before jumping back into our server code.

The GetListing query query Listing ( $listingId : ID ! ) { listing ( id : $listingId ) { id title description photoThumbnail photoInHexagonShape numOfBeds costPerNight locationType host { id } amenities { id category name } coordinates { latitude longitude nickname } } } Copy

Adding the operation

Back in our apollo-mcp-server directory, find the graphql/airlock/operations folder. Just like we did with the GetFeaturedListings operation, we're going to create a new file just for this GetListing operation.

📂 graphql ┣ 📂 airlock ┃ ┣ 📂 operations ┃ ┃ ┣ featuredListings.graphql + ┃ ┃ ┗ listing.graphql ┃ ┣ 📂 persisted_queries ┃ ┣ 📄 api.graphql ┗ ┗ 📄 supergraph.yaml

Create the file, then paste in the operation we copied. We'll jump back into the terminal and stop the running process. Before starting it up again, we need to append our new operation to the end of the command.

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector \ target/debug/apollo-mcp-server \ --directory <ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO> \ -s graphql/airlock/api.graphql \ -o graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql graphql/airlock/operations/listing.graphql Copy

We should see similar output instructing us to return to http://127.0.0.1:6274 . We'll click Connect, then List Tools. Both GetFeaturedListings and GetListing should be there!

Note: If you're not seeing the new GetListing operation, try doing a hard refresh on http://127.0.0.1:6274 before reconnecting the server.

Test run: listing tool

If we click into the GetListing tool, we'll see the same kind of information as before, with one key difference. Just above the Run Tool button, we'll find an input for listingId : the required argument to run this query. Inside of the box is a description for what kind of value should be provided.

Let's stick in the value listing-3 and run the tool. And...wahoo! Lots of good data.

Now that we've tested it out, let's go for the real thing and equip Claude with our new tool.

Configuring Claude

Back in Claude, we'll return to Settings, Developer, and Edit config to make a tweak to the claude_desktop_config.json file.

Pull it open in your code editor, and let's add a new line to the very end of the args strings. Just below the file path to the featuredListings.graphql file, we'll add a corresponding path to the new listing.graphql file.

{ "mcpServers": { "airlock": { "command": "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>/target/debug/apollo-mcp-server", "args": [ "--directory", "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>", "--schema", "graphql/airlock/api.graphql", "--operations", "graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql", + "graphql/airlock/operations/listing.graphql" ] } } } Copy

Great! Let's restart Claude.

Time to chat!

With Claude restarted, we can confirm that our new tool has been added to the assistant's dashboard.

Let's reenact that conversation from earlier. We'll start off with the same question about those featured listings we saw earlier.

Starting the conversation What are the featured listings today? Copy

Again, we'll be prompted to permit Claude to run our tool; click Allow once in the modal. Claude will summarize those three featured listings for us, just like it did before.

Now for the cool part—let's pick one of these listings and ask a follow-up question.

A follow-up for Claude Can you tell me about the location and host of the Repurposed Aircraft Spaceship? Copy

Now Claude puts together its plan to use a different tool: we'll see a modal again, this time asking us for permission to use the GetListing tool!

Let's Allow once and see what happens next.

As Claude processes, we'll see that part of the parameters for this request included the particular ID of the listing that we asked about. Take note that we, as the users, didn't have to provide the id itself! And in a real-world scenario, we definitely wouldn't expect customers to provide a listing's ID just to get more information about it. Claude was able to deduce which listing we wanted more information about, and automatically inserted its id value to make the complete query.

As a result, we as users can keep our conversation natural and goal-oriented. The assistant, along with the tools we've equipped it with, takes care of the rest!

Follow-up question

What happens if we ask for some more information about this listing that falls outside of the API's domain?

Let's try it with a new question.

Requesting more detail What can you tell me about the host? Copy

There's not much here Claude can tell us about the host of the listing; and that's because the only field available to query from the listings API is a host's id . There's simply no other information available in our API schema.

api.graphql type Host @key ( fields : "id" , resolvable : false ) { id : ID ! }

Let's add some more information to our API—by introducing a whole new data source, all about users.

Practice

What information did Claude use to request more data about a specific listing? All of the data about the listing was returned in the first request; no additional requests were necessary. We provided the listing's title, and Claude used the corresponding id from the previous response as a parameter in a new request. No parameters were necessary; the listing's id was hardcoded into the operation. Claude used the name of the listing, "Repurposed Aircraft Spaceship", as the parameter in the second request. Submit

Key takeaways

To add a new operation to our MCP server, we create a new file in the operations directory that contains the GraphQL operation .

To include the operation in the server process, we need to add it in the Claude config file.

Claude can supply parameters to tools, such as a listing's id , to request more specific information.

