Overview

Time to loop in Claude. We're going to equip our assistant with its first helpful tool!

In this lesson, we will:

Connect Claude to our MCP server

Inspect how tools are represented in Claude

Ask a question that prompts Claude to invoke our tool

Enabling MCP in Claude

Let's return to our Claude application. In the Application tool bar, open up Settings. (On MacOS, this is accessible through the main Claude menu dropdown.)

Next, we'll select the Developer option from the left-hand menu. In this window we'll see a short overview about Claude's compatibility with servers that use MCP.

To equip Claude with a connection to our MCP server, we'll click the button that says Edit Config.

This will open a new file system window, opened to a particular file in the Claude application folder called claude_desktop_config.json . Right-click on this file, and let's open it up in our code editor.

What we'll see is a pretty simple setup to start! If you're running a fresh installation of Claude, you'll probably see an empty mcpServers config:

claude_desktop_config.json { "mcpServers" : { } }

Let's make some space inside that mcpServers object. First off, we'll specify the name we want to use to identify our MCP server: airlock . For its value, we'll open up a new object.

{ "mcpServers" : { "airlock" : { } } } Copy

There are two properties we need to define in this next object: "command" and "args" .

The "command" property should be set to what starts the MCP server. We'll point it to the absolute path where our binary lives.

{ "mcpServers" : { "airlock" : { "command" : "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>/target/debug/apollo-mcp-server" } } } Copy

For "args" , we'll define an array that contains several strings, one for each parameter and value we want to be included in the command. These will be the same arguments we included when running the MCP Inspector, only broken up into their own individual strings. Here's what that looks like:

"args" : [ "--directory" , "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>" , "--schema" , "graphql/airlock/api.graphql" , "--operations" , "graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql" ] Copy

Here's what your full claude_desktop_config.json should look like—make sure you've updated both of the lines highlighted below with your own absolute file path.

{ "mcpServers" : { "airlock" : { "command" : "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>/target/debug/apollo-mcp-server" , "args" : [ "--directory" , "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>" , "--schema" , "graphql/airlock/api.graphql" , "--operations" , "graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql" ] } } } Copy

Save the file, and return to Claude. We won't see anything right away, so let's restart the application.

Task! I've restarted Claude.

Watch out! Did something go wrong? Server disconnected The error: MCP airlock: Server disconnected (Could not attach to MCP server airlock) This error tells us there's something up with our MCP server configuration in the claude_desktop_config.json file. Open that up in your code editor, and make sure that you've typed the path to your MCP server correctly. This should be the absolute file path from the root of your system directory. Compare your configuration with the code block below. Replace both instances of the absolute path variable highlighted below with your own file path, and make sure all other details match. { "mcpServers" : { "airlock" : { "command" : "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>/target/debug/apollo-mcp-server" , "args" : [ "--directory" , "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>" , "--schema" , "graphql/airlock/api.graphql" , "--operations" , "graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql" ] } } } Copy Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Learn more: Can Claude connect to remote MCP servers? Yes! A number of external server integrations are already available and described here in the MCP official documentation.

Time to chat!

When we reopen Claude, we might not see anything different right away. But looking closely, we'll find a new button in the interface.

At the bottom of the menu we should see an item called airlock , and when we click into this, we'll see a specific tool called GetFeaturedListings . This should be enabled.

Now let's chat with Claude and see if we can get it to invoke the tool. Here's the message we're using:

A (hopefully) successful prompt for Claude What are the featured listings today? Copy

After just a moment of chat processing time, we should see our conversation interrupted by a new modal appearing.

This shows us exactly what tool Claude wants to invoke. Since this involves a 3rd party connection to our MCP server, we need to approve it before the assistant will proceed. Let's click Allow once so we can continue seeing this modal whenever Claude tries out this tool.

We'll see a breakdown of what that request looks like: Claude invokes the tool, but we can see from the Request body that it's not actually executing the GraphQL operation or sending parameters. All it has done is tell the MCP server that the GetFeaturedListings tool should be executed. In response, we see all the data return—and very quickly, Claude turns it into something a bit more conversation, with better styling too!

Watch out! Did something go wrong? Failed request The error: Failed to send GraphQL request: error sending request for url (http://127.0.0.1:4000/) This error indicates that while the tool was invoked successfully, the MCP server was unable to reach the router process running on port 4000 . Double check that nothing else is running on that port, and that your rover dev process is currently active in the MCP server directory. rover dev --supergraph-config ./graphql/airlock/supergraph.yaml Copy Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Can't the assistant write its own queries? By defining the queries inside the MCP server ourselves, we have more fine-grained control over what data the assistant is able to access. An alternative is to enable introspection in the MCP server. This permits the assistant to access the full API schema and formulate its own queries as needed. Enabling introspection in the server creates two powerful tools for the assistant to use: schema , which returns the schema, and execute , which permits the assistant to actually execute its formulated query. {/* TODO: add docs link /} We recommend enabling introspection only with a contract variant of the schema, which allows you to control the subset of the schema that the assistant should be able to see. This allows you to add and remove parts of the schema as necessary to limit the AI assistant's access to more sensitive areas of the API. Check out the official documentation to learn more about enabling introspection in the MCP server.

Practice

Key takeaways

To enable an MCP server connection in Claude, we can edit the claude_desktop_config.json file.

In this file, we provide the name of the MCP server, along with the command to start it and any args that should be included.

Before using external integrations (like connections to MCP server), Claude asks for permission.

