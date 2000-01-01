7. Growing the API
Overview

We started small, exposing Airlock's data about listings. Now it's time to grant the MCP server access to more of our data. Let's add a new domain.

In this lesson, we will:

  • Supplement our API with a whole new accounts domain
  • Rerun the server process with new s
  • Observe how Claude invokes multiple tools to resolve user requests

The accounts API

Though we've focused on its listings API, Airlock consists of a number of other , which are services responsible for specific domains.

One of these is all about accounts—it's running here at the following URL:

The accounts subgraph address
https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-accounts.herokuapp.com/

Adding this accounts API into our full involves a couple of steps.

  1. First, we need to update our rover dev process. We'll add accounts as a new option, along with its routing details.
  2. Next, we'll need to update the api.graphql schema in our MCP server. Remember, this schema needs to be the full representation of our API's capabilities.

We'll provide the code you can use to update the contents of api.graphql. In a production application, composing multiple together happens automatically as you build your graph in . To keep this course focused on MCP, we avoided the steps involved in creating a graph in and publishing each component part. To learn more about how this process works, check out our introductory course on GraphQL Federation

Let's jump back into our server, and add this new service.

Adding accounts

In our code editor, open up supergraph.yaml. We'll add a new line under the subgraphs property for accounts. We'll give it the same properties as we gave the listings , including the routing_url and the schema's subgraph_url.

Here's what your configuration should look like:

supergraph.yaml
federation_version: =2.10.0
subgraphs:
  listings:
    routing_url: https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/
    schema:
      subgraph_url: https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/
  accounts:
    routing_url: https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-accounts.herokuapp.com/
    schema:
      subgraph_url: https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-accounts.herokuapp.com/

Updating api.graphql

Erase everything in api.graphql, and replace it with the contents of the collapsible below.

This reflects the full for both the listings and accounts we're going to . While we're here, let's add a new to the operations folder.

Adding a tool for user details

We still need to equip the assistant with the ability to provide details about a listing's host. For this, we'll provide a new tool all about user details.

Create a new file called userDetails. and paste the below.

GetUser
query GetUser($userId: ID!) {
  user(id: $userId) {
    id
    name
    profilePicture
    ... on Host {
      profileDescription
    }
  }
}

You can also restart the MCP server and return to Sandbox at http://localhost:4000 to build your own

This takes in a particular user ID and returns for the user's id, name, and profilePicture. And, in the event that our user is a Host type (one of the types that implements the User interface), we'll return profileDescription as well.

We should now have three in the airlock/operations directory.

📂 graphql
  ┣ 📂 airlock
  ┃ ┣ 📂 operations
  ┃ ┃ ┣ featuredListings.graphql
  ┃ ┃ ┣ listing.graphql
+ ┃ ┃ ┗ userDetails.graphql
  ┃ ┣ 📂 persisted_queries
  ┃ ┣ 📄 api.graphql
  ┗ ┗ 📄 supergraph.yaml

Make sure you've restarted your MCP server with the rover dev command below so this new can be included.

apollo-mcp-server
rover dev --supergraph-config ./graphql/airlock/supergraph.yaml
Task!

Let's restart our MCP Inspector with this new .

Updating MCP Inspector

Return to the terminal where you're running the MCP Inspector. We'll stop the process, then restart it, adding our new to the end of the command.

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector \
target/debug/apollo-mcp-server \
--directory <ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO> \
-s graphql/airlock/api.graphql \
-o graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql graphql/airlock/operations/listing.graphql graphql/airlock/operations/userDetails.graphql

Return to http://127.0.0.1:6274/ and do a hard refresh on the page. Then click Connect, and List Tools. Our new GetUser should be in the list!

Let's take it for a test drive. Click on the tool, then fill in the userId input with "user-1". Then, click Run Tool!

A screenshot of the MCP Inspector, highlighting the listing ID input

And data! If everything's looking green, let's do the same thing in Claude.

Updating Claude

You know the drill! Back in Claude, open up the claude_desktop_config.json file. We just need to add our new to the end of the args array.

{
   "mcpServers": {
     "airlock": {
       "command": "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>/target/debug/apollo-mcp-server",
       "args": [
         "--directory",
         "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>",
         "--schema",
         "graphql/airlock/api.graphql",
         "--operations",
         "graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql",
         "graphql/airlock/operations/listing.graphql",
+        "graphql/airlock/operations/userDetails.graphql"
       ]
     }
   }
 }

Now restart Claude. When we reopen the application, we should see a new tool registered under the airlock dropdown.

A screenshot of the Claude interface, showing three airlock tools in the dropdown

Let's walk through that whole chat sequence one more time!

Time to chat!

We're going to put Claude to the test one last time. Here's the first question we'll start with.

Starting the conversation
Hey, can you tell me about Airlock's featured listings?

When the modal pops up to permit the GetFeaturedListings tool, click Allow once. Featured listings data... check!

Next, a follow-up question:

A follow-up for Claude
Can you tell me more about the Repurposed Aircraft Spaceship?

Click Allow once on the modal when it pops up again. And... whoa! Another modal!

Though we can't guarantee your Claude application did the same thing as ours, it's very likely that Claude will "take initiative" and invoke another tool automatically: the GetUser tool we just added!

A screenshot of Claude, showing the modal asking for permission to run the GetUser tool

After getting some data back about the particular listing, Claude must have seen that the id was all the information it received about the host. Taking this id value, it then turned to another handy tool in its toolbox: GetUser, which promises to deliver a bit more detail about the user in question. All Claude had to do was supply the id!

Let's permit this tool to be invoked, and see what Claude comes up with.

A screenshot of Claude's response, reflecting details about the host acquired by running the user specific tool

And right alongside the listing details, we see extra information about our host! Way to go, Claude!

Practice

Which of the following steps did we follow to add the accounts API to our server?

Key takeaways

  • To add a new domain to our MCP server, we can include its details in the supergraph.yaml file.
  • The MCP server requires a comprehensive api.graphql of all of our API's capabilities across all included domains, so this should be updated whenever we add a new service.
  • By equipping AI assistants with multiple tools, they can respond to user questions more thoroughly, and use data from one request as a parameter in follow up requests.

Journey's end

You made it to the finish line! We've successfully equipped an MCP server with several tools that AI assistants can invoke to get the information they need. We've even seen how an assistant manages to invoke multiple tools with parameters, using data it received from earlier requests (such as a listing or user ID) to get bonus details to help the user.

But this is only just the beginning: we can continue to grow our API, adding new domains, capabilities, and of course that our MCP server can run when an assistant requests it. We've given assistants more robust means of helping our users, all the while keeping our systems (and the data they house) secure. Thanks for joining us here on , and we hope to see you in the next one!

