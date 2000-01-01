Overview
We started small, exposing Airlock's data about listings. Now it's time to grant the MCP server access to more of our data. Let's add a new domain.
In this lesson, we will:
- Supplement our API with a whole new accounts domain
- Rerun the server process with new operations
- Observe how Claude invokes multiple tools to resolve user requests
The accounts API
Though we've focused on its listings API, Airlock consists of a number of other subgraphs, which are GraphQL services responsible for specific domains.
One of these subgraphs is all about accounts—it's running here at the following URL:
https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-accounts.herokuapp.com/
Adding this accounts API into our full API schema involves a couple of steps.
- First, we need to update our
rover devprocess. We'll add
accountsas a new subgraph option, along with its routing details.
- Next, we'll need to update the
api.graphqlschema in our MCP server. Remember, this schema needs to be the full representation of our API's capabilities.
We'll provide the code you can use to update the contents of
api.graphql. In a production application, composing multiple subgraph schemas together happens automatically as you build your graph in GraphOS. To keep this course focused on MCP, we avoided the steps involved in creating a graph in GraphOS Studio and publishing each component part. To learn more about how this process works, check out our introductory course on GraphQL Federation
Let's jump back into our server, and add this new service.
Adding
accounts
In our code editor, open up
supergraph.yaml. We'll add a new line under the
subgraphs property for
accounts. We'll give it the same properties as we gave the
listings subgraph, including the
routing_url and the schema's
subgraph_url.
Here's what your configuration should look like:
federation_version: =2.10.0subgraphs:listings:routing_url: https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/schema:subgraph_url: https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/accounts:routing_url: https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-accounts.herokuapp.com/schema:subgraph_url: https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-accounts.herokuapp.com/
add note about indentation - accounts subgraph should be on same level as listings
Updating
api.graphql
Erase everything in
api.graphql, and replace it with the contents of the collapsible below.
This reflects the full API schema for both the
listings and
accounts subgraphs we're going to query. While we're here, let's add a new operation to the
operations folder.
Adding a tool for user details
We still need to equip the assistant with the ability to provide details about a listing's host. For this, we'll provide a new tool all about user details.
Create a new file called userDetails.graphql and paste the operation below.
query GetUser($userId: ID!) {user(id: $userId) {idnameprofilePicture... on Host {profileDescription}}}
You can also restart the MCP server and return to Sandbox at http://localhost:4000 to build your own query
This query takes in a particular user ID and returns fields for the user's
id,
name, and
profilePicture. And, in the event that our user is a
Host type (one of the types that implements the
User interface), we'll return
profileDescription as well.
We should now have three operations in the
airlock/operations directory.
📂 graphql┣ 📂 airlock┃ ┣ 📂 operations┃ ┃ ┣ featuredListings.graphql┃ ┃ ┣ listing.graphql+ ┃ ┃ ┗ userDetails.graphql┃ ┣ 📂 persisted_queries┃ ┣ 📄 api.graphql┗ ┗ 📄 supergraph.yaml
Make sure you've restarted your MCP server with the
rover dev command below so this new operation can be included.
rover dev --supergraph-config ./graphql/airlock/supergraph.yaml
Let's restart our MCP Inspector with this new operation.
Updating MCP Inspector
Return to the terminal where you're running the MCP Inspector. We'll stop the process, then restart it, adding our new operation to the end of the command.
npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector \target/debug/apollo-mcp-server \--directory <ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO> \-s graphql/airlock/api.graphql \-o graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql graphql/airlock/operations/listing.graphql graphql/airlock/operations/userDetails.graphql
Return to http://127.0.0.1:6274/ and do a hard refresh on the page. Then click Connect, and List Tools. Our new
GetUser operation should be in the list!
Let's take it for a test drive. Click on the tool, then fill in the
userId input with "user-1". Then, click Run Tool!
And data! If everything's looking green, let's do the same thing in Claude.
Updating Claude
You know the drill! Back in Claude, open up the
claude_desktop_config.json file. We just need to add our new operation to the end of the
args array.
{"mcpServers": {"airlock": {"command": "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>/target/debug/apollo-mcp-server","args": ["--directory","<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>","--schema","graphql/airlock/api.graphql","--operations","graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql","graphql/airlock/operations/listing.graphql",+ "graphql/airlock/operations/userDetails.graphql"]}}}
Now restart Claude. When we reopen the application, we should see a new tool registered under the
airlock dropdown.
Let's walk through that whole chat sequence one more time!
Time to chat!
We're going to put Claude to the test one last time. Here's the first question we'll start with.
Hey, can you tell me about Airlock's featured listings?
When the modal pops up to permit the
GetFeaturedListings tool, click Allow once. Featured listings data... check! ✅
Next, a follow-up question:
Can you tell me more about the Repurposed Aircraft Spaceship?
Click Allow once on the modal when it pops up again. And... whoa! Another modal!
Though we can't guarantee your Claude application did the same thing as ours, it's very likely that Claude will "take initiative" and invoke another tool automatically: the
GetUser tool we just added!
After getting some data back about the particular listing, Claude must have seen that the
id field was all the information it received about the host. Taking this
id value, it then turned to another handy tool in its toolbox:
GetUser, which promises to deliver a bit more detail about the user in question. All Claude had to do was supply the
id!
Let's permit this tool to be invoked, and see what Claude comes up with.
And right alongside the listing details, we see extra information about our host! Way to go, Claude! ✅✅
Practice
accounts API to our server?
Key takeaways
- To add a new domain to our MCP server, we can include its details in the
supergraph.yamlfile.
- The MCP server requires a comprehensive
api.graphqlof all of our API's capabilities across all included domains, so this should be updated whenever we add a new service.
- By equipping AI assistants with multiple tools, they can respond to user questions more thoroughly, and use data from one request as a parameter in follow up requests.
Journey's end
You made it to the finish line! We've successfully equipped an MCP server with several tools that AI assistants can invoke to get the information they need. We've even seen how an assistant manages to invoke multiple tools with parameters, using data it received from earlier requests (such as a listing or user ID) to get bonus details to help the user.
But this is only just the beginning: we can continue to grow our API, adding new domains, capabilities, and of course operations that our MCP server can run when an assistant requests it. We've given assistants more robust means of helping our users, all the while keeping our systems (and the data they house) secure. Thanks for joining us here on Odyssey, and we hope to see you in the next one!
