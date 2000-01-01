Overview

We started small, exposing Airlock's data about listings. Now it's time to grant the MCP server access to more of our data. Let's add a new domain.

In this lesson, we will:

Supplement our API with a whole new accounts domain

Rerun the server process with new operation s

Observe how Claude invokes multiple tools to resolve user requests

The accounts API

Though we've focused on its listings API, Airlock consists of a number of other subgraphs, which are GraphQL services responsible for specific domains.

One of these subgraphs is all about accounts—it's running here at the following URL:

The accounts subgraph address https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-accounts.herokuapp.com/ Copy

Adding this accounts API into our full API schema involves a couple of steps.

First, we need to update our rover dev process. We'll add accounts as a new subgraph option, along with its routing details. Next, we'll need to update the api.graphql schema in our MCP server. Remember, this schema needs to be the full representation of our API's capabilities.

We'll provide the code you can use to update the contents of api.graphql . In a production application, composing multiple subgraph schemas together happens automatically as you build your graph in GraphOS. To keep this course focused on MCP, we avoided the steps involved in creating a graph in GraphOS Studio and publishing each component part. To learn more about how this process works, check out our introductory course on GraphQL Federation

Let's jump back into our server, and add this new service.

Adding accounts

In our code editor, open up supergraph.yaml . We'll add a new line under the subgraphs property for accounts . We'll give it the same properties as we gave the listings subgraph, including the routing_url and the schema's subgraph_url .

Here's what your configuration should look like:

supergraph.yaml federation_version : =2.10.0 subgraphs : listings : routing_url : https : //rt - airlock - subgraphs - listings.herokuapp.com/ schema : subgraph_url : https : //rt - airlock - subgraphs - listings.herokuapp.com/ accounts : routing_url : https : //rt - airlock - subgraphs - accounts.herokuapp.com/ schema : subgraph_url : https : //rt - airlock - subgraphs - accounts.herokuapp.com/ Copy

Updating api.graphql

Erase everything in api.graphql , and replace it with the contents of the collapsible below.

Show code for api.graphql type Amenity { id : ID ! category : AmenityCategory ! name : String ! } enum AmenityCategory { ACCOMMODATION_DETAILS SPACE_SURVIVAL OUTDOORS } input CreateListingInput { """ The listing's title """ title : String ! """ The listing's description """ description : String ! """ The thumbnail image for the listing """ photoThumbnail : String ! """ The number of beds available """ numOfBeds : Int ! """ The cost per night """ costPerNight : Float ! """ The location type of the listing """ locationType : LocationType ! """ The Listing's amenities """ amenities : [ ID ! ] ! } type CreateListingResponse implements MutationResponse { """ Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation """ code : Int ! """ Indicates whether the mutation was successful """ success : Boolean ! """ Human-readable message for the UI """ message : String ! """ The newly created listing """ listing : Listing } """ Coordinates in the galaxy """ type GalacticCoordinates { latitude : Float ! longitude : Float ! nickname : String } type Guest implements User { id : ID ! """ The user's first and last name """ name : String ! """ The user's profile photo URL """ profilePicture : String ! } type Host implements User { id : ID ! """ The user's first and last name """ name : String ! """ The user's profile photo URL """ profilePicture : String ! """ The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing """ profileDescription : String ! """ Where the host is primarily located """ coordinates : GalacticCoordinates } type Listing { id : ID ! """ The listing's title """ title : String ! """ The listing's description """ description : String ! """ The thumbnail image for the listing """ photoThumbnail : String ! """ Photo edited for homepage """ photoInHexagonShape : String @deprecated ( reason : "Unused field." ) """ The number of beds available """ numOfBeds : Int ! """ The cost per night """ costPerNight : Float ! """ The location type of the listing """ locationType : LocationType ! """ Owner of the listing """ host : Host ! """ The amenities available for this listing """ amenities : [ Amenity ] ! """ Where this listing is located in the galaxy """ coordinates : GalacticCoordinates } enum LocationType { SPACESHIP HOUSE CAMPSITE APARTMENT ROOM } type Mutation { """ Updates the logged-in user's profile information """ updateProfile ( updateProfileInput : UpdateProfileInput ) : UpdateProfileResponse ! """ Creates a new listing for the currently authenticated host """ createListing ( listing : CreateListingInput ! ) : CreateListingResponse ! """ Updates an existing listing """ updateListing ( listingId : ID ! , listing : UpdateListingInput ! ) : UpdateListingResponse ! } interface MutationResponse { """ Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation """ code : Int ! """ Indicates whether the mutation was successful """ success : Boolean ! """ Human-readable message for the UI """ message : String ! } """ Listing Graph """ type Query { user ( id : ID ! ) : User """ Currently logged-in user """ me : User ! """ A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage """ featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! """ Search results for listings that fit the criteria provided """ searchListings ( criteria : SearchListingsInput ) : [ Listing ! ] ! """ Return the listings that belong to the currently logged-in host """ hostListings : [ Listing ! ] ! """ Returns the details about this listing """ listing ( id : ID ! ) : Listing """ Returns all possible amenities for a listing """ listingAmenities : [ Amenity ! ] ! } input SearchListingsInput { checkInDate : String ! checkOutDate : String ! numOfBeds : Int page : Int limit : Int sortBy : SortByCriteria } enum SortByCriteria { COST_ASC COST_DESC RATING_DESC } """ Updates the properties included. If none are given, don't update anything """ input UpdateListingInput { """ The listing's title """ title : String """ The listing's description """ description : String """ The thumbnail image for the listing """ photoThumbnail : String """ The number of beds available """ numOfBeds : Int """ The cost per night """ costPerNight : Float """ The location type of the listing """ locationType : LocationType """ The Listing's amenities """ amenities : [ ID ] } type UpdateListingResponse implements MutationResponse { """ Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation """ code : Int ! """ Indicates whether the mutation was successful """ success : Boolean ! """ Human-readable message for the UI """ message : String ! """ The newly created listing """ listing : Listing } input UpdateProfileInput { """ The user's first and last name """ name : String """ The user's profile photo URL """ profilePicture : String """ The host's profile bio description, will be shown in the listing """ profileDescription : String } type UpdateProfileResponse implements MutationResponse { """ Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation """ code : Int ! """ Indicates whether the mutation was successful """ success : Boolean ! """ Human-readable message for the UI """ message : String ! """ Updated user """ user : User } interface User { id : ID ! """ The user's first and last name """ name : String ! """ The user's profile photo URL """ profilePicture : String ! } Copy

This reflects the full API schema for both the listings and accounts subgraphs we're going to query. While we're here, let's add a new operation to the operations folder.

Adding a tool for user details

We still need to equip the assistant with the ability to provide details about a listing's host. For this, we'll provide a new tool all about user details.

Create a new file called userDetails.graphql and paste the operation below.

GetUser query GetUser ( $userId : ID ! ) { user ( id : $userId ) { id name profilePicture ... on Host { profileDescription } } } Copy

You can also restart the MCP server and return to Sandbox at http://localhost:4000 to build your own query

This query takes in a particular user ID and returns fields for the user's id , name , and profilePicture . And, in the event that our user is a Host type (one of the types that implements the User interface), we'll return profileDescription as well.

We should now have three operations in the airlock/operations directory.

📂 graphql ┣ 📂 airlock ┃ ┣ 📂 operations ┃ ┃ ┣ featuredListings.graphql ┃ ┃ ┣ listing.graphql + ┃ ┃ ┗ userDetails.graphql ┃ ┣ 📂 persisted_queries ┃ ┣ 📄 api.graphql ┗ ┗ 📄 supergraph.yaml

Make sure you've restarted your MCP server with the rover dev command below so this new operation can be included.

apollo-mcp-server rover dev --supergraph-config ./graphql/airlock/supergraph.yaml Copy

Let's restart our MCP Inspector with this new operation.

Updating MCP Inspector

Return to the terminal where you're running the MCP Inspector. We'll stop the process, then restart it, adding our new operation to the end of the command.

npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector \ target/debug/apollo-mcp-server \ --directory <ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO> \ -s graphql/airlock/api.graphql \ -o graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql graphql/airlock/operations/listing.graphql graphql/airlock/operations/userDetails.graphql Copy

Return to http://127.0.0.1:6274/ and do a hard refresh on the page. Then click Connect, and List Tools. Our new GetUser operation should be in the list!

Let's take it for a test drive. Click on the tool, then fill in the userId input with "user-1". Then, click Run Tool!

And data! If everything's looking green, let's do the same thing in Claude.

Updating Claude

You know the drill! Back in Claude, open up the claude_desktop_config.json file. We just need to add our new operation to the end of the args array.

{ "mcpServers": { "airlock": { "command": "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>/target/debug/apollo-mcp-server", "args": [ "--directory", "<ABSOLUTE_FILE_PATH_TO_YOUR_CLONED_REPO>", "--schema", "graphql/airlock/api.graphql", "--operations", "graphql/airlock/operations/featuredListings.graphql", "graphql/airlock/operations/listing.graphql", + "graphql/airlock/operations/userDetails.graphql" ] } } } Copy

Now restart Claude. When we reopen the application, we should see a new tool registered under the airlock dropdown.

Let's walk through that whole chat sequence one more time!

Time to chat!

We're going to put Claude to the test one last time. Here's the first question we'll start with.

Starting the conversation Hey, can you tell me about Airlock's featured listings? Copy

When the modal pops up to permit the GetFeaturedListings tool, click Allow once. Featured listings data... check! ✅

Next, a follow-up question:

A follow-up for Claude Can you tell me more about the Repurposed Aircraft Spaceship? Copy

Click Allow once on the modal when it pops up again. And... whoa! Another modal!

Though we can't guarantee your Claude application did the same thing as ours, it's very likely that Claude will "take initiative" and invoke another tool automatically: the GetUser tool we just added!

After getting some data back about the particular listing, Claude must have seen that the id field was all the information it received about the host. Taking this id value, it then turned to another handy tool in its toolbox: GetUser , which promises to deliver a bit more detail about the user in question. All Claude had to do was supply the id !

Let's permit this tool to be invoked, and see what Claude comes up with.

And right alongside the listing details, we see extra information about our host! Way to go, Claude! ✅✅

Not seeing the request to run GetUser ? Exactly how an AI assistant decides to solve a problem is not exactly deterministic. Your Claude application might have approached the problem in an entirely different way! If you're only seeing details about the listing and nothing more about the host, try asking a follow-up question about the listing's host specifically: A prompting follow-up question Can you tell me more about the host? Copy

Practice

Key takeaways

To add a new domain to our MCP server, we can include its details in the supergraph.yaml file.

The MCP server requires a comprehensive api.graphql of all of our API's capabilities across all included domains, so this should be updated whenever we add a new service.

By equipping AI assistants with multiple tools, they can respond to user questions more thoroughly, and use data from one request as a parameter in follow up requests.

Journey's end

You made it to the finish line! We've successfully equipped an MCP server with several tools that AI assistants can invoke to get the information they need. We've even seen how an assistant manages to invoke multiple tools with parameters, using data it received from earlier requests (such as a listing or user ID) to get bonus details to help the user.