Overview

Our MCP server needs at least one operation to get up and running.

In this lesson, we will:

Create our first tool

Run the MCP Inspector to test our connection

Creating an operation

To create a tool, we first need a GraphQL operation. But when we ran rover dev in the last lesson, both our API and server failed to launch.

Let's try running that command again, this time removing the --mcp flag. This will launch the local router process without starting up the MCP server at the same time. Doing so will give us a chance to test out our API independently and design our first operation.

Start local router rover dev --supergraph-config ./supergraph.yaml Copy

Now we should see happy output only. Our API is up and running on http://localhost:4000, so let's go there now.

Refresher: Exploring Sandbox Explorer First time seeing Sandbox? No problem. Here's a quick rundown. In the left-hand panel, we can explore Documentation: all the types and fields in our listings API. Clicking on types and fields adds them to the center panel, where we can build different operations to execute. Finally, the right-hand side of the Explorer is populated with data when we click the play button on a particular operation.

Before building our operation, let's consider the question we asked Claude earlier in the course: "What are the featured listings today?"

Right here in Sandbox we can build the optimal query to help our AI assistant answer that question. Under the left-hand Documentation panel, we'll find the Query type has an entrypoint called featuredListings . Let's click the plus button (+) beside that field to add it to our Operation panel. For each Listing returned, let's include the following fields: id , description , costPerNight , locationType , and numOfBeds .

Finally, let's rename the operation to GetFeaturedListings so it's a bit more explicit.

http://localhost:4000

Here's what our finished query operation looks like.

query GetFeaturedListings { featuredListings { id description costPerNight locationType numOfBeds } } Copy

Running this query gives us a nice big object in the Response panel.

This is a good first operation we can equip as a tool in our MCP server. Copy the operation, and let's return to our code.

Adding an operation as a tool

Navigating now to our project directory, let's create a new file called featuredListings.graphql .

📂 odyssey-apollo-mcp ┣ 📂 operations + ┃ ┗ 📄 featuredListings.graphql ┗ 📄 supergraph.yaml

Inside, we'll paste the contents of our operation in its entirety.

featuredListings.graphql query GetFeaturedListings { featuredListings { id description costPerNight locationType numOfBeds } } Copy

That's our first operation done!

Now let's restart the rover dev process in our terminal—only this time, we'll add two flags, --mcp and --mcp-operations .

With --mcp , as we saw in the last lesson, we're telling Rover to start up the MCP server. Our new flag, --mcp-operations , lets us specify the file path(s) where our operation can be found.

Start local router and MCP server 1 rover dev --supergraph-config ./supergraph.yaml \ 2 --mcp --mcp-operations ./operations/featuredListings.graphql Copy

Note: We've included the backslash character ( \ ) on line 1 to break up our terminal command for readability.

This time when we run the command, we should see everything boot up successfully.

Successful output from running rover dev INFO apollo_mcp_server::server: Starting MCP server in Streamable HTTP mode port = 5000 address = 127.0 .0.1 == > Your supergraph is running ! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph

Note: Make sure that your output references the Streamable HTTP mode. If not, you might be running an older version of Rover. To upgrade your version, check out the Getting Started page in the documentation.

Watch out! Did something go wrong? Failed operation creation The error: Failed to create operation: No such file or directory (os error 2) This error tells us that the MCP server was not able to find the operation at the file path we provided. Double check that the featuredListings.graphql file was created inside of the operations folder, and that your command's operation file path matches. 📂 odyssey-apollo-mcp ┣ 📂 operations ┃ ┗ 📄 featuredListings.graphql ┗ 📄 supergraph.yaml We should also be sure that we run this command from the root of our cloned directory, odyssey-apollo-mcp . odyssey-apollo-mcp rover dev --supergraph-config ./supergraph.yaml \ --mcp --mcp-operations ./operations/featuredListings.graphql Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

But wait... all we've added here is a GraphQL operation. Exactly how does that become a tool that an AI assistant can actually use? Let's see what this looks like in detail—using the MCP Inspector.

The MCP Inspector

To test out our MCP server and ensure everything is working as expected, we can run a special tool provided by the creators of MCP: the MCP Inspector.

Before we even connect our MCP server to an AI assistant like Claude, the MCP Inspector gives us a chance to make sure our tools are showing up the way that we expect, and that there aren't any problems with our connection. We can start up a new MCP Inspector process using a single npx command.

Open up a new terminal window in the root of your project directory, and run the following command.

odyssey-apollo-mcp npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector Copy

If this is the first time installing the MCP Inspector, you'll need to confirm the following message by pressing the "Y" key on your keyboard.

Need to install the following packages: @modelcontextprotocol/inspector@<VERSION> Ok to proceed? (y)

After running the command, we should see the following output.

Starting MCP inspector... ⚙️ Proxy server listening on port 6277 🔍 MCP Inspector is up and running at http://127.0.0.1:6274 🚀

In the browser, let's pull open that port at http://127.0.0.1:6274 and see what's there.

On the left, we'll find some different options. The first lets us specify the Transport Type, which contains a few different options in a dropdown. You can check out what these do specifically on your own, but for now we'll set it to Streamable HTTP.

Learn more: Transport methods Different transport methods handle the ins and outs of how messages are sent and received between components. There are three primary transports included in the Model Context Protocol, the details of which go beyond the scope of this course. Check out the official documentation to read up on the other MCP transport methods.

Just below the Transport Type, we'll see an input for our URL. This URL should correspond with where our MCP server is running; because we booted it up with rover dev , this automatically mounts our server at http://127.0.0.1:5000 .

In fact, we can see these details in our server output. If you return to the terminal window running rover dev , you should see a line like the following at the bottom of the output:

INFO Starting MCP server in Streamable HTTP mode port = 5000 address = 127.0 .0.1 == > Your supergraph is running ! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph

Our MCP server is running in Streamable HTTP mode on port 5000, while our API is running on 4000.

Back in the MCP Inspector, let's use these details to fill in our URL. We'll need to add /mcp to the end of our address, to specify the route where the Streamable HTTP mode can receive connections.

The URL for our MCP server http://127.0.0.1:5000/mcp Copy

Then, click the Connect button. We should see the interface update, and a few more options appear in the dashboard.

In the center of the screen, we'll find a Tools header and, just beneath, a button called List Tools. Let's click that next and see the tools we're working with.

When we click it... we see a summary of GetFeaturedListings ! In addition, there's a description that we didn't write ourselves.

If we look toward the bottom of the page, we'll see a section entitled History. There should be an item in the list labeled tools/list . When we expand this, we'll see the request that was issued for the MCP server's available tools, along with the response.

There should be one object in the tools array; it has all three properties we mentioned earlier in this course, name , description , and inputSchema . But we didn't have to define any of these ourselves; they were all generated automatically by the Apollo MCP server, using only our provided operation as input.

We should see something like this:

Request { "method" : "tools/list" , "params" : { } }

Response { "tools" : [ { "name" : "GetFeaturedListings" , "description" : "A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage

The returned value is an array of type `Listing`

---

type Listing {

id: ID!

\"\"\"The listing's description\"\"\"

description: String!

\"\"\"The number of beds available\"\"\"

numOfBeds: Int!

\"\"\"The cost per night\"\"\"

costPerNight: Float!

\"\"\"The location type of the listing\"\"\"

locationType: LocationType!

" , "inputSchema" : { "type" : "object" } } ] }

This works seamlessly because of GraphQL's inherent type safety: the schema we've provided to our MCP server is already self-documenting, so all the information about the types of data each field returns has already been provided. It also gives you another good reason to document your schema's types and fields with helpful comments.

No need to type out our tools' JSON properties by hand—we just provide a query operation, and the server takes care of the rest.

Test run!

We can even test our tool right here within the MCP Inspector. On the right-hand side of the page, just below the description of the GetFeaturedListings tool, click the Run tool button.

We'll see a lot of output along with a Success status: it's the data for our featured listings query!

Best of all, we're ready for Claude to connect to the server and make use of this tool. Let's finish up this last step of configuration.

Practice

The MCP Inspector name , description , and The MCP Inspector is a helpfulused toa running MCP server process. We can see and run theexposed by the server, along with their, andfor each. Drag items from this box to the blanks above inputType

inspect and debug

inputSchema

AI assistant tool

command line interface

deploy and monitor

development tool Submit

Key takeaways

We can use the MCP Inspector to test out the functionality in our MCP server.

We can define individual GraphQL query files that we pass into the MCP server as --mcp-operations arguments .

The MCP server reads in these operations and creates objects with all the required tool properties: name , description , and inputSchema .

The self-documenting nature of GraphQL types and fields provides all the information up front about what parameters each query requires, as well as the types of data it returns.

Up next