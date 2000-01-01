Overview
Our MCP server needs at least one operation to get up and running.
In this lesson, we will:
- Create our first tool
- Run the MCP Inspector to test our connection
Creating an operation
To create a tool, we first need a GraphQL operation. But when we ran
rover dev in the last lesson, both our API and server failed to launch.
Let's try running that command again, this time removing the
--mcp flag. This will launch the local router process without starting up the MCP server at the same time. Doing so will give us a chance to test out our API independently and design our first operation.
rover dev --supergraph-config ./supergraph.yaml
Now we should see happy output only. Our API is up and running on http://localhost:4000, so let's go there now.
Before building our operation, let's consider the question we asked Claude earlier in the course: "What are the featured listings today?"
Right here in Sandbox we can build the optimal query to help our AI assistant answer that question. Under the left-hand Documentation panel, we'll find the
Query type has an entrypoint called
featuredListings. Let's click the plus button (+) beside that field to add it to our Operation panel. For each
Listing returned, let's include the following fields:
id,
description,
costPerNight,
locationType, and
numOfBeds.
Finally, let's rename the operation to
GetFeaturedListings so it's a bit more explicit.
Here's what our finished query operation looks like.
query GetFeaturedListings {featuredListings {iddescriptioncostPerNightlocationTypenumOfBeds}}
Running this query gives us a nice big object in the Response panel.
This is a good first operation we can equip as a tool in our MCP server. Copy the operation, and let's return to our code.
Adding an operation as a tool
Navigating now to our project directory, let's create a new file called
featuredListings.graphql.
📂 odyssey-apollo-mcp┣ 📂 operations+ ┃ ┗ 📄 featuredListings.graphql┗ 📄 supergraph.yaml
Inside, we'll paste the contents of our operation in its entirety.
query GetFeaturedListings {featuredListings {iddescriptioncostPerNightlocationTypenumOfBeds}}
That's our first operation done!
Now let's restart the
rover dev process in our terminal—only this time, we'll add two flags,
--mcp and
--mcp-operations.
With
--mcp, as we saw in the last lesson, we're telling Rover to start up the MCP server. Our new flag,
--mcp-operations, lets us specify the file path(s) where our operation can be found.
rover dev --supergraph-config ./supergraph.yaml \--mcp --mcp-operations ./operations/featuredListings.graphql
Note: We've included the backslash character (
\) on line 1 to break up our terminal command for readability.
This time when we run the command, we should see everything boot up successfully.
INFO apollo_mcp_server::server: Starting MCP server in Streamable HTTP mode port=5000 address=127.0.0.1==> Your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph
Note: Make sure that your output references the Streamable HTTP mode. If not, you might be running an older version of Rover. To upgrade your version, check out the Getting Started page in the documentation.
But wait... all we've added here is a GraphQL operation. Exactly how does that become a tool that an AI assistant can actually use? Let's see what this looks like in detail—using the MCP Inspector.
The MCP Inspector
To test out our MCP server and ensure everything is working as expected, we can run a special tool provided by the creators of MCP: the MCP Inspector.
Before we even connect our MCP server to an AI assistant like Claude, the MCP Inspector gives us a chance to make sure our tools are showing up the way that we expect, and that there aren't any problems with our connection. We can start up a new MCP Inspector process using a single
npx command.
Open up a new terminal window in the root of your project directory, and run the following command.
npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector
If this is the first time installing the MCP Inspector, you'll need to confirm the following message by pressing the "Y" key on your keyboard.
Need to install the following packages:@modelcontextprotocol/inspector@<VERSION>Ok to proceed? (y)
After running the command, we should see the following output.
Starting MCP inspector...⚙️ Proxy server listening on port 6277🔍 MCP Inspector is up and running at http://127.0.0.1:6274 🚀
In the browser, let's pull open that port at http://127.0.0.1:6274 and see what's there.
On the left, we'll find some different options. The first lets us specify the Transport Type, which contains a few different options in a dropdown. You can check out what these do specifically on your own, but for now we'll set it to Streamable HTTP.
Just below the Transport Type, we'll see an input for our URL. This URL should correspond with where our MCP server is running; because we booted it up with
rover dev, this automatically mounts our server at
http://127.0.0.1:5000.
In fact, we can see these details in our server output. If you return to the terminal window running
rover dev, you should see a line like the following at the bottom of the output:
INFO Starting MCP server in Streamable HTTP mode port=5000 address=127.0.0.1==> Your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph
Our MCP server is running in Streamable HTTP mode on port 5000, while our API is running on 4000.
Back in the MCP Inspector, let's use these details to fill in our URL. We'll need to add
/mcp to the end of our address, to specify the route where the Streamable HTTP mode can receive connections.
http://127.0.0.1:5000/mcp
Then, click the Connect button. We should see the interface update, and a few more options appear in the dashboard.
In the center of the screen, we'll find a Tools header and, just beneath, a button called List Tools. Let's click that next and see the tools we're working with.
When we click it... we see a summary of
GetFeaturedListings! In addition, there's a description that we didn't write ourselves.
If we look toward the bottom of the page, we'll see a section entitled History. There should be an item in the list labeled
tools/list. When we expand this, we'll see the request that was issued for the MCP server's available tools, along with the response.
There should be one object in the
tools array; it has all three properties we mentioned earlier in this course,
name,
description, and
inputSchema. But we didn't have to define any of these ourselves; they were all generated automatically by the Apollo MCP server, using only our provided operation as input.
We should see something like this:
{"method": "tools/list","params": {}}
{"tools": [{"name": "GetFeaturedListings","description": "A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage\nThe returned value is an array of type `Listing`\n---\ntype Listing {\n id: ID!\n \"\"\"The listing's description\"\"\"\n description: String!\n \"\"\"The number of beds available\"\"\"\n numOfBeds: Int!\n \"\"\"The cost per night\"\"\"\n costPerNight: Float!\n \"\"\"The location type of the listing\"\"\"\n locationType: LocationType!\n","inputSchema": {"type": "object"}}]}
This works seamlessly because of GraphQL's inherent type safety: the schema we've provided to our MCP server is already self-documenting, so all the information about the types of data each field returns has already been provided. It also gives you another good reason to document your schema's types and fields with helpful comments.
No need to type out our tools' JSON properties by hand—we just provide a query operation, and the server takes care of the rest.
Test run!
We can even test our tool right here within the MCP Inspector. On the right-hand side of the page, just below the description of the
GetFeaturedListings tool, click the Run tool button.
We'll see a lot of output along with a Success status: it's the data for our featured listings query!
Best of all, we're ready for Claude to connect to the server and make use of this tool. Let's finish up this last step of configuration.
Key takeaways
- We can use the MCP Inspector to test out the functionality in our MCP server.
- We can define individual GraphQL query files that we pass into the MCP server as
--mcp-operationsarguments.
- The MCP server reads in these operations and creates objects with all the required tool properties:
name,
description, and
inputSchema.
- The self-documenting nature of GraphQL types and fields provides all the information up front about what parameters each query requires, as well as the types of data it returns.
