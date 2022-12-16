Learn the core components of a full-stack GraphQL app with Apollo in 30 minutes.
Lift-off I: Basics is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Associate certification.
The schema-first design approach and its benefits
Schema definition language (SDL) fundamentals
Build a GraphQL API using Apollo Server 3
Use mock data to get up and running quickly
Build and run queries with Apollo Explorer
Send queries and display data using Apollo Client 3
Raph Terrier
Live data, resolvers, and data sources
Getting specific with GraphQL query arguments
Update data with GraphQL mutations
Build an entire feature on your own. No teaching, just building!