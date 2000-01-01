's parent. This will be useful when dealing with resolver chains.

for this

is the returned value of the

is the returned value of the resolver for this field 's parent. This will be useful when dealing with resolver chains.

args

is an object that contains all GraphQL arguments that were provided for the field by the GraphQL operation . When querying for a specific item (such as a specific track instead of

tracks), in client-land we'll make a query with an

id

argument that will be accessible via this

args