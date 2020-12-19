In the next mission, Lift-off III , we'll be using query arguments, writing more resolvers, and adding a new Track Details page to our Catstronauts app. See you there!

Although things can and will change (new data sources, new clients, and so on), the graph brings a new level of flexibility and resilience for developers. The schema remains the single source of truth for your data, which your clients can rely on.

Have you noticed that we changed our data from mock objects to live data, without needing to modify a thing on the client app? Everything on the client's end kept working as in Lift-off I, but now it's populated with real data.

We've come a long way. We retrieved live data from a REST API. We used a RESTDataSource to handle making these API calls more efficient. We created a resolver to connect to that data source and successfully return the correct fields to our client. We even saw what can happen if something went wrong with our query. In the end we got all of the Catstronauts tracks on our homepage.

Can you see all the cards displaying live data? What's the author's name on the last track card?

Can you see all the cards displaying live data? What's the author's name on the last track card?

Look at that, our Catstronauts app is showing all of the tracks on the homepage! Well done! Our query's journey is complete.

Let's run the client. Open up a new terminal and navigate to the client folder. Run npm start , which will open up your browser to http://127.0.0.1:3000/ , or localhost:3000 .

We took a shortcut to server-land with GraphOS Studio, where we saw queries succeed and fail. Now how about we make sure the whole round-trip query journey works from our client app, to the server and back?

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