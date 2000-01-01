We've implemented our resolvers and our data source, and we've connected them up to the server. Time to find out if everything works together to actually serve live data.
You can trace your query's journey all the way back to the client and expect to see the live data in your browser, but there is actually a secret shortcut to server-land: the GraphOS Studio Explorer! It lets you connect to the server currently running on
localhost:4000 and helps you build queries quickly to test out.
Our server is still running, so you should see a message in the terminal saying the server is indeed running and that we can start querying with the Explorer at the link provided.
To open the Explorer in Apollo Sandbox, you can
cmd+click on the URL in your terminal (from starting the server) to open it in your browser, or you can open it here: http://localhost:4000.
We can use our example query from Lift-off I to test out our new resolver:
query GetTracks {tracksForHome {idtitlethumbnaillengthmodulesCountauthor {idnamephoto}}}
Let's go ahead and run it... and we get the data that's returned by our resolver! 🎉 We can also see that we only get exactly the data we queried for, nothing extra, even though our REST endpoint wasn't structured that way. This means that the resolver has completed its mission, and so have we!
In the GraphOS Studio Explorer, test the same
tracksForHome query we used in Part I (or copy the one above and paste it in the Explorer). Run the query and copy-paste the last
tracks entry below.
Let's click on the query button once more. Did you notice how fast we got the response the second time? The first one took about half a second, then this one returned in just a few milliseconds. This is thanks to our
RESTDataSource's built-in resource caching.
Just for the fun of comparing, you can take a look at the
fetch implementation below.
A new field has been added called
tracksforHomeFetch to our schema. The resolvers are using
node-fetch instead of the
RESTDataSource. For each call, the response takes the same amount of time, about half a second. Much less efficient, now we really see why we should keep using the
RESTDataSource implementation!
Note: Don't copy the two code snippets below to your project; you can find the full fetch code example in the repo's
fetch-example-AS4 branch in the
final folder.
const typeDefs = gql`type Query {tracksForHome: [Track!]!tracksForHomeFetch: [Track!]!}# ...`;
const resolvers = {Query: {tracksForHome: () => {// ...}tracksForHomeFetch: async () => {const baseUrl = "https://catstronauts-api.up.railway.app";const res = await fetch(`${baseUrl}/tracks`);return res.json();},},Track: {// using fetch instead of dataSourcesauthor: async ({ authorId }, _, { dataSources }) => {const baseUrl = "https://catstronauts-api.up.railway.app";const res = await fetch(`${baseUrl}/author/${authorId}`);return res.json();// return dataSources.trackAPI.getAuthor(authorId);},},}
RESTDataSource with a query using a simple fetch approach?
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