Let's add this
RESTDataSource class to our project.
In the terminal, in our
server/ folder, stop the current process that we started in the project setup section, then run:
npm install @apollo/datasource-rest
Once that's done, start up the server again with
npm start.
Next, let's create a folder called
datasources in the
server/src folder, where all our data sources will live. We'll create a file called
track-api.js.
First, we import our
@apollo/datasource-rest package.
const { RESTDataSource } = require("@apollo/datasource-rest");
This gives us a
RESTDataSource class that we can extend.
We'll declare a class called
TrackAPI that extends
RESTDataSource. While we're here, let's export it before we forget!
class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource {// ...}module.exports = TrackAPI;
Next, let's assign our REST API's
baseURL. This property is used as the prefix to all the calls.
class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource {baseURL = "https://catstronauts-api.up.railway.app/";}
Note: Be sure that your
TrackAPI class'
baseURL value ends with a
/. This will allow our helper class to make requests and append new paths to the
baseURL without any errors.
Create a class called
SpaceCatsAPI that extends the
RESTDataSource class. Its
baseURL should be set to
https://fake-spacecats-rest-api.cat/. Assume that the
RESTDataSource class has already been imported.
Let's define a method called
getTracksForHome inside our
TrackAPI class. The
RESTDataSource class provides helper methods for HTTP requests. In our case, we want to perform a
GET request to the
tracks endpoint. Then, we return the results of that call.
getTracksForHome() {return this.get('tracks');}
Next, it's time to define the
getAuthor method inside our
TrackAPI class. It takes an
authorId as an argument and uses it in a
GET call to the
/author/:id endpoint. Then, we return the results of that call.
Below our
getTracksForHome method:
getAuthor(authorId) {return this.get(`author/${authorId}`);}
Note the use of backticks (
`) enclosing the
author/:id endpoint, because we're using string interpolation to add the
authorId at the end.
Nice work! We've got our data source set up and retrieving data from the REST API.
const { RESTDataSource } = require("@apollo/datasource-rest");class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource {baseURL = "https://catstronauts-api.up.railway.app/";getTracksForHome() {return this.get("tracks");}getAuthor(authorId) {return this.get(`author/${authorId}`);}}module.exports = TrackAPI;
The
SpaceCatsAPI class needs two methods. The first method is called
getSpaceCats. This method makes a GET request to the
spacecats endpoint and returns the results. The second method is called
getMissions. It takes in a
catId as an argument and makes a GET request to the
spacecats/${catId}/missions endpoint and returns the results. Assume that the
RESTDataSource class has already been imported.
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