Let's add this RESTDataSource class to our project.

In the terminal, in our server/ folder, stop the current process that we started in the project setup section, then run:

npm install apollo-datasource-rest Copy

Once that's done, start up the server again with npm start .

Next, let's create a folder called datasources in the server/src folder, where all our data sources will live. We'll create a file called track-api.js .

First, we import our apollo-datasource-rest package.

const { RESTDataSource } = require ( "apollo-datasource-rest" ) ; Copy

This gives us a RESTDataSource class that we can extend.

We'll declare a class called TrackAPI that extends RESTDataSource . While we're here, let's export it before we forget!

class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource { } module . exports = TrackAPI ; Copy

Let's define a constructor method inside the class. Inside, we'll call super() to make sure we get access to our RESTDataSource features. We'll also assign our REST API's base url.

1 class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource { 2 constructor ( ) { 3 super ( ) ; 4 this . baseURL = "https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/" ; 5 } 6 } Copy

Code Challenge! Create a class called SpaceCatsAPI that extends the RESTDataSource class. It should have a constructor method. Its baseURL should be set to https://fake-spacecats-rest-api.cat/ . Assume that the RESTDataSource class has already been imported.

Let's define a method called getTracksForHome inside our TrackAPI class. The RESTDataSource class provides helper methods for HTTP requests. In our case, we want to perform a GET request to the tracks endpoint. Then, we return the results of that call.

Below our constructor method:

getTracksForHome ( ) { return this . get ( 'tracks' ) ; } Copy

Next, it's time to define the getAuthor method inside our TrackAPI class. It takes an authorId as an argument and uses it in a GET call to the /author/:id endpoint. Then, we return the results of that call.

Below our getTracksForHome method:

getAuthor ( authorId ) { return this . get ( ` author/ ${ authorId } ` ) ; } Copy

Note the use of backticks ( ` ) enclosing the author/:id endpoint, because we're using string interpolation to add the authorId at the end.

Learn more: Securing your application using encodeURIComponent To prevent malicious clients from accessing or manipulating data they shouldn't be, we recommend using the encodeURIComponent function for any HTTP path that accepts dynamic input. encodeURIComponent is a standard JavaScript function that encodes special characters in a URI, preventing a possible injection attack vector. JavaScript getAuthor ( authorId ) { return this . get ( ` author/ ${ encodeURIComponent ( authorId ) } ` ) ; } Copy You can read more about a simple example of an injection attack in the Apollo documentation.

Nice work! We've got our data source set up and retrieving data from the REST API.

server/src/datasources/track-api.js const { RESTDataSource } = require ( "apollo-datasource-rest" ) ; class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource { constructor ( ) { super ( ) ; this . baseURL = "https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/" ; } getTracksForHome ( ) { return this . get ( "tracks" ) ; } getAuthor ( authorId ) { return this . get ( ` author/ ${ authorId } ` ) ; } } module . exports = TrackAPI ; Copy