In
src/resolvers.js, in our
tracksForHome resolver, let's add the parameters.
The order of the parameters matters here. If we only added one parameter, then the function would consider it as the first optional parameter:
parent. We need the
context, which is the third parameter, to access our data sources.
We don't need the first two parameters, so as a convention, we'll name them with underscores: one underscore for the first (
parent) and two underscores for the second (
args).
For the
context, we'll destructure it to access its child object
dataSources. And we can omit the fourth parameter,
info, as we won't use it.
const resolvers = {Query: {// get all tracks, will be used to populate the homepage grid of our web clienttracksForHome: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {},},};
Edit the parameters for the resolver function of the
spaceCats field to follow the conventions explained above. You'll need to destructure
dataSources from the
context parameter. The function should not return anything for now.
From our
dataSources object, we'll gain access to our
trackAPI (lowercase here as it's the instance of our
TrackAPI class extending
RESTDataSource) and its
getTracksforHome method that we built earlier.
Our
tracksForHome resolver will return the results from that
TrackAPI method.
const resolvers = {Query: {// get all tracks, will be used to populate the homepage grid of our web clienttracksForHome: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.trackAPI.getTracksForHome();},},};module.exports = resolvers;
Create a resolver function for the Query.spaceCats field. Follow the conventions explained above for the four optional parameters. Use the
dataSources object to access the
spaceCatsAPI.getSpaceCats() method and return the results.
Now, that takes care of getting the data for our tracks, but we also need the author associated with each track. We need to call the
getAuthor method from our
TrackAPI.
So where should this call be located? Well, our
tracksForHome resolver could map over the returned tracks data, take each track's
authorId property, and call
getAuthor with it. But then our
tracksForHome resolver would always fetch author data, even for queries that don't even request it!
Instead, let's add another resolver specifically for a track's author. To do this, we'll add another key to our
resolvers object called
Track, indicating that it's for the
Track type in our schema. Inside that
Track key will be another object with an
author field, where we'll define our resolver.
const resolvers = {Query: {// ...},Track: {author: (parent, args, context, info) => {},},};
This time we'll need the
parent argument, so let's keep it in the resolver function. We can replace
args with an underscore. We'll destructure
context to access the
dataSources key for our TrackAPI. And then omit
info because we don't need it.
const resolvers = {Query: {// ...},Track: {author: (parent, _, { dataSources }) => {},},};
The
TrackAPI's
getAuthor method needs an
authorId. We'll get this value from the
parent argument passed to the resolver. The
parent argument contains data returned by our
tracksForHome resolver, and because
tracksForHome returns a list, Apollo Server iterates through that list and calls the
author resolver once for each track. It passes the current track as the value of
parent, enabling us to extract the
authorId.
If we were to
console.log(parent), inside our
author resolver, the printed value would look exactly like a single raw track from the tracks list returned by our
RESTDataSource.
parent argument of our
Track.author resolver?
Let's destructure
authorId from the
parent argument. Then, we'll call the
getAuthor method from our
dataSources.trackAPI method, passing in the
authorId. Finally, we'll return the result.
const resolvers = {Query: {// get all tracks, will be used to populate the homepage grid of our web clienttracksForHome: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.trackAPI.getTracksForHome();},},Track: {author: ({ authorId }, _, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.trackAPI.getAuthor(authorId);},},};
Create a resolver function for the
SpaceCat.missions field. Follow the conventions explained above for the four optional parameters. Use the
dataSources object to access the
spaceCatsAPI.getMissions() method. It takes a
catId argument from the
parent and returns the results.
As a best practice, when working on your resolvers and data sources, try to keep resolver functions as thin as possible. By doing so, you make your API more resilient to future changes. You can safely refactor your data fetching code, or change the source entirely from a REST API to a database, without breaking your API. This also keeps your resolvers readable and easier to understand, which comes in handy as you define more and more of them!
Now, you might be wondering where the
dataSources object that's passed to our resolver comes from. When did we add it to the
context parameter? Right now, it isn't added. If we ran our server, it would have no clue about our
TrackAPI. It also doesn't know about our resolvers yet! Let's make sure all three pieces are connected with each other.