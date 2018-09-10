Resolver types
We've replaced mock data with real data by hooking up resolvers and a datasource. But currently, our
resolvers.ts file isn't taking advantage of the benefits of TypeScript.
If we hover over our
resolvers object, we'll see that TypeScript doesn't have a clear idea of what kinds of data each resolver function accepts and returns! Instead, we see that almost everything is inferred as an
any type.
We can use the types and fields in our schema to help clarify these data types - but we don't have to type them out manually! We can make use of a GraphQL Code Generator on the backend as well.
GraphQL Codegen
Let's start by navigating to a terminal in the
server directory, and installing three packages:
@graphql-codegen/cli,
@graphql-codegen/typescript and
@graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers.
npm install -D @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers
Next, let's create a codegen command that we can run from our
server/package.json file. Add a new entry called
generate under the
scripts object, and set it to
graphql-codegen.
"scripts": {"compile": "tsc","dev": "ts-node-dev --respawn ./src/index.ts","start": "npm run compile && nodemon ./dist/index.js","generate": "graphql-codegen"},
To run this command successfully, we need a file that will contain the instructions the GraphQL Code Generator can follow.
Let's create a file called
codegen.ts in the root of the
server folder. We'll use the same boilerplate we started with on the frontend.
import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";const config: CodegenConfig = {};export default config;
The first property we can set in the
config object is where our schema lives. We'll pass in the file path relative to this current directory.
import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.ts",};export default config;
Next, we define where the generated types should be outputted. Under a key called
generates we'll add an object containing our desired path of
src/types.ts. This will create a new file called
types.ts in our server's
src folder.
import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.ts",generates: {"./src/types.ts": {},},};export default config;
Note: The path to the output file is not contained in quotes, and it ends with a colon (
:) - this is because we're about to specify some additional properties beneath it!
Next, let's tell the Code Generator which plugins to use, under a
plugins key. This is an array that contains
typescript and
typescript-resolvers, to point to our two plugins.
import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.ts",generates: {"./src/types.ts": {plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],},},};export default config;
So, what are these plugins responsible for in the code generation process?
Well,
@graphql-codegen/typescript is the base plugin needed to generate TypeScript types from our schema.
And
@graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers does something similar - it will review our schema, consider the types and fields we've defined, and output the types we need to accurately describe what data our resolver functions use and return.
With that, we're ready to generate some types!
Generating types
We have everything we need to run the codegen command. Open up a terminal in the
server directory and run the following command.
npm run generate
After a few moments, we should see that a new file has been added to our server's
src directory -
types.ts! Let's take a look.
This file contains many of the same definitions that we generated for use on the frontend, but with some special additions. We can see that we have a number of new types that are specific to resolver functions.
At the bottom of the file, we'll find
type Resolvers. This is the type that we'll use to more accurately describe the data our resolver functions are capable of returning, based on the schema fields they map to.
export type Resolvers<ContextType = any> = {Author?: AuthorResolvers<ContextType>;Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;Track?: TrackResolvers<ContextType>;};
To use this type, let's open up the
resolvers.ts file.
At the top, we can import the
Resolvers type from the
types file.
import { Resolvers } from "./types";
Next, let's update the type for the
resolvers object, and explicitly tell TypeScript that it is of type
Resolvers.
import { Resolvers } from "./types";export const resolvers: Resolvers = {Query: {// get all tracks, will be used to populate the homepage grid of our web clienttracksForHome: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.trackAPI.getTracksForHome();},},Track: {author: ({ authorId }, _, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.trackAPI.getAuthor(authorId);},},};
This doesn't take care of all of our errors immediately; for one thing, we'll probably see a red squiggly appear under
authorId in our
Track.author resolver. Secondly, if we hover over any of our resolvers'
dataSources value, we'll see that it still has an implicit type of
any!
Let's take care of the
dataSources issue first. If we review the
Resolvers type, we'll see that it's actually a generic that accepts a type variable called
ContextType.
export type Resolvers<ContextType = any> = {Author?: AuthorResolvers<ContextType>;Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;Track?: TrackResolvers<ContextType>;};
The
ContextType variable here can be used to represent the type of whatever we set on our server's
contextValue parameter. It lets us describe more accurately what kind of data our resolver functions have access to, what they might be reaching out for, what methods are available for them to call, and what kinds of data those methods will return.
Right now, our resolvers destructure
contextValue for the
dataSources property, but we can't automatically infer what types of data or methods are available within
dataSources - that's because though the Code Generator knows about our types and fields, it has no clue how we're resolving the data with the
TrackAPI class! By including this piece of the puzzle, we can round out our
Resolvers type definition and empower TypeScript to help us out as we code.
Let's start by defining the value that we'll pass in to the
Resolvers type as our
ContextType variable.
In the
server/src folder, we'll create a new file called
context.ts. This is where we'll define the type that describes the context we pass to our server.
// TODO
Let's define an interface called
DataSourceContext. Inside of
DataSourceContext we'll define a property called
dataSources, which is an object.
interface DataSourceContext {dataSources: {};}
Let's jump back over to our
index.ts file. When we set up our
TrackAPI datasource class, we defined a property called
trackAPI and instantiated the
TrackAPI class.
return {dataSources: {trackAPI: new TrackAPI({ cache }),},};
We can give our
DataSourceContext interface the same
trackAPI property, but as its value we'll set
TrackAPI. We don't need to instantiate the class - this is enough to give our type definition the information it needs about the methods and properties available on the datasource class.
interface DataSourceContext {dataSources: {trackAPI: TrackAPI;};}
Finally, let's import the
TrackAPI class from the
datasources/track-api.ts file.
import { TrackAPI } from "./datasources/track-api";interface DataSourceContext {dataSources: {trackAPI: TrackAPI;};}
Updating the codegen config
With our
DataSourceContext type defined, we can update our
codegen.ts file to take it into consideration.
Just below the
plugins key, we can add a new
config property. This is an object that specifies a
contextType.
const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.ts",generates: {"./src/types.ts": {plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],config: {contextType:},},},};
As the value of
contextType, we'll pass the filepath to our
context.ts file, relative to the
./src/types.ts file. Our
context.ts file is located in the same
src folder, so our path is
"./context". Finally, to point to the interface we defined in the file, we can tack on
#DataSourceContext to the end of the file path.
const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.ts",generates: {"./src/types.ts": {plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],config: {contextType: "./context#DataSourceContext",},},},};
Finally, let's run our codegen command again in the
server directory!
npm run generate
Now when we reopen the
types.ts file and scroll down to our
Resolvers type, we'll see that the
ContextType defaults to
DataSourceContext unless we specify otherwise!
export type Resolvers<ContextType = DataSourceContext> = {Author?: AuthorResolvers<ContextType>;Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;Track?: TrackResolvers<ContextType>;};
And back in
resolvers.ts, we can over over
dataSources to see that our type has been inferred correctly. (And if we try to use a method that our resolvers don't have access to, we'll get an error telling us!)
Next, let's wrap up our code generation for the server by tackling the red squiggly under
authorId in the
Track.author resolver.
Adding a Model type
First, let's talk about what's going wrong with the
authorId. If you hover over it, you'll see the following error.
Property authorId does not exist on type Track.
And if we reference the
Track type in our
schema.ts file... we'll see that this error is, in fact, correct! Our
Track type doesn't actually have an
authorId field. Instead, it has an
author field.
"A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic"type Track {id: ID!"The track's title"title: String!"The track's main author"author: Author!"The track's main illustration to display in track card or track page detail"thumbnail: String"The track's approximate length to complete, in minutes"length: Int"The number of modules this track contains"modulesCount: Int}
So... where's the disconnect?
Well, we saw in the lesson Exploring our data that each track object we query contains a bunch of data - including an
authorId field!
{"id": "c_0","thumbnail": "https://res.cloudinary.com/dety84pbu/image/upload/v1598465568/nebula_cat_djkt9r.jpg","topic": "Cat-stronomy","authorId": "cat-1","title": "Cat-stronomy, an introduction","description": "Curious to learn what Cat-stronomy is all about? Explore the planetary and celestial alignments and how they have affected our space missions.","numberOfViews": 0,"createdAt": "2018-09-10T07:13:53.020Z","length": 2377,"modulesCount": 10,"modules": ["l_0", "l_1", "l_2", "l_3", "l_4", "l_5", "l_6", "l_7", "l_8", "l_9"]},
And in the lesson for Implementing query resolvers, we saw how we could pluck the
authorId field from each track object to call our datasource for information about a particular author.
Track: {author: ({ authorId }, _, { dataSources }) => {return dataSources.trackAPI.getAuthor(authorId);},},
But in our schema, we represented this connection between a
Track and its
Author more dynamically. By giving
Track an
author field of type
Author, we could utilize the flexibility of GraphQL to easily traverse from one type to another - with our resolver functions doing all the magic to connect data behind the scenes!
We would be a lot more limited if we could only query for a
Track's
authorId; we'd have to make another GraphQL query, instead of getting data for tracks, and their authors, all at once!
In this case, our generated types are trying to help us out. They know what we've defined in the schema, and they warn us when we try to access anything outside of those definitions! By using a Model type, we can overcome some of this mismatch between how our backend datasources are implemented, and how we work with them in our GraphQL API.
To see this illustrated, let's create a new file in our
server/src folder called
models.ts. Right away, we can export a new type called
TrackModel. We'll include an
id property, which we expect to return a
string.
export type TrackModel = {id: string;};
Next, we just need to give the Code Generator the information it's missing: namely, that our backend implementation of a track object actually contains an
authorId we should be able to access and use. We expect
authorId to return a
string, so we can add that to the definition.
export type TrackModel = {id: string;authorId: string;};
Next, we can incorporate our new
TrackModel information into our
codegen.ts file.
Inside of the
config object, we'll add a new key called
mappers.
mappers is an object which we'll have a
Track key. As the value of
Track, we'll pass the path
/models#TrackModel to reference the
TrackModel type directly.
const config: CodegenConfig = {schema: "./src/schema.ts",generates: {"./src/types.ts": {plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],config: {contextType: "./context#DataSourceContext",mappers: {Track: "/models#TrackModel",},},},},};
Fantastic! Let's run our codegen command in the
server directory one last time to update our types.
npm run generate
After our types are regenerated, we should see in our
resolvers.ts file that the red squiggly line under
authorId in the
Track.author resolver function has vanished! The type of the
parent argument being passed to this function has updated to be
TrackModel. Our codegen is complete!
Note: We've defined just two properties on our
TrackModel -
id and
authorId. For the purposes of our resolver, this is sufficient; however if we need to access any other properties from a track object within a
Track type resolver function, we'll need to update the definition of our
TrackModel type to include them in order to keep our TypeScript valid.
