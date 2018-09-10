Resolver types

We've replaced mock data with real data by hooking up resolvers and a datasource. But currently, our resolvers.ts file isn't taking advantage of the benefits of TypeScript.

If we hover over our resolvers object, we'll see that TypeScript doesn't have a clear idea of what kinds of data each resolver function accepts and returns! Instead, we see that almost everything is inferred as an any type.

We can use the types and fields in our schema to help clarify these data types - but we don't have to type them out manually! We can make use of a GraphQL Code Generator on the backend as well.

GraphQL Codegen

Let's start by navigating to a terminal in the server directory, and installing three packages: @graphql-codegen/cli , @graphql-codegen/typescript and @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers .

npm install -D @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers Copy

Next, let's create a codegen command that we can run from our server/package.json file. Add a new entry called generate under the scripts object, and set it to graphql-codegen .

"scripts" : { "compile" : "tsc" , "dev" : "ts-node-dev --respawn ./src/index.ts" , "start" : "npm run compile && nodemon ./dist/index.js" , "generate" : "graphql-codegen" } , Copy

To run this command successfully, we need a file that will contain the instructions the GraphQL Code Generator can follow.

Let's create a file called codegen.ts in the root of the server folder. We'll use the same boilerplate we started with on the frontend.

codegen.ts import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { } ; export default config ; Copy

The first property we can set in the config object is where our schema lives. We'll pass in the file path relative to this current directory.

codegen.ts import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , } ; export default config ; Copy

Next, we define where the generated types should be outputted. Under a key called generates we'll add an object containing our desired path of src/types.ts . This will create a new file called types.ts in our server's src folder.

import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { } , } , } ; export default config ; Copy

Note: The path to the output file is not contained in quotes, and it ends with a colon ( : ) - this is because we're about to specify some additional properties beneath it!

Next, let's tell the Code Generator which plugins to use, under a plugins key. This is an array that contains typescript and typescript-resolvers , to point to our two plugins.

import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , } , } , } ; export default config ; Copy

So, what are these plugins responsible for in the code generation process?

Well, @graphql-codegen/typescript is the base plugin needed to generate TypeScript types from our schema.

And @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers does something similar - it will review our schema, consider the types and fields we've defined, and output the types we need to accurately describe what data our resolver functions use and return.

With that, we're ready to generate some types!

Generating types

We have everything we need to run the codegen command. Open up a terminal in the server directory and run the following command.

npm run generate Copy

After a few moments, we should see that a new file has been added to our server's src directory - types.ts ! Let's take a look.

This file contains many of the same definitions that we generated for use on the frontend, but with some special additions. We can see that we have a number of new types that are specific to resolver functions.

At the bottom of the file, we'll find type Resolvers . This is the type that we'll use to more accurately describe the data our resolver functions are capable of returning, based on the schema fields they map to.

export type Resolvers < ContextType = any > = { Author ? : AuthorResolvers < ContextType > ; Query ? : QueryResolvers < ContextType > ; Track ? : TrackResolvers < ContextType > ; } ;

To use this type, let's open up the resolvers.ts file.

At the top, we can import the Resolvers type from the types file.

import { Resolvers } from "./types" ; Copy

Next, let's update the type for the resolvers object, and explicitly tell TypeScript that it is of type Resolvers .

import { Resolvers } from "./types" ; export const resolvers : Resolvers = { Query : { tracksForHome : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . trackAPI . getTracksForHome ( ) ; } , } , Track : { author : ( { authorId } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . trackAPI . getAuthor ( authorId ) ; } , } , } ; Copy

This doesn't take care of all of our errors immediately; for one thing, we'll probably see a red squiggly appear under authorId in our Track.author resolver. Secondly, if we hover over any of our resolvers' dataSources value, we'll see that it still has an implicit type of any !

Let's take care of the dataSources issue first. If we review the Resolvers type, we'll see that it's actually a generic that accepts a type variable called ContextType .

export type Resolvers < ContextType = any > = { Author ? : AuthorResolvers < ContextType > ; Query ? : QueryResolvers < ContextType > ; Track ? : TrackResolvers < ContextType > ; } ;

The ContextType variable here can be used to represent the type of whatever we set on our server's contextValue parameter. It lets us describe more accurately what kind of data our resolver functions have access to, what they might be reaching out for, what methods are available for them to call, and what kinds of data those methods will return.

Right now, our resolvers destructure contextValue for the dataSources property, but we can't automatically infer what types of data or methods are available within dataSources - that's because though the Code Generator knows about our types and fields, it has no clue how we're resolving the data with the TrackAPI class! By including this piece of the puzzle, we can round out our Resolvers type definition and empower TypeScript to help us out as we code.

Let's start by defining the value that we'll pass in to the Resolvers type as our ContextType variable.

In the server/src folder, we'll create a new file called context.ts . This is where we'll define the type that describes the context we pass to our server.

context.ts Copy

Let's define an interface called DataSourceContext . Inside of DataSourceContext we'll define a property called dataSources , which is an object.

context.ts interface DataSourceContext { dataSources : { } ; } Copy

Let's jump back over to our index.ts file. When we set up our TrackAPI datasource class, we defined a property called trackAPI and instantiated the TrackAPI class.

index.ts return { dataSources : { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( { cache } ) , } , } ;

We can give our DataSourceContext interface the same trackAPI property, but as its value we'll set TrackAPI . We don't need to instantiate the class - this is enough to give our type definition the information it needs about the methods and properties available on the datasource class.

context.ts interface DataSourceContext { dataSources : { trackAPI : TrackAPI ; } ; } Copy

Finally, let's import the TrackAPI class from the datasources/track-api.ts file.

context.ts import { TrackAPI } from "./datasources/track-api" ; interface DataSourceContext { dataSources : { trackAPI : TrackAPI ; } ; } Copy

Updating the codegen config

With our DataSourceContext type defined, we can update our codegen.ts file to take it into consideration.

Just below the plugins key, we can add a new config property. This is an object that specifies a contextType .

const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , config : { contextType : } , } , } , } ; Copy

As the value of contextType , we'll pass the filepath to our context.ts file, relative to the ./src/types.ts file. Our context.ts file is located in the same src folder, so our path is "./context" . Finally, to point to the interface we defined in the file, we can tack on #DataSourceContext to the end of the file path.

const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , config : { contextType : "./context#DataSourceContext" , } , } , } , } ; Copy

Finally, let's run our codegen command again in the server directory!

npm run generate Copy

Now when we reopen the types.ts file and scroll down to our Resolvers type, we'll see that the ContextType defaults to DataSourceContext unless we specify otherwise!

export type Resolvers < ContextType = DataSourceContext > = { Author ? : AuthorResolvers < ContextType > ; Query ? : QueryResolvers < ContextType > ; Track ? : TrackResolvers < ContextType > ; } ;

And back in resolvers.ts , we can over over dataSources to see that our type has been inferred correctly. (And if we try to use a method that our resolvers don't have access to, we'll get an error telling us!)

Next, let's wrap up our code generation for the server by tackling the red squiggly under authorId in the Track.author resolver.

Adding a Model type

First, let's talk about what's going wrong with the authorId . If you hover over it, you'll see the following error.

Property authorId does not exist on type Track. Copy

And if we reference the Track type in our schema.ts file... we'll see that this error is, in fact, correct! Our Track type doesn't actually have an authorId field. Instead, it has an author field.

" A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic " type Track { id : ID ! " The track's title " title : String ! " The track's main author " author : Author ! " The track's main illustration to display in track card or track page detail " thumbnail : String " The track's approximate length to complete, in minutes " length : Int " The number of modules this track contains " modulesCount : Int }

So... where's the disconnect?

Well, we saw in the lesson Exploring our data that each track object we query contains a bunch of data - including an authorId field!

{ "id" : "c_0" , "thumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/dety84pbu/image/upload/v1598465568/nebula_cat_djkt9r.jpg" , "topic" : "Cat-stronomy" , "authorId" : "cat-1" , "title" : "Cat-stronomy, an introduction" , "description" : "Curious to learn what Cat-stronomy is all about? Explore the planetary and celestial alignments and how they have affected our space missions." , "numberOfViews" : 0 , "createdAt" : "2018-09-10T07:13:53.020Z" , "length" : 2377 , "modulesCount" : 10 , "modules" : [ "l_0" , "l_1" , "l_2" , "l_3" , "l_4" , "l_5" , "l_6" , "l_7" , "l_8" , "l_9" ] } , Copy

And in the lesson for Implementing query resolvers, we saw how we could pluck the authorId field from each track object to call our datasource for information about a particular author.

resolvers.ts Track : { author : ( { authorId } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . trackAPI . getAuthor ( authorId ) ; } , } ,

But in our schema, we represented this connection between a Track and its Author more dynamically. By giving Track an author field of type Author , we could utilize the flexibility of GraphQL to easily traverse from one type to another - with our resolver functions doing all the magic to connect data behind the scenes!

We would be a lot more limited if we could only query for a Track 's authorId ; we'd have to make another GraphQL query, instead of getting data for tracks, and their authors, all at once!

In this case, our generated types are trying to help us out. They know what we've defined in the schema, and they warn us when we try to access anything outside of those definitions! By using a Model type, we can overcome some of this mismatch between how our backend datasources are implemented, and how we work with them in our GraphQL API.

To see this illustrated, let's create a new file in our server/src folder called models.ts . Right away, we can export a new type called TrackModel . We'll include an id property, which we expect to return a string .

server/src/models.ts export type TrackModel = { id : string ; } ; Copy

Next, we just need to give the Code Generator the information it's missing: namely, that our backend implementation of a track object actually contains an authorId we should be able to access and use. We expect authorId to return a string , so we can add that to the definition.

server/src/models.ts export type TrackModel = { id : string ; authorId : string ; } ; Copy

Next, we can incorporate our new TrackModel information into our codegen.ts file.

Inside of the config object, we'll add a new key called mappers . mappers is an object which we'll have a Track key. As the value of Track , we'll pass the path /models#TrackModel to reference the TrackModel type directly.

codegen.ts const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , config : { contextType : "./context#DataSourceContext" , mappers : { Track : "/models#TrackModel" , } , } , } , } , } ; Copy

Fantastic! Let's run our codegen command in the server directory one last time to update our types.

npm run generate Copy

After our types are regenerated, we should see in our resolvers.ts file that the red squiggly line under authorId in the Track.author resolver function has vanished! The type of the parent argument being passed to this function has updated to be TrackModel . Our codegen is complete!