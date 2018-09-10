Resolver types

We've replaced mock data with real data by hooking up resolvers and a datasource. But currently, our resolvers.ts file isn't taking advantage of the benefits of TypeScript.

If we hover over our resolvers object, we'll see that TypeScript doesn't have a clear idea of what kinds of data each resolver function accepts and returns! Instead, we see that almost everything is inferred as an any type.

We can use the types and fields in our schema to help clarify these data types—but we don't have to type them out manually! We can make use of a GraphQL Code Generator on the backend as well.

GraphQL Codegen

Let's start by navigating to a terminal in the server directory, and installing three packages: @graphql-codegen/cli , @graphql-codegen/typescript and @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers .

npm install -D @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers Copy

Next, let's create a codegen command that we can run from our server/package.json file. Add a new entry called generate under the scripts object, and set it to graphql-codegen .

"scripts" : { "compile" : "tsc" , "dev" : "ts-node-dev --respawn ./src/index.ts" , "start" : "npm run compile && nodemon ./dist/index.js" , "generate" : "graphql-codegen" } , Copy

To run this command successfully, we need a file that will contain the instructions the GraphQL Code Generator can follow.

Let's create a file called codegen.ts in the root of the server folder. We'll use the same boilerplate we started with on the frontend.

codegen.ts import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { } ; export default config ; Copy

The first property we can set in the config object is where our schema lives. We'll pass in the file path relative to this current directory.

codegen.ts import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , } ; export default config ; Copy

Next, we define where the generated types should be outputted. Under a key called generates we'll add an object containing our desired path of src/types.ts . This will create a new file called types.ts in our server's src folder.

import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { } , } , } ; export default config ; Copy

Note: The path to the output file is contained in quotes, and it ends with a colon ( : )—this is because we're about to specify some additional properties beneath it!

Next, let's tell the Code Generator which plugins to use, under a plugins key. This is an array that contains typescript and typescript-resolvers , to point to our two plugins.

import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli" ; const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , } , } , } ; export default config ; Copy

So, what are these plugins responsible for in the code generation process?

Well, @graphql-codegen/typescript is the base plugin needed to generate TypeScript types from our schema.

And @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers does something similar: it will review our schema, consider the types and fields we've defined, and output the types we need to accurately describe what data our resolver functions use and return.

With that, we're ready to generate some types!

Generating types

We have everything we need to run the codegen command. Open up a terminal in the server directory and run the following command.

npm run generate Copy

After a few moments, we should see that a new file has been added to our server's src directory: types.ts ! Let's take a look.

This file contains many of the same definitions that we generated for use on the frontend, but with some special additions. We can see that we have a number of new types that are specific to resolver functions.

At the bottom of the file, we'll find type Resolvers . This is the type that we'll use to more accurately describe the data our resolver functions are capable of returning, based on the schema fields they map to.

export type Resolvers < ContextType = any > = { Author ? : AuthorResolvers < ContextType > ; Query ? : QueryResolvers < ContextType > ; Track ? : TrackResolvers < ContextType > ; } ;

To use this type, let's open up the resolvers.ts file.

At the top, we can import the Resolvers type from the types file.

import { Resolvers } from "./types" ; Copy

Next, let's update the type for the resolvers object, and explicitly tell TypeScript that it is of type Resolvers .

import { Resolvers } from "./types" ; export const resolvers : Resolvers = { Query : { tracksForHome : ( _ , __ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . trackAPI . getTracksForHome ( ) ; } , } , Track : { author : ( { authorId } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . trackAPI . getAuthor ( authorId ) ; } , } , } ; Copy

This doesn't take care of all of our errors immediately; for one thing, we'll probably see a red squiggly appear under authorId in our Track.author resolver. Secondly, if we hover over any of our resolvers' dataSources value, we'll see that it still has an implicit type of any !

Let's take care of the dataSources issue first. If we review the Resolvers type, we'll see that it's actually a generic that accepts a type variable called ContextType .

export type Resolvers < ContextType = any > = { Author ? : AuthorResolvers < ContextType > ; Query ? : QueryResolvers < ContextType > ; Track ? : TrackResolvers < ContextType > ; } ;

The ContextType variable here can be used to represent the type of whatever we set on our server's contextValue parameter. It lets us describe more accurately what kind of data our resolver functions have access to, what they might be reaching out for, what methods are available for them to call, and what kinds of data those methods will return.

Right now, our resolvers destructure contextValue for the dataSources property, but we can't automatically infer what types of data or methods are available within dataSources —that's because though the Code Generator knows about our types and fields, it has no clue how we're resolving the data with the TrackAPI class! By including this piece of the puzzle, we can round out our Resolvers type definition and empower TypeScript to help us out as we code.

Let's start by defining the value that we'll pass in to the Resolvers type as our ContextType variable.

In the server/src folder, we'll create a new file called context.ts . This is where we'll define the type that describes the context we pass to our server.

context.ts Copy

Let's define and export a type called DataSourceContext . Inside of DataSourceContext we'll define a property called dataSources , which is an object.

context.ts export type DataSourceContext = { dataSources : { } ; } ; Copy

Let's jump back over to our index.ts file. When we set up our TrackAPI datasource class, we defined a property called trackAPI and instantiated the TrackAPI class.

index.ts return { dataSources : { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( { cache } ) , } , } ;

We can give our DataSourceContext type the same trackAPI property, but as its value we'll set TrackAPI . We don't need to instantiate the class—this is enough to give our type definition the information it needs about the methods and properties available on the datasource class.

context.ts export type DataSourceContext = { dataSources : { trackAPI : TrackAPI ; } ; } ; Copy

Finally, let's import the TrackAPI class from the datasources/track-api.ts file.

context.ts import { TrackAPI } from "./datasources/track-api" ; export type DataSourceContext = { dataSources : { trackAPI : TrackAPI ; } ; } ; Copy

Updating the codegen config

With our DataSourceContext type defined, we can update our codegen.ts file to take it into consideration.

Just below the plugins key, we can add a new config property. This is an object that specifies a contextType .

const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , config : { contextType : } , } , } , } ; Copy

As the value of contextType , we'll pass the filepath to our context.ts file, relative to the ./src/types.ts file. Our context.ts file is located in the same src folder, so our path is "./context" . Finally, to point to the type we defined in the file, we can tack on #DataSourceContext to the end of the file path.

const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , config : { contextType : "./context#DataSourceContext" , } , } , } , } ; Copy

Note: Make sure that there is NOT a forward slash ( / ) separating ./context and #DataSourceContext in the file path you specify.

Finally, let's run our codegen command again in the server directory!

npm run generate Copy

Now when we reopen the types.ts file and scroll down to our Resolvers type, we'll see that the ContextType defaults to DataSourceContext unless we specify otherwise!

export type Resolvers < ContextType = DataSourceContext > = { Author ? : AuthorResolvers < ContextType > ; Query ? : QueryResolvers < ContextType > ; Track ? : TrackResolvers < ContextType > ; } ;

And back in resolvers.ts , we can hover over dataSources to see that our type has been inferred correctly. (And if we try to use a method that our resolvers don't have access to, we'll get an error telling us!)

Next, let's wrap up our code generation for the server by tackling the red squiggly under authorId in the Track.author resolver.

Adding a Model type

First, let's talk about what's going wrong with the authorId . If you hover over it, you'll see the following error.

Property authorId does not exist on type Track. Copy

And if we reference the Track type in our schema.ts file... we'll see that this error is, in fact, correct! Our Track type doesn't actually have an authorId field. Instead, it has an author field.

" A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic " type Track { id : ID ! " The track's title " title : String ! " The track's main author " author : Author ! " The track's main illustration to display in track card or track page detail " thumbnail : String " The track's approximate length to complete, in minutes " length : Int " The number of modules this track contains " modulesCount : Int }

So... where's the disconnect?

Well, we saw in the lesson Exploring our data that each track object we query contains a bunch of data—including an authorId field!

{ "id" : "c_0" , "thumbnail" : "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1730818804/odyssey/lift-off-api/nebula_cat_djkt9r_nzifdj.jpg" , "topic" : "Cat-stronomy" , "authorId" : "cat-1" , "title" : "Cat-stronomy, an introduction" , "description" : "Curious to learn what Cat-stronomy is all about? Explore the planetary and celestial alignments and how they have affected our space missions." , "numberOfViews" : 0 , "createdAt" : "2018-09-10T07:13:53.020Z" , "length" : 2377 , "modulesCount" : 10 , "modules" : [ "l_0" , "l_1" , "l_2" , "l_3" , "l_4" , "l_5" , "l_6" , "l_7" , "l_8" , "l_9" ] } , Copy

And in the lesson for Implementing query resolvers, we saw how we could pluck the authorId field from each track object to call our datasource for information about a particular author.

resolvers.ts Track : { author : ( { authorId } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . trackAPI . getAuthor ( authorId ) ; } , } ,

But in our schema, we represented this connection between a Track and its Author more dynamically. By giving Track an author field of type Author , we could utilize the flexibility of GraphQL to easily traverse from one type to another—with our resolver functions doing all the magic to connect data behind the scenes!

We would be a lot more limited if we could only query for a Track 's authorId ; we'd have to make another GraphQL query, instead of getting data for tracks, and their authors, all at once!

In this case, our generated types are trying to help us out. They know what we've defined in the schema, and they warn us when we try to access anything outside of those definitions! By using a Model type, we can overcome some of this mismatch between how our backend data sources are implemented, and how we work with them in our GraphQL API.

To see this illustrated, let's create a new file in our server/src folder called models.ts . Right away, we can export a new type called TrackModel .

server/src/models.ts export type TrackModel = { } ; Copy

Next, we just need to give the Code Generator the information it's missing: namely, what our backend implementation of a track object actually looks like. This means we'll include all of the data fields we might want to access and use. We can use our Track type as a reference for the fields we need to include.

" A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic " type Track { id : ID ! " The track's title " title : String ! " The track's main author " author : Author ! " The track's main illustration to display in track card or track page detail " thumbnail : String " The track's approximate length to complete, in minutes " length : Int " The number of modules this track contains " modulesCount : Int }

For the most part, the fields on Track map one-to-one to the actual fields on the underlying data object. We'll include all of these fields on our TrackModel type, with the exception of author . As we saw, author does not exist in our database. Instead, we use the authorId field to map a Track object to a particular Author object. For this reason, we'll include authorId as a string type on TrackModel instead.

server/src/models.ts export type TrackModel = { id : string ; title : string ; authorId : string ; thumbnail : string ; length : number ; modulesCount : number ; } ; Copy

Next, we can incorporate our new TrackModel information into our codegen.ts file.

Inside of the config object, we'll add a new key called mappers . mappers is an object which we'll have a Track key. As the value of Track , we'll pass the path ./models#TrackModel to reference the TrackModel type directly.

codegen.ts const config : CodegenConfig = { schema : "./src/schema.ts" , generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { plugins : [ "typescript" , "typescript-resolvers" ] , config : { contextType : "./context#DataSourceContext" , mappers : { Track : "./models#TrackModel" , } , } , } , } , } ; Copy

Learn more: Understanding the codegen.ts file At first glance, our config object in codegen.ts looks like one complicated object. Let's break down exactly what it's doing. With the schema key, we specify the path to the GraphQL schema the codegen process can reference, but the generates object is where all the action occurs. It contains a key indicating the path where a new file, called types.ts , should be outputted. generates : { "./src/types.ts" : { } } , This key is followed by an object, where we provided additional configuration such as the plugins that should be used during codegen. This object can also contain its own config key, where we can specify additional properties that have a role to play in the codegen process. config : { contextType : "./context#DataSourceContext" , mappers : { Track : "./models#TrackModel" , } , } , We use the contextType property to give the code generator an idea of the types of data that will be available on the contextValue property passed to each of our resolver functions. contextType : "./context#DataSourceContext" , Lastly, because the objects we get from our REST API do not match 1:1 with the types we defined in our schema (the Track GraphQL type has an author field, whereas our backend track objects contain an authorId property instead), we use mappers to bridge the gap. mappers : { Track : "./models#TrackModel" , } , This mapper gets baked into the type that is generated for our resolvers; essentially it states that when a resolver is working with a Track type, this is the shape that it will take (rather than what the schema defines). This allows us to receive a track object from our backend (with the authorId property), pass it through different resolver functions to derive the corresponding author object, and return it all in the shape that we defined in our GraphQL schema. Without this custom Track mapper, the types generated for our resolver functions would expect the track objects receive to have the exact same shape as the Track GraphQL type. It can be helpful to think of the GraphQL schema as the reflection of the shape we want our data to take. It's our job to use our data sources and resolver functions to retrieve data and do whatever manipulations we need to return it to our client in that ideal state.

Fantastic! Let's run our codegen command in the server directory one last time to update our types.

npm run generate Copy

After our types are regenerated, we should see in our resolvers.ts file that the red squiggly line under authorId in the Track.author resolver function has vanished! The type of the parent argument being passed to this function has updated to be TrackModel . Our codegen is complete!

Watch out! Did something go wrong? Error in generated types.ts : Cannot find module './context/' or its corresponding type declarations. This error occurs when the codegen.ts script attempts to locate a file in a directory called context , rather than the file we created. Check the contextType property in your codegen.ts file, and make sure that you've provided the following filepath exactly: ./context#DataSourceContext . (If there's a forward slash between context and #DataSourceContext , you'll continue to see errors!) Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Updating type definitions

Adding our TrackModel type has another benefit: we can update our TrackAPI class methods to more accurately define what kind of data they return.

Open up src/datasources/track-api.ts in your server directory. We'll start by importing the TrackModel type from our models file.

import { TrackModel } from "../models" ; Copy

Next, we'll use this TrackModel to annotate the this.get method called in getTracksForHome . This method accepts a generic, where we can indicate that it returns an array of TrackModel objects.

src/datasources/track-api.ts getTracksForHome ( ) { return this . get < TrackModel [ ] > ( "tracks" ) ; } Copy

We can do the same thing for our getAuthor method, but we'll first need to create an AuthorModel . Inside of our models.ts file, let's add a new type.

models.ts export type AuthorModel = { } ; Copy

In our schema, our Author type only uses three fields that are returned from the REST data source: id , name , and photo . Let's go ahead and include them, annotating them with the proper TypeScript types.

models.ts export type TrackModel = { id : string ; title : string ; authorId : string ; thumbnail : string ; length : number ; modulesCount : number ; } ; export type AuthorModel = { id : string ; name : string ; photo : string ; } ; Copy

Let's also update our mappers property in the codegen.ts file as well so that it includes AuthorModel .

codegen.ts mappers : { Track : "./models#TrackModel" , Author : "./models#AuthorModel" } , Copy

Next, we can import our AuthorModel into the track-api.ts file alongside TrackModel . The getAuthor method resolves to a single Author object, so we can update the annotation.

src/datasources/track-api.ts import { RESTDataSource } from "@apollo/datasource-rest" ; import { TrackModel , AuthorModel } from "../models" ; export class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource { baseURL = "https://catstronauts-api.up.railway.app/" ; getTracksForHome ( ) { return this . get < TrackModel [ ] > ( "tracks" ) ; } getAuthor ( authorId : string ) { return this . get < AuthorModel > ( ` author/ ${ authorId } ` ) ; } } Copy