0. Codegen on the server
8m

Resolver types

We've replaced mock data with real data by hooking up and a datasource. But currently, our resolvers.ts file isn't taking advantage of the benefits of TypeScript.

If we hover over our resolvers object, we'll see that TypeScript doesn't have a clear idea of what kinds of data each function accepts and returns! Instead, we see that almost everything is inferred as an any type.

We can use the types and in our schema to help clarify these data types—but we don't have to type them out manually! We can make use of a Code Generator on the backend as well.

GraphQL Codegen

Let's start by navigating to a terminal in the server directory, and installing three packages: @graphql-codegen/cli, @graphql-codegen/typescript and @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers.

npm install -D @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers

Next, let's create a codegen command that we can run from our server/package.json file. Add a new entry called generate under the scripts object, and set it to graphql-codegen.

"scripts": {
    "compile": "tsc",
    "dev": "ts-node-dev --respawn ./src/index.ts",
    "start": "npm run compile && nodemon ./dist/index.js",
    "generate": "graphql-codegen"
  },

To run this command successfully, we need a file that will contain the instructions the Code Generator can follow.

Let's create a file called codegen.ts in the root of the server folder. We'll use the same boilerplate we started with on the frontend.

codegen.ts
import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";


const config: CodegenConfig = {};


export default config;

The first property we can set in the config object is where our schema lives. We'll pass in the file path relative to this current directory.

codegen.ts
import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";


const config: CodegenConfig = {
  schema: "./src/schema.ts",
};


export default config;

Next, we define where the generated types should be outputted. Under a key called generates we'll add an object containing our desired path of src/types.ts. This will create a new file called types.ts in our server's src folder.

import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";


const config: CodegenConfig = {
  schema: "./src/schema.ts",
  generates: {
    "./src/types.ts": {},
  },
};


export default config;

Note: The path to the output file is contained in quotes, and it ends with a colon (:)—this is because we're about to specify some additional properties beneath it!

Next, let's tell the Code Generator which plugins to use, under a plugins key. This is an array that contains typescript and typescript-resolvers, to point to our two plugins.

import type { CodegenConfig } from "@graphql-codegen/cli";


const config: CodegenConfig = {
  schema: "./src/schema.ts",
  generates: {
    "./src/types.ts": {
      plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],
    },
  },
};


export default config;

So, what are these plugins responsible for in the code generation process?

Well, @graphql-codegen/typescript is the base plugin needed to generate TypeScript types from our schema.

And @graphql-codegen/typescript-resolvers does something similar: it will review our schema, consider the types and we've defined, and output the types we need to accurately describe what data our functions use and return.

With that, we're ready to generate some types!

Generating types

We have everything we need to run the codegen command. Open up a terminal in the server directory and run the following command.

npm run generate

After a few moments, we should see that a new file has been added to our server's src directory: types.ts! Let's take a look.

This file contains many of the same definitions that we generated for use on the frontend, but with some special additions. We can see that we have a number of new types that are specific to resolver functions.

At the bottom of the file, we'll find type Resolvers. This is the type that we'll use to more accurately describe the data our functions are capable of returning, based on the schema they map to.

export type Resolvers<ContextType = any> = {
  Author?: AuthorResolvers<ContextType>;
  Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;
  Track?: TrackResolvers<ContextType>;
};

To use this type, let's open up the resolvers.ts file.

At the top, we can import the Resolvers type from the types file.

import { Resolvers } from "./types";

Next, let's update the type for the resolvers object, and explicitly tell TypeScript that it is of type Resolvers.

import { Resolvers } from "./types";


export const resolvers: Resolvers = {
  Query: {
    // get all tracks, will be used to populate the homepage grid of our web client
    tracksForHome: (_, __, { dataSources }) => {
      return dataSources.trackAPI.getTracksForHome();
    },
  },
  Track: {
    author: ({ authorId }, _, { dataSources }) => {
      return dataSources.trackAPI.getAuthor(authorId);
    },
  },
};

This doesn't take care of all of our errors immediately; for one thing, we'll probably see a red squiggly appear under authorId in our Track.author . Secondly, if we hover over any of our resolvers' dataSources value, we'll see that it still has an implicit type of any!

Let's take care of the dataSources issue first. If we review the Resolvers type, we'll see that it's actually a generic that accepts a type called ContextType.

export type Resolvers<ContextType = any> = {
  Author?: AuthorResolvers<ContextType>;
  Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;
  Track?: TrackResolvers<ContextType>;
};

The ContextType here can be used to represent the type of whatever we set on our server's contextValue parameter. It lets us describe more accurately what kind of data our functions have access to, what they might be reaching out for, what methods are available for them to call, and what kinds of data those methods will return.

Right now, our destructure contextValue for the dataSources property, but we can't automatically infer what types of data or methods are available within dataSources—that's because though the Code Generator knows about our types and , it has no clue how we're resolving the data with the TrackAPI class! By including this piece of the puzzle, we can round out our Resolvers type definition and empower TypeScript to help us out as we code.

Let's start by defining the value that we'll pass in to the Resolvers type as our ContextType .

In the server/src folder, we'll create a new file called context.ts. This is where we'll define the type that describes the context we pass to our server.

context.ts
// TODO

Let's define and export a type called DataSourceContext. Inside of DataSourceContext we'll define a property called dataSources, which is an object.

context.ts
export type DataSourceContext = {
  dataSources: {};
};

Let's jump back over to our index.ts file. When we set up our TrackAPI datasource class, we defined a property called trackAPI and instantiated the TrackAPI class.

index.ts
return {
  dataSources: {
    trackAPI: new TrackAPI({ cache }),
  },
};

We can give our DataSourceContext type the same trackAPI property, but as its value we'll set TrackAPI. We don't need to instantiate the class—this is enough to give our type definition the information it needs about the methods and properties available on the datasource class.

context.ts
export type DataSourceContext = {
  dataSources: {
    trackAPI: TrackAPI;
  };
};

Finally, let's import the TrackAPI class from the datasources/track-api.ts file.

context.ts
import { TrackAPI } from "./datasources/track-api";


export type DataSourceContext = {
  dataSources: {
    trackAPI: TrackAPI;
  };
};

Updating the codegen config

With our DataSourceContext type defined, we can update our codegen.ts file to take it into consideration.

Just below the plugins key, we can add a new config property. This is an object that specifies a contextType.

const config: CodegenConfig = {
  schema: "./src/schema.ts",
  generates: {
    "./src/types.ts": {
      plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],
      config: {
        contextType:
      },
    },
  },
};

As the value of contextType, we'll pass the filepath to our context.ts file, relative to the ./src/types.ts file. Our context.ts file is located in the same src folder, so our path is "./context". Finally, to point to the type we defined in the file, we can tack on #DataSourceContext to the end of the file path.

const config: CodegenConfig = {
  schema: "./src/schema.ts",
  generates: {
    "./src/types.ts": {
      plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],
      config: {
        contextType: "./context#DataSourceContext",
      },
    },
  },
};

Note: Make sure that there is NOT a forward slash (/) separating ./context and #DataSourceContext in the file path you specify.

Finally, let's run our codegen command again in the server directory!

npm run generate

Now when we reopen the types.ts file and scroll down to our Resolvers type, we'll see that the ContextType defaults to DataSourceContext unless we specify otherwise!

export type Resolvers<ContextType = DataSourceContext> = {
  Author?: AuthorResolvers<ContextType>;
  Query?: QueryResolvers<ContextType>;
  Track?: TrackResolvers<ContextType>;
};

And back in resolvers.ts, we can hover over dataSources to see that our type has been inferred correctly. (And if we try to use a method that our don't have access to, we'll get an error telling us!)

Next, let's wrap up our code generation for the server by tackling the red squiggly under authorId in the Track.author .

Adding a Model type

First, let's talk about what's going wrong with the authorId. If you hover over it, you'll see the following error.

Property authorId does not exist on type Track.

And if we reference the Track type in our schema.ts file... we'll see that this error is, in fact, correct! Our Track type doesn't actually have an authorId . Instead, it has an author .

"A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic"
type Track {
  id: ID!
  "The track's title"
  title: String!
  "The track's main author"
  author: Author!
  "The track's main illustration to display in track card or track page detail"
  thumbnail: String
  "The track's approximate length to complete, in minutes"
  length: Int
  "The number of modules this track contains"
  modulesCount: Int
}

So... where's the disconnect?

Well, we saw in the lesson Exploring our data that each track object we contains a bunch of data—including an authorId !

{
    "id": "c_0",
    "thumbnail": "https://res.cloudinary.com/apollographql/image/upload/v1730818804/odyssey/lift-off-api/nebula_cat_djkt9r_nzifdj.jpg",
    "topic": "Cat-stronomy",
    "authorId": "cat-1",
    "title": "Cat-stronomy, an introduction",
    "description": "Curious to learn what Cat-stronomy is all about? Explore the planetary and celestial alignments and how they have affected our space missions.",
    "numberOfViews": 0,
    "createdAt": "2018-09-10T07:13:53.020Z",
    "length": 2377,
    "modulesCount": 10,
    "modules": ["l_0", "l_1", "l_2", "l_3", "l_4", "l_5", "l_6", "l_7", "l_8", "l_9"]
  },

And in the lesson for Implementing query resolvers, we saw how we could pluck the authorId from each track object to call our datasource for information about a particular author.

resolvers.ts
Track: {
  author: ({ authorId }, _, { dataSources }) => {
    return dataSources.trackAPI.getAuthor(authorId);
  },
},

But in our schema, we represented this connection between a Track and its Author more dynamically. By giving Track an author of type Author, we could utilize the flexibility of to easily traverse from one type to another—with our functions doing all the magic to connect data behind the scenes!

We would be a lot more limited if we could only for a Track's authorId; we'd have to make another , instead of getting data for tracks, and their authors, all at once!

In this case, our generated types are trying to help us out. They know what we've defined in the schema, and they warn us when we try to access anything outside of those definitions! By using a Model type, we can overcome some of this mismatch between how our backend data sources are implemented, and how we work with them in our API.

To see this illustrated, let's create a new file in our server/src folder called models.ts. Right away, we can export a new type called TrackModel.

server/src/models.ts
export type TrackModel = {};

Next, we just need to give the Code Generator the information it's missing: namely, what our backend implementation of a track object actually looks like. This means we'll include all of the data we might want to access and use. We can use our Track type as a reference for the we need to include.

"A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic"
type Track {
  id: ID!
  "The track's title"
  title: String!
  "The track's main author"
  author: Author!
  "The track's main illustration to display in track card or track page detail"
  thumbnail: String
  "The track's approximate length to complete, in minutes"
  length: Int
  "The number of modules this track contains"
  modulesCount: Int
}

For the most part, the on Track map one-to-one to the actual on the underlying data object. We'll include all of these fields on our TrackModel type, with the exception of author. As we saw, author does not exist in our database. Instead, we use the authorId to map a Track object to a particular Author object. For this reason, we'll include authorId as a string type on TrackModel instead.

server/src/models.ts
export type TrackModel = {
  id: string;
  title: string;
  authorId: string;
  thumbnail: string;
  length: number;
  modulesCount: number;
};

Next, we can incorporate our new TrackModel information into our codegen.ts file.

Inside of the config object, we'll add a new key called mappers. mappers is an object which we'll have a Track key. As the value of Track, we'll pass the path ./models#TrackModel to reference the TrackModel type directly.

codegen.ts
const config: CodegenConfig = {
  schema: "./src/schema.ts",
  generates: {
    "./src/types.ts": {
      plugins: ["typescript", "typescript-resolvers"],
      config: {
        contextType: "./context#DataSourceContext",
        mappers: {
          Track: "./models#TrackModel",
        },
      },
    },
  },
};

Fantastic! Let's run our codegen command in the server directory one last time to update our types.

npm run generate

After our types are regenerated, we should see in our resolvers.ts file that the red squiggly line under authorId in the Track.author function has vanished! The type of the parent being passed to this function has updated to be TrackModel. Our codegen is complete!

Updating type definitions

Adding our TrackModel type has another benefit: we can update our TrackAPI class methods to more accurately define what kind of data they return.

Open up src/datasources/track-api.ts in your server directory. We'll start by importing the TrackModel type from our models file.

import { TrackModel } from "../models";

Next, we'll use this TrackModel to annotate the this.get method called in getTracksForHome. This method accepts a generic, where we can indicate that it returns an array of TrackModel objects.

src/datasources/track-api.ts
getTracksForHome() {
  return this.get<TrackModel[]>("tracks");
}

We can do the same thing for our getAuthor method, but we'll first need to create an AuthorModel. Inside of our models.ts file, let's add a new type.

models.ts
export type AuthorModel = {};

In our schema, our Author type only uses three that are returned from the REST data source: id, name, and photo. Let's go ahead and include them, annotating them with the proper TypeScript types.

models.ts
export type TrackModel = {
  id: string;
  title: string;
  authorId: string;
  thumbnail: string;
  length: number;
  modulesCount: number;
};


export type AuthorModel = {
  id: string;
  name: string;
  photo: string;
};

Let's also update our mappers property in the codegen.ts file as well so that it includes AuthorModel.

codegen.ts
// Other codegen configuration
mappers: {
  Track: "./models#TrackModel",
  Author: "./models#AuthorModel"
},

Next, we can import our AuthorModel into the track-api.ts file alongside TrackModel. The getAuthor method resolves to a single Author object, so we can update the annotation.

src/datasources/track-api.ts
import { RESTDataSource } from "@apollo/datasource-rest";
import { TrackModel, AuthorModel } from "../models";


export class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource {
  baseURL = "https://catstronauts-api.up.railway.app/";


  getTracksForHome() {
    return this.get<TrackModel[]>("tracks");
  }


  getAuthor(authorId: string) {
    return this.get<AuthorModel>(`author/${authorId}`);
  }
}

With that, our data sources are now fully type-annotated!

Next

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