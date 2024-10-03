2. Write better queries & mutations
7m

Write better queries & mutations

Don't miss GraphQL Summit Virtual on November 7. Register for free!

Erik Bylund, Solutions Architect at Apollo , shares some of his most essential tips on how to best design queries and - the entry points of GraphQL.

From using a single input, custom , taking advantage of enums, to how to generalize queries while avoiding overly generic names and minimizing nullable inputs, these design principles can help you design that are easier to maintain and evolve over time. The ultimate benefit? Maximizing utility and reducing overhead for client developers.

Previous