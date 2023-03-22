Write better queries & mutations

Erik Bylund, Solutions Architect at Apollo GraphQL, shares some of his most essential tips on how to best design queries and mutations - the entry points of GraphQL.

From using a single input, custom scalars, taking advantage of enums, to how to generalize queries while avoiding overly generic names and minimizing nullable inputs, these design principles can help you design GraphQL schemas that are easier to maintain and evolve over time. The ultimate benefit? Maximizing utility and reducing overhead for client developers.