How GraphQL & Apollo help drive Reddit's mission

Jameson and Savannah share some of the ways Reddit are using Apollo and GraphQL to deliver on their mission to bring community, belonging and empowerment to everyone in the world.

After 4 years of GraphQL successfully powering the iOS home feed, the gateway eventually became unwieldy. So Reddit turned to federation. Once a federated graph was in place Reddit were able to build services in individual subgraphs, allowing engineers to work in unison, but independently. And inevitably opening the doors to some exciting projects...