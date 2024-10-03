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Streamlining how you shop: Walmart and GraphQL
Aditya Bakle and Ben Wilson walk us through Walmart's GraphQL journey.
Moving away from a BFF architecture and towards a federated graph lets them maintain services as subgraphs and avoid data duplication. Federated GraphQL has introduced a host of benefits: a single source of truth, single entry point, asynchronous development / deployment, and targeted scaling.
14 months after starting development, Walmart had switched 100% of the eCommerce stack to the new platform. A unified, streamlined shopping experience powered by GraphQL.