Streamlining how you shop: Walmart and GraphQL

Aditya Bakle and Ben Wilson walk us through Walmart's GraphQL journey.

Moving away from a BFF architecture and towards a federated graph lets them maintain services as subgraphs and avoid data duplication. Federated GraphQL has introduced a host of benefits: a single source of truth, single entry point, asynchronous development / deployment, and targeted scaling.