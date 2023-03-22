6m
Escape the GraphQL Monolith
Divya Majahan shares how Fidelity Investments' journey from a monolith to a distributed graph using Apollo federation has improved developer velocity.
As you start to scale, with teams working on the single API, you really need to start thinking about developer experience. At this level of graph complexity GraphQL federation can truly help handle complex graphs, optimize collaborations, avoid merge conflicts thereby improving developer velocity. With data at Fidelity organized into domain capabilities, this model enables cross team and cross initiative communication and collaboration.