12. Escape the GraphQL Monolith
6m

Escape the GraphQL Monolith

Don't miss GraphQL Summit Virtual on November 7. Register for free!

Divya Majahan shares how Fidelity Investments' journey from a monolith to a distributed using has improved developer velocity.

As you start to scale, with teams working on the single API, you really need to start thinking about developer experience. At this level of complexity can truly help handle complex graphs, optimize collaborations, avoid merge conflicts thereby improving developer velocity. With data at Fidelity organized into domain capabilities, this model enables cross team and cross initiative communication and collaboration.

Previous