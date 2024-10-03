Thanks for watching the Summit "Short Cuts" talks!

Talks are great, but they're only one part of the GraphQL Summit experience. By joining us at the next one in October, you'll also:

Meet with the GraphQL community in person

Learn how others are using the technology at all scales

Connect with the creators of the tools you use

Get a sneak peek at the future of GraphQL

Attend hands-on advanced workshops to deepen your GraphQL expertise

Ready to take your GraphQL journey to the next level?

Don't miss GraphQL Summit Virtual on November 7. Register for free!