The future of GraphQL routing

Jesse Rosenberger & Bryn Cooke from Apollo GraphQL take us behind the scenes of the next generation supergraph runtime, the Apollo Router 1.0. Highly secure, written in Rust, already being used by enterprise customers, efficient and incredibly performant, the Apollo Router is the future of GraphQL Routing.