Explore the Hot Chocolate GraphQL framework

Install and set up a Hot Chocolate server

Hot Chocolate, a .NET GraphQL framework

GraphQL by itself is a specification, a query language for APIs. To implement GraphQL in a server, we typically use a GraphQL framework.

For example, if you're a JavaScript/TypeScript developer, you might use Apollo Server.

In the .NET ecosystem, we can use Hot Chocolate, a GraphQL framework developed and maintained by ChilliCream. Here's how they introduce themselves in their docs:

Hot Chocolate is an open-source GraphQL server for the Microsoft .NET platform that is compliant with the newest GraphQL October 2021 spec + Drafts, which makes Hot Chocolate compatible to all GraphQL compliant clients like Strawberry Shake, Relay, Apollo Client, and various other GraphQL clients and tools.

Setting up Hot Chocolate

From your project directory, open up a new terminal. Let's install the Hot Chocolate package.

dotnet add package HotChocolate.AspNetCore Copy

Next, open up the Program.cs file in the root of the repo. Currently, it's set up to return a simple "Hello World!" message from the root of where the server is running (which by default is http://localhost:5059).

var builder = WebApplication . CreateBuilder ( args ) ; var app = builder . Build ( ) ; app . MapGet ( "/" , ( ) => "Hello World!" ) ; app . Run ( ) ;

In between the line instantiating the builder (line 1), and the line instantiating the app (line 2), let's add the Hot Chocolate GraphQL server to our web app's services.

builder . Services . AddGraphQLServer ( ) ; Copy

Then we'll replace the MapGet function with MapGraphQL() .

app . MapGraphQL ( ) ; Copy

This function adds a GraphQL endpoint to the endpoint configurations, which means our GraphQL server will be available at /graphql .

See the full Program.cs file Program.cs var builder = WebApplication . CreateBuilder ( args ) ; builder . Services . AddGraphQLServer ( ) ; var app = builder . Build ( ) ; app . MapGraphQL ( ) ; app . Run ( ) ; Copy

The GraphQL server still needs a schema: the list of operations, types and fields we can use to interact with our data. There are actually three different ways to implement this using the Hot Chocolate framework.

Building with Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate offers three different approaches to implementing a GraphQL server: annotation-based, code-first, and schema-first.

In the schema-first approach, we write the GraphQL schema in SDL (schema definition language). Then, we write resolvers to populate each field in the schema.

In both annotation-based and code-first approaches, we write resolvers. Then, the schema is generated automatically behind the scenes. The type systems of C# and GraphQL make this possible: C# types are mapped to GraphQL schema types, so we don't need to learn or remember the specifics of SDL syntax.

The annotation-based approach uses C# attributes, which are like tags for your code. Attributes are enclosed within square brackets and can take arguments. Here's an example using the built-in ObsoleteAttribute :

Example from Microsoft .NET documentation [ Obsolete ( "ThisClass is obsolete. Use ThisClass2 instead." ) ] public class ThisClass { }

Hot Chocolate comes with its own attributes we can use for GraphQL development.

Lastly, the code-first approach requires writing more explicit code to define and wire up everything needed for a GraphQL schema, like the field name, field type, arguments, descriptions, and more.

You can mix and match approaches in the same project. Both schema-first and annotation-based approaches will translate to code-first in the end.

In this course, we'll be using the annotation-based approach.

Key takeaways

Hot Chocolate is an open-source GraphQL server for the Microsoft .NET platform.

Hot Chocolate offers three development approaches: schema-first, code-first, and annotation-based.

In the code-first and annotation-based approaches, Hot Chocolate maps C# types to GraphQL schema types, reducing the need to learn the specifics of the GraphQL Schema Definition Language ( SDL ) syntax.

