Overview
Let's begin with the first change we want to make to our supergraph.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn the process for replacing a field in our schema
- Learn what a GraphQL directive is used for
- Use the
@deprecateddirective for a field in our schema
The schema so far
A common situation for an evolving graph is to deprecate an existing schema field in favor of a new field. Let's see how to do this in our Catstronauts supergraph.
As we were going through some code cleanup in the Space Courses subgraph, we noticed that the
length of a
Track and a
Module is documented to be in minutes. After some digging though, it looks like this is incorrect, and the value returned from our REST API is actually in seconds!
We should fix the description in the schema so that future clients won't be misled. We can also improve our schema to be more explicit about what exactly this field is. Maybe there's a better name for this field!
This requires changes to our schema, but we don't want to just remove the
length field and replace it with a new one. That would break existing queries clients are sending, and we don't want to alarm anyone!
So here's the plan:
- Add a new field to the schema.
- Mark the old field as deprecated.
- Monitor usage of the old field.
- Whenever usage is down and clients have had appropriate time to make their changes, we can safely remove the old field!
Let's get to it!
Adding a new field to the schema
First, let's add the new field to our schema.
Open up the Space Courses server repo in your code editor and navigate to the
schema.graphqlfile.
Find the
Tracktype, and add a new field called
durationInSeconds. This field name is much clearer. This returns an
Inttype, and we'll also give it an accurate description.schema.graphql"The track's full duration, in seconds"durationInSeconds: Int
Find the
Moduletype and add the same field.schema.graphql"The module's video duration, in seconds"durationInSeconds: Int
Adding resolvers
We'll need a resolver for both of these new fields. Our REST API data source doesn't provide this
durationInSeconds property. That's okay, it doesn't need to match our schema's fields 1 to 1-- that's the beauty of GraphQL!
Open up the
src/resolvers/Track.jsfile. Let's tackle the
Track.durationInSecondsresolver first.
Add a new property under the
Trackobject with the same name as the field,
durationInSeconds. This will be set to our resolver function.src/resolvers/Track.jsmodule.exports = {Track: {/* Track.author and Track.modules resolvers */durationInSeconds: () => {},},};
Our schema is expecting an
Intvalue to be returned from this resolver. We already have this value, it's the same value as the
lengthfield! So we're going to take the track's
lengthvalue and map it to this new field.
We can access the
lengthvalue using the first parameter of the resolver, the
parent, because of the resolver chain.
In the
durationInSecondsresolver, we'll destructure the first parameter for the
lengthproperty. We don't need any of the other resolver parameters, and we'll return that
lengthvalue right away in the body of the resolver.src/resolvers/Track.jsdurationInSeconds: ({ length }) => length,
We'll do the same with the
Module.durationInSecondsresolver. Open up the
src/resolvers/Module.jsfile. Inside the
Moduleobject, create a
durationInSecondsresolver function:src/resolvers/Module.jsModule: {durationInSeconds: ({ length }) => length,},
That's our new field taken care of!
Testing our changes
Let's make sure that the new schema addition is working properly.
If your server isn't running, you can start it with
npm run dev. This will start the server at http://localhost:4001. Let's head over there in the browser to test out a query with Sandbox.
We should see the new field
durationInSeconds show up on the Documentation panel on the left.
Let's try this query that retrieves a list of tracks and their
durationInSeconds and
length fields.
query TracksDurations {tracksForHome {iddurationInSecondslength}}
When we get data back, we should see that for each track, the values for both the
durationInSeconds and
length fields are the same.
Everything's working as expected! Onwards with our plan, we need to mark the
length field as deprecated.
Schema directives
To mark a field as deprecated, we'll use GraphQL schema directives. A schema directive is indicated with an
@ character, and it decorates a specific symbol in your schema, such as a type or field definition.
Our server (or any other system that interacts with our schema) can then perform custom logic for that symbol based on its directives. For our use case, we'll use one of GraphQL's default directives:
@deprecated.
We apply the
@deprecated directive to a field to indicate that the field is... deprecated! We should always pass this directive a
reason argument, which indicates why it's being deprecated, and which field a client should use instead. This is useful information for the clients querying your graph.
Using the
@deprecated directive
Open up the
schema.graphqlfile again.
Find the
Tracktype's
lengthfield. After the return type of the
lengthfield, we'll add the
@deprecateddirective, with the
reasonas
"Use durationInSeconds". While we're here, let's also update the description to say "in seconds" (instead of "in minutes", which is incorrect).
The
Track.lengthfield should now look like this:schema.graphql"The track's approximate length to complete, in seconds"length: Int @deprecated(reason: "Use durationInSeconds")
Let's make the same update to the
Module.lengthfield:schema.graphql"The module's length in seconds"length: Int @deprecated(reason: "Use durationInSeconds")
And there we go!
Testing our changes
So what's changed? Let's find out! Your server should still be running and pulling the latest changes (if not, make sure you run
npm run dev again). Head back over to http://localhost:4001.
Looking at the same query we had earlier, we can now see a couple changes!
First, the
length field is showing up with a yellow squiggly underline, and if we hover over it, we'll see why! The field is deprecated, just like we marked in our schema. We can also see the same message on the Documentation panel on the left.
We can still run the query with no issues, but the warning is meant to let us know that we really shouldn't be including the
length field in our queries anymore.
Practice
Key takeaways
- To replace a field in our schema, we should:
- Add the new field
- Mark the old field as deprecated
- Monitor usage of the old field
- Whenever usage is down and clients have had appropriate time to make their changes, we can safely remove the old field!
- A schema directive is indicated with an
@character, and it decorates a specific symbol in your schema, such as a type or field definition.
- To deprecate a field, we use the default GraphQL directive
@deprecatedand the
reasonargument to let our graph consumers know why and which field to use instead.
- We can still run queries with deprecated fields, but the deprecation status is a cue for us to stop using that field in existing queries.
Up next
We've completed the first two steps of our plan, but that was all in our local environment. We need to let GraphOS know about these changes!
In the next two lessons, we'll take a look at how we can land these changes safely and confidently using schema checks and launches.
