Let's begin with the first change we want to make to our supergraph.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn the process for replacing a field in our schema

Learn what a GraphQL directive is used for

Use the @deprecated directive for a field in our schema

The schema so far

A common situation for an evolving graph is to deprecate an existing schema field in favor of a new field. Let's see how to do this in our Catstronauts supergraph.

As we were going through some code cleanup in the Space Courses subgraph, we noticed that the length of a Track and a Module is documented to be in minutes. After some digging though, it looks like this is incorrect, and the value returned from our REST API is actually in seconds!

We should fix the description in the schema so that future clients won't be misled. We can also improve our schema to be more explicit about what exactly this field is. Maybe there's a better name for this field!

This requires changes to our schema, but we don't want to just remove the length field and replace it with a new one. That would break existing queries clients are sending, and we don't want to alarm anyone!

So here's the plan:

Add a new field to the schema. Mark the old field as deprecated. Monitor usage of the old field. Whenever usage is down and clients have had appropriate time to make their changes, we can safely remove the old field!

Let's get to it!

Adding a new field to the schema

First, let's add the new field to our schema.

Open up the Space Courses server repo in your code editor and navigate to the schema.graphql file. Find the Track type, and add a new field called durationInSeconds . This field name is much clearer. This returns an Int type, and we'll also give it an accurate description. schema.graphql " The track's full duration, in seconds " durationInSeconds : Int Copy Find the Module type and add the same field. schema.graphql " The module's video duration, in seconds " durationInSeconds : Int Copy

Adding resolvers

We'll need a resolver for both of these new fields. Our REST API data source doesn't provide this durationInSeconds property. That's okay, it doesn't need to match our schema's fields 1 to 1-- that's the beauty of GraphQL!

Open up the src/resolvers/Track.js file. Let's tackle the Track.durationInSeconds resolver first. Add a new property under the Track object with the same name as the field, durationInSeconds . This will be set to our resolver function. src/resolvers/Track.js module . exports = { Track : { durationInSeconds : ( ) => { } , } , } ; Copy Our schema is expecting an Int value to be returned from this resolver. We already have this value, it's the same value as the length field! So we're going to take the track's length value and map it to this new field. We can access the length value using the first parameter of the resolver, the parent , because of the resolver chain. In the durationInSeconds resolver, we'll destructure the first parameter for the length property. We don't need any of the other resolver parameters, and we'll return that length value right away in the body of the resolver. src/resolvers/Track.js durationInSeconds : ( { length } ) => length , Copy We'll do the same with the Module.durationInSeconds resolver. Open up the src/resolvers/Module.js file. Inside the Module object, create a durationInSeconds resolver function: src/resolvers/Module.js Module : { durationInSeconds : ( { length } ) => length , } , Copy

That's our new field taken care of!

Testing our changes

Let's make sure that the new schema addition is working properly.

If your server isn't running, you can start it with npm run dev . This will start the server at http://localhost:4001. Let's head over there in the browser to test out a query with Sandbox.

We should see the new field durationInSeconds show up on the Documentation panel on the left.

Let's try this query that retrieves a list of tracks and their durationInSeconds and length fields.

query TracksDurations { tracksForHome { id durationInSeconds length } } Copy

When we get data back, we should see that for each track, the values for both the durationInSeconds and length fields are the same.

Everything's working as expected! Onwards with our plan, we need to mark the length field as deprecated.

Schema directives

To mark a field as deprecated, we'll use GraphQL schema directives. A schema directive is indicated with an @ character, and it decorates a specific symbol in your schema, such as a type or field definition.

Our server (or any other system that interacts with our schema) can then perform custom logic for that symbol based on its directives. For our use case, we'll use one of GraphQL's default directives: @deprecated .

We apply the @deprecated directive to a field to indicate that the field is... deprecated! We should always pass this directive a reason argument, which indicates why it's being deprecated, and which field a client should use instead. This is useful information for the clients querying your graph.

Using the @deprecated directive

Open up the schema.graphql file again. Find the Track type's length field. After the return type of the length field, we'll add the @deprecated directive, with the reason as "Use durationInSeconds" . While we're here, let's also update the description to say "in seconds" (instead of "in minutes", which is incorrect). The Track.length field should now look like this: schema.graphql " The track's approximate length to complete, in seconds " length : Int @deprecated ( reason : "Use durationInSeconds" ) Copy Let's make the same update to the Module.length field: schema.graphql " The module's length in seconds " length : Int @deprecated ( reason : "Use durationInSeconds" ) Copy

And there we go!

Testing our changes

So what's changed? Let's find out! Your server should still be running and pulling the latest changes (if not, make sure you run npm run dev again). Head back over to http://localhost:4001.

Looking at the same query we had earlier, we can now see a couple changes!

http://localhost:4001

First, the length field is showing up with a yellow squiggly underline, and if we hover over it, we'll see why! The field is deprecated, just like we marked in our schema. We can also see the same message on the Documentation panel on the left.

We can still run the query with no issues, but the warning is meant to let us know that we really shouldn't be including the length field in our queries anymore.

Key takeaways

To replace a field in our schema, we should: Add the new field Mark the old field as deprecated Monitor usage of the old field Whenever usage is down and clients have had appropriate time to make their changes, we can safely remove the old field!

A schema directive is indicated with an @ character, and it decorates a specific symbol in your schema, such as a type or field definition.

is indicated with an character, and it decorates a specific symbol in your schema, such as a type or field definition. To deprecate a field, we use the default GraphQL directive @deprecated and the reason argument to let our graph consumers know why and which field to use instead.

and the argument to let our graph consumers know why and which field to use instead. We can still run queries with deprecated fields, but the deprecation status is a cue for us to stop using that field in existing queries.

We've completed the first two steps of our plan, but that was all in our local environment. We need to let GraphOS know about these changes!