It's time to introduce an integral part of GraphOS: the schema registry!

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the GraphOS schema registry and its uses

Learn about the GraphOS launch process

Publish a schema to the schema registry using the Rover CLI

Inspect the results of a launch in Studio

What's the schema registry?

At its core, the schema registry is a version control system for our schema. It stores our schema's change history, tracking the types and fields that were added, modified, and removed. The registry powers almost every feature in Apollo GraphOS.

Similar to how we commit and push changes to our codebase to a Git repository, we should push every new version of our subgraph schema to the registry. The registry takes care of tracking all the subgraphs and composing them into one supergraph schema. It's also thanks to the registry that we can run schema checks, as we did in the previous lesson. GraphOS checks our schema changes against the schema stored in the registry.

In this course, we're starting small with just one subgraph in our supergraph. As we start adding more subgraphs, we'll continue to make use of the power of the schema registry!

When we publish a new version of a subgraph schema to the registry, we trigger a launch in GraphOS.

The launch process

A launch represents the complete process of making schema updates to a graph.

When the schema registry gets a new or updated version of a subgraph schema, it starts to build the supergraph schema. The schema registry attempts to combine all of the schemas from its registered subgraphs into a single supergraph schema. This process is also known as composition.

If composition fails, we'll see an error in Studio, and the process stops there. No stress: we can use the error messages to fix the issue in our subgraph, and then try publishing the subgraph with Rover again.

If composition succeeds and there are no validation errors, the schema registry produces a supergraph schema.

The schema registry automatically sends the supergraph schema to an internal service within GraphOS called Apollo Uplink. Uplink is a server that stores the latest supergraph schema for each graph. The router fetches the latest schema from Uplink and uses this new schema to respond to client requests.

At the same time, GraphOS also runs an operation check. If any errors come up in the operation check, the launch still completes but with warnings. We can investigate these errors in Studio.

If the operation check completes successfully, the launch is also completed. We've successfully completed our schema updates to the graph!

Coordinating schema and code changes

So far, we've only been talking about schema changes and how they should be published to GraphOS. But we can't forget about our codebase changes! These include the changes we made to the resolver functions to make our schema work and the schema file itself. We need to deploy our local changes to production.

To coordinate both schema and code changes, here's the plan:

Merge our codebase changes (the changes we made to schema.graphql and resolvers.js ) to the main branch of our GitHub repository. Deploy the runtime code for the subgraph server to Railway (this happens automatically, Railway is listening for changes to our GitHub main branch). Publish the subgraph schema to GraphOS (which triggers the launch process).

Ideally, this is all taken care of by our CI/CD pipelines. First, we'll walk through what this process looks like manually, to get familiar with the commands we'll need and where to find the results. In the next lesson, we'll set up a CI/CD pipeline using GitHub Actions to take care of it automatically.

Note: Depending on your deployment platforms of choice, your plan may look different from the one we've outlined! For example, Railway automatically deploys the latest changes from our main branch, but you might want to have more control over this process, or deploy from a different branch. Maybe you have a pre-production environment to test changes before releasing to production. We cover what the release process might look like with a staging environment in the mix in the Voyage III course. You can also read more about the general process of deploying changes in this Apollo technote.

Merging codebase changes

All right, let's get to it! First, let's merge our codebase changes.

Let's commit the changes we made earlier and push them directly to the main branch. (We're in tutorial land, so we're okay with doing this! In the next lesson, you'll see a process that reflects a real-world scenario more closely using CI/CD workflows).

Open up a new terminal. Add the files we've changed. git add schema.graphql resolvers.js Copy Commit the changes with a clear message explaining what we've done. git commit -m "Deprecate Track.length and Module.length fields. Use durationInSeconds instead." Copy Push the changes to the GitHub repo. git push -u origin main Copy

That's the first step done!

✅ Merge our codebase changes to the main branch of our GitHub repository. ⏭️ Deploy the runtime code for the subgraph server to Railway. Publish the subgraph schema to GraphOS.

Step 2 doesn't need much work from us! Once our changes have landed in the main branch, Railway will automatically start its deployment process.

Head over to your Railway app and watch the loading bar until it says it has been successfully deployed with no issues! If you navigate to your server URL, there won't be any visible changes, but we know that behind the scenes, this subgraph is ready with a new field and a deprecated field!

✅ Merge our codebase changes to the main branch of our GitHub repository. ✅ Deploy the runtime code for the subgraph server to Railway. ⏭️ Publish the subgraph schema to GraphOS.

Let's tackle the last step!

rover subgraph publish

We need to publish our new subgraph schema to GraphOS.

To do this, we'll use the Rover CLI's rover subgraph publish command with the following parameters:

rover subgraph publish < GRAPH_REF > \ --schema < SCHEMA_FILE_PATH > \ --name < SUBGRAPH_NAME > Copy

It looks pretty similar to the rover subgraph check command!

Note: Remember, you can find your graph reference in Studio, at the top of the graph's README page.

Publishing our subgraph changes

Let's do it! In a terminal window, paste in the rover subgraph publish command. Make sure you replace the parameters with your own values.

rover subgraph publish learning-cats-supergraph@current \ --schema schema.graphql \ --name space-courses Copy

If all goes well, we should see the terminal output with a message confirming that the subgraph has been published and the supergraph has been updated!

Inspecting a launch in Studio

What happens after a schema is published to the registry? A launch starts! Let's take a peek at that process in Studio.

Navigate to the Launches page. Click on the latest launch in the list.

https://studio.apollographql.com

We can see that the Launch Sequence section for this specific launch follows the steps we had talked about earlier:

Build Completed refers to the process of building a supergraph schema (also known as composition).

Checks Completed refers to the operation checks.

Schema Published refers to supergraph schema made available to Apollo Uplink.

Launch Completed is self-explanatory! Our launch successfully completed! 🎉

On the right-hand side, we can also take a look at the supergraph schema output and a summary of our schema changes.

https://studio.apollographql.com

If everything looks good to go, we should be able to query for the new durationInSeconds field for tracks and modules!

Let's go to Explorer and write a query to retrieve a specific track, its modules, and durations for each.

query GetTrackModuleDurations { track ( id : "c_8" ) { title durationInSeconds modules { title durationInSeconds } } } Copy

You should be seeing data come back! Let's try another one, adding length in the query this time.

query GetTrackModuleDurationsAndLengths { track ( id : "c_8" ) { title durationInSeconds length modules { title durationInSeconds length } } } Copy

The query still runs and comes back successfully, but we get a warning in the Explorer (that yellow squiggly line!) that length has been deprecated and not to use it anymore.

Our launch was successful!

Practice

In which ways the Apollo schema registry is comparable to a Git version control system? It tracks what has been added, modified, or removed It stores the history of changes Each version requires a commit message New versions should be pushed to the registry Submit

Key takeaways

The schema registry is a version control system for our schema. It stores our schema's change history, tracking the types and fields that were added, modified, and removed. The registry takes care of tracking all the subgraphs and composing them into one supergraph schema.

A launch represents the complete process of making schema updates to a graph. A launch is triggered when a schema is published to GraphOS.

represents the complete process of making schema updates to a graph. A launch is triggered when a schema is published to GraphOS. To publish a subgraph schema, use the rover subgraph publish command.

command. We can inspect the results of a launch through the Studio Launches page.

