Overview

We could just merge our changes and let GraphOS know about them, but let's take a pause and first validate that these changes won't break anything. We're responsible developers, after all!

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about two types of schema checks (build checks and operation checks)

Understand how schema checks fit into the overall process of updating a supergraph

Run a schema check locally using the Rover CLI

Inspect the results of a schema check in Studio

What are schema checks?

Schema checks are a set of predefined tests that help identify potential failures caused by schema updates. They check for issues like incompatibilities between subgraph schemas or breaking existing client operations. With schema checks, we can ensure that our schema changes won't cause issues when we deploy to production.

We'll talk about two types of schema checks: build checks and operation checks.

Build checks

Build checks validate that a subgraph's schema changes can still compose successfully with other subgraph schemas in the supergraph.

For example, if a new type is added to one subgraph, a build check determines whether that addition is compatible with the rest of the subgraphs in the supergraph. If it isn't, we need to investigate the error and fix it.

Note: Our Catstronauts supergraph only has one subgraph (Space Courses) right now, so build checks aren't really relevant for us at this stage!

Operation checks

Operation checks validate that a schema's changes won't break any operations that existing clients send to the graph.

For example, let's say a web client regularly sends a GraphQL query to retrieve data for its homepage. If a schema change involves adding a required argument to a field in that query, it might break that client's existing operation if it doesn't include that argument! An operation check helps us guard against this potential failure, listing out the affected operations and allowing the team to address them.

rover subgraph check

There are two main ways to run schema checks using the Rover CLI. We can run schema checks locally in our terminal (which we'll do shortly). We can also integrate schema checks into our CI pipelines to run automatically against new pull requests (we'll do this in the next lesson).

To perform a schema check for a subgraph, we use the rover subgraph check command with the following parameters:

rover subgraph check < GRAPH_REF > \ --schema < SCHEMA_FILE_PATH > \ --name < SUBGRAPH_NAME > Copy

Note: The graph reference (or graph ref) tells Rover about our supergraph. A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an @ symbol, followed by the graph variant.

This command runs a build check first, then an operation check, and finally outputs the results in the command line. It also reports the results to Studio, so we can view them from your graph's Checks page.

Running schema checks

Let's give it a try! We made schema changes by deprecating a field and adding a new field in the previous lesson, so let's make sure those changes are safe before pushing them up to our schema registry.

First let's grab the graph reference for our supergraph. We can find this value in Studio, at the top of the graph's README page.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Next, let's open up a new terminal and paste in the rover subgraph check command. Make sure you replace the parameters with your own values.

rover subgraph check learning-cats-supergraph@main \ --schema schema.graphql \ --name space-courses Copy

After the process completes, we can see a report of the schema changes. The terminal output shows the following:

Checking the proposed schema for subgraph space-courses-api against catstronauts-tutorials@main Check Result: Compared 6 schema changes against 123 operations ┌────────┬──────────────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Change │ Code │ Description │ ├────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ PASS │ FIELD_DEPRECATED │ type `Module`: field `length` deprecated │ ├────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ PASS │ FIELD_DESCRIPTION_CHANGE │ type `Module`: field `length` description changed │ ├────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ PASS │ FIELD_ADDED │ type `Module`: field `durationInSeconds` added │ ├────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ PASS │ FIELD_DEPRECATED │ type `Track`: field `length` deprecated │ ├────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ PASS │ FIELD_DESCRIPTION_CHANGE │ type `Track`: field `length` description changed │ ├────────┼──────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ PASS │ FIELD_ADDED │ type `Track`: field `durationInSeconds` added │ └────────┴──────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ View full details at [Studio URL]

The first column indicates whether each change passed or failed the check. The second column indicates the type of change we made, such as FIELD_ADDED , FIELD_DEPRECATED , and FIELD_DESCRIPTION_CHANGED . The last column provides a more detailed description of the change, such as what exact type was created and what field was added under the type.

Awesome, we have no errors! We can tell that the checks passed, because each row in the output table has a PASS status. The schema changes were also compared against the number of existing client operations, and no breaking changes were detected.

We can check out the results of this schema check (and any past checks) in Studio too! Rover adds a link to this specific check at the end of its message.

Head over to your supergraph in Studio and navigate to the Checks page. You'll see the same results reflected there.

https://studio.apollographql.com

Practice

Which of the following information does the rover subgraph check command need? The file path to the subgraph schema The name of the subgraph The file path to the resolvers The graph ref of the supergraph to check against Submit

Key takeaways

Schema checks help identify potential failures caused by schema updates before they can cause issues in production.

Build checks validate that a subgraph's schema changes can still compose successfully with other subgraph schemas.

Operation checks validate that a schema's changes won't break any operations that existing clients are sending to the graph.

To run a schema check, we use the rover subgraph check command.

command. We can inspect the results of a schema check through the terminal or in the Studio Checks page.

Up next