You're excited to start making changes, but let's make sure we actually have a supergraph to make changes to. In this lesson, we will:
- Deploy the Space Courses server using Railway
- Change a subgraph's routing URL
- Set up and authenticate the Rover CLI
- Clone and run the client app
Deploying your copy of the Space Courses server
This course is all about making changes to your supergraph, which involves making changes to its subgraph! In the "Getting started with GraphOS" course, we used an existing deployed version of the Space Courses API. Now, let's make sure you have your own copy to make changes to.
We'll be using Railway to deploy our subgraph, but feel free to use any other hosting platform you're familiar with.
To get started, click the button below ⬇️
Then, walk through the deploy setup steps in Railway.
Deploy successful on Railway? Great! Last thing - we want to query our server at a public URL on the internet. To do this, we'll need to generate a domain.
Go to your app's Settings tab, and click the Generate Domain button under the Domains header.
This will automatically create our production URL. After a few minutes, you should see a page showing that your server is ready to query.
Cloning the repo
Next, let's clone the repo and make sure we're set up for local development.
To find the repo, head over to your Railway app's Settings, scroll down to Service and find the Source repo link.
Click the link to find your copy of the GitHub repo.
Clone the repo to your local environment.
Open it up in your code editor.
Run
npm installin a terminal.
Run
npm run dev. This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Explorer with the schema ready to query.
Run the test query below and confirm that you get data back!query GetTrackTitlesForHomepage {tracksForHome {idtitle}}
Supergraph setup
Our subgraph is ready to be used, so next up, let's get our cloud supergraph set up!
If you've already completed the previous course, then you already have an existing cloud supergraph! Currently, it's pointing to the Apollo-hosted subgraph though. We'll want to fix that to point to your own deploy URL hosted on Railway.
Edit the
space-courses subgraph routing URL
Navigate to Apollo Studio and open up your supergraph's homepage.
Head over to the Subgraphs page.
You should already see the
space-coursessubgraph in the list, with the routing URL pointing to https://space-courses-api.herokuapp.com/. We need to change this to your Railway URL.
Click the three dots beside the
space-coursessubgraph and click Edit routing url.https://studio.apollographql.com/
Paste in the URL you generated from Railway, then hit Update.https://studio.apollographql.com/
It'll take a few moments to update!
Check your supergraph
Head over to Explorer and paste this query.
query GetTracksForHomepage {tracksForHome {idtitlethumbnaillengthmodulesCountauthor {idnamephoto}}}
You should get data back!
Rover setup
Rover is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with graphs. It's a handy and versatile tool that can be used for both local development and CI/CD. We can use it to run checks, publish schemas to the Apollo registry, and much more.
Installing Rover
Open up a terminal and run the install command that suits your computer's environment:
For Linux / Mac OS:curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh
For Windows PowerShell installeriwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex
Note: You can find other installation methods in the Apollo documentation.
Verify that the installation completed successfully by running
roveranywhere in the terminal.
If it outputs a list of options and subcommands for using Rover, great! The CLI is installed and ready to go.
Authenticating Rover
We need an API key to authenticate Rover! Since we're working locally, we'll use a personal API key. (There's another type of API key called graph API keys that are used for CI/CD environments, which we'll take a look at later on!)
In Studio, click on your profile picture on the top right side, then Personal Settings.
Click API Keys.
Click Create new key.https://github.com
Give it a name, like "GitHub PRs".
Copy your key - you won't be able to see it again!
In a terminal, run:rover config auth
Then paste in your API key.
To check if it worked, run:rover config whoami
And you should see your profile information displayed. You're all set!
The client app
Our client is a web app that catstronauts-in-training use to study and learn their training materials. It uses React and Apollo Client, though you won't need any experience with either to continue with the course.
If you've already completed the previous course, you can use the same repository as before.
If you haven't, expand the section below to set up the client app!
Key takeaways
- To create a supergraph, you need your GraphQL API endpoint. This becomes the first subgraph of the supergraph.
- You can change the routing URL of a subgraph through the Studio Subgraphs page.
- When working on your local development machine, you can authenticate Rover using a personal API key.
Up next
We're all set up with our subgraph, supergraph, Rover, and the client, whew! All the pieces we need. This is great, and everything works fine, but we're here to learn what to do to make changes to our supergraph safely and confidently. Let's dive in.
