Overview

If you're like most developers, you want to make changes to your supergraph safely, confidently and quickly.

In this tutorial, we're going to dive into the world of GraphOS and how it helps us achieve those goals using schema checks, launches and supergraph analytics. We'll walk through a scenario of deprecating a field in our supergraph. We'll use a tool called Rover to run schema checks, publish to our schema registry locally and integrate it into our CI/CD process. By the end, you'll be set up with a workflow that lets you evolve your supergraph and deploy changes with ease.

Let's get started!

Pre-requisites

You'll need to have:

A GitHub account and a code editor (we use VS Code), if you want to follow along with the course project.

You'll need to know:

GraphQL Basics (working with a schema, writing resolvers)

Working with the terminal (navigating directories, running commands)

Git basics (commiting changes, pushing to a remote repository)

We'll be working with JavaScript for changes to our subgraph server, and React for our client application, but you will not need extensive knowledge or experience in either to follow along with the course project.

The supergraph and GraphOS

If you're not familiar with these terms, here's a quick recap!

The supergraph unifies your app's data, services, and capabilities. The supergraph powers client app experiences, leveraging the GraphQL language to give clients exactly what they ask for, from one single endpoint. The supergraph is made up of a router and one or more subgraphs.

Apollo GraphOS is a complete cloud platform for building, managing, and scaling a supergraph. GraphOS provides a set of tools and services so that product developers can focus on building better apps, faster. In this course, we're going to focus on one key feature of GraphOS: safe schema delivery.

For more details on how a supergraph works to respond to client queries, check out the second lesson of the "Getting started with GraphOS" course.

Key takeaways

The supergraph unifies your app's data, services and capabilities.

Apollo GraphOS helps you build, manage and scale your supergraph.

This course will cover schema checks, launches and supergraph analytics to help us make changes to our supergraph safely and confidently.

Up next