Overview

The end is in sight! Let's finish up that field deprecation we started.

In this lesson, we will:

Inspect field insights in GraphOS

Learn about two types of field metrics: field executions and referencing operations

Mark changes as safe for an operation check

See the CI/CD workflows in action

Inspecting usage for our deprecated field

Let's hop over to Studio and navigate to the Fields page.

Beside each field, we'll see a column called "Requested by operations in the last day". These are also known as requesting operations, which is the number of operations in a given period that have included that particular field. You can change this time range using the filters on the page.

This metric helps us see how frequently this particular field is being used, which is exactly what we need to monitor usage for our deprecated field. We want that metric to go all the way down.

Note: There's another type of metric called field executions. To see this metric, you'll need a higher volume of requests being sent to your supergraph. You can learn more about the difference between field executions and requesting operations in the Apollo documentation.

Now, depending on how much time has passed between the last time you sent a query to the supergraph (in lesson 5 through Explorer, or in lesson 2 through the client app), you might not see any metrics on this page! We're still in tutorial land, so there isn't much real production traffic going to our supergraph.

Let's go ahead and get some numbers in here so we can walk through what it might look like if we did have more traffic.

Sending traffic to the supergraph

Open up the client app at http://localhost:3000. If it's not running, you can run it using npm start in the terminal.

Click around the homepage to access a track. Start the track and click around its modules. Do this a few times! This manually simulated user interaction should be sending requests to our router, which in turn is reporting metrics back to GraphOS. And our Fields page will be full of metrics in no time!

Inspecting field usage

Alright, back to our Fields page!

At the top, let's search for the field length in our schema. We can see from the field metrics on the Fields page that our deprecated length field is still being used. (That's from all the painstaking clicking we just did!). https://studio.apollographql.com We want to make sure that usage for this field goes down to zero. To do so, we'll need to make a few changes to our client app, replacing all the occurrences of length with durationInSeconds .

Updating the client app

Open up the client project in your local code editor. Do a global search and replace for the length property to change it to the durationInSeconds property. Use the checklist below to help you find all the places you need to change: Client app changes In src/pages/tracks.js (in the TRACKS query) In src/pages/track.js (in the GET_TRACK query) In src/pages/module.js (in the GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK query) In src/components/modules-navigation.js ( navModule.length ) In src/components/track-detail.js ( humanReadableTimeFromSeconds(length) , humanReadableTimeFromSeconds(module.length) ) In src/containers/track-card.js ( humanReadableTimeFromSeconds(length) ) You can go ahead and fix the test files too, if you'd like! Perfect! Save your changes and test that nothing is broken by running it locally. Once you've confirmed everything works fine locally, you're good to go! The client app is no longer using the deprecated field! 🎉

Remove a deprecated field

There's only one client using the Catstronauts API, so we should be safe to remove the deprecated length field.

Back in the space-courses subgraph server repo, open up the schema.graphql file. Find the deprecated length field in both Track and Module types, and remove them. In the Track type - "The track's approximate length to complete, in seconds" - length: Int @deprecated(reason: "Use durationInSeconds") Copy In the Module type - "The module's length" - length: Int @deprecated(reason: "Use durationInSeconds") Copy What comes after every schema change? A schema check! Run the rover subgraph check command in your terminal (replacing the parameters below with your own!) rover subgraph check < GRAPH_REF > \ --schema < SCHEMA_FILE_PATH > \ --name < SUBGRAPH_NAME > Copy Operation checks assess whether the proposed changes to the subgraph will affect any GraphQL operations that have been executed against the schema within a certain timeframe. By default, GraphOS is configured to run checks against operations that have been executed within the last seven days. If you didn't take a seven-day break between this section and the previous one, it's likely that your operation check failed! 😱 Let's investigate the errors by heading over to Studio's Checks page, then clicking on the most recent check. Based on historical operations executed against our graph, we see the warning that removing this field might cause a breaking change for clients. However, because we know we've taken care of this on the client app, we can go ahead and override this error.

Operation check: mark changes as safe

Select an operation in the "Affected operation" list. You may have more than one, depending on the queries you've sent to your supergraph that used the length field. Click the Override button. Click Mark changes as safe. This tells the schema checks process that this exact change can be safely ignored in future operation checks. With the override in place, we can rerun the check right here in Studio, by clicking Rerun check.

This time, the operation check will use the new configurations we've set on this operation, and our removal of the length fields will no longer raise the alarm. 🥳

Deploying our changes

Let's get these code and schema changes deployed using our shiny workflows we set up earlier!

Creating a pull request for our changes

In a terminal window, create a new branch. (You can name it whatever you'd like, we'll name ours remove-length . git checkout -b remove-length Copy Add the schema.graphql file we made changes to. git add schema.graphql Copy Commit the changes. git commit -m "Removed length fields for Track and Module" Copy Then push them up! git push -u origin remove-length Copy We'll jump back to GitHub to create a pull request for this branch to main . After creating the pull request, our schema check workflow will trigger automatically. We can click the job to see more details and see our workflow in action. If the job has passed, we're good to go! We can merge our changes to main with confidence.

Railway deployment

Let's follow our automatic deployment on Railway. Hop over to Railway and check to make sure the deployment is successful!

Publishing to GraphOS

Now that our subgraph server is ready with the changes, we can run our publish schema workflow!

Head back to the GitHub repo and click Actions. Select the Publish schema workflow from the list of workflows on the left. Click the Run workflow button, make sure the branch is set to main then click Run workflow to kick off the job. Click the job to see more details and see our workflow in action. If the job has passed, that means it successfully ran the publish command, so let's check out the launch in Studio to confirm that our changes have landed successfully!

Let's send a query to the supergraph for one last confirmation. Head over to Explorer and run the same query from earlier:

query GetTrackModuleDurationsAndLengths { track ( id : "c_8" ) { title durationInSeconds length modules { title durationInSeconds length } } } Copy

We get an error! Querying for the length field isn't valid anymore, since it's not a part of our schema.

We've successfully removed the field from our schema.

query GetTrackModuleDurations { track ( id : "c_8" ) { title durationInSeconds modules { title durationInSeconds } } } Copy

If we remove the length field, we get the correct data back smoothly 🎉

Practice

In which of the following scenarios might you want to override an operation check failure? The flagged operation is for a small subgraph that is only used occasionally by a few clients. You know the flagged operation is safe because downstream clients have accounted for the change. The flagged operation changed the nullability of an argument, which is not as significant and can be safely ignored. The flagged operation is used only by clients you no longer actively support. Submit

Key takeaways

Requesting operations lists the number of operations in a given period that have included the particular field.

lists the number of operations in a given period that have included the particular field. We can override a failed operation check in Studio.

Operation checks consider historical operations against the schema to ensure updates to a subgraph do not introduce breaking changes for clients.

Conclusion

You did it! Congratulations on learning how to use GraphOS to safely and confidently launch schema changes with ease 😌

In this course, we covered the specific situation of deprecating a field in our schema. We learned how to use schema checks to identify potential failures before our updates could cause issues in production. We used Rover locally and in our CI/CD pipeline to integrate schema checks and publish our subgraph schema. We also learned how to inspect the results of a schema check and launches in Studio, and how to mark changes as safe for an operation check. The GraphOS schema registry helped us keep track of every single subgraph schema change.

With these tools and knowledge under our belt, we can work on bigger features for our Catstronauts app. We've got more courses coming up to show you how GraphOS can accelerate your supergraph's growth, so stay tuned!