Overview
The end is in sight! Let's finish up that field deprecation we started.
In this lesson, we will:
- Inspect field insights in GraphOS
- Learn about two types of field metrics: field executions and referencing operations
- Mark changes as safe for an operation check
- See the CI/CD workflows in action
Inspecting usage for our deprecated field
Let's hop over to Studio and navigate to the Fields page.
Beside each field, we'll see a column called "Requested by operations in the last day". These are also known as requesting operations, which is the number of operations in a given period that have included that particular field. You can change this time range using the filters on the page.
This metric helps us see how frequently this particular field is being used, which is exactly what we need to monitor usage for our deprecated field. We want that metric to go all the way down.
Note: There's another type of metric called field executions. To see this metric, you'll need a higher volume of requests being sent to your supergraph. You can learn more about the difference between field executions and requesting operations in the Apollo documentation.
Now, depending on how much time has passed between the last time you sent a query to the supergraph (in lesson 5 through Explorer, or in lesson 2 through the client app), you might not see any metrics on this page! We're still in tutorial land, so there isn't much real production traffic going to our supergraph.
Let's go ahead and get some numbers in here so we can walk through what it might look like if we did have more traffic.
Sending traffic to the supergraph
Open up the client app at http://localhost:3000. If it's not running, you can run it using
npm start in the terminal.
Click around the homepage to access a track. Start the track and click around its modules. Do this a few times! This manually simulated user interaction should be sending requests to our router, which in turn is reporting metrics back to GraphOS. And our Fields page will be full of metrics in no time!
Inspecting field usage
Alright, back to our Fields page!
At the top, let's search for the field
lengthin our schema.
We can see from the field metrics on the Fields page that our deprecated
lengthfield is still being used. (That's from all the painstaking clicking we just did!).https://studio.apollographql.com
We want to make sure that usage for this field goes down to zero. To do so, we'll need to make a few changes to our client app, replacing all the occurrences of
lengthwith
durationInSeconds.
Updating the client app
Open up the client project in your local code editor.
Do a global search and replace for the
lengthproperty to change it to the
durationInSecondsproperty. Use the checklist below to help you find all the places you need to change:Client app changes
You can go ahead and fix the test files too, if you'd like!
Perfect! Save your changes and test that nothing is broken by running it locally.
Once you've confirmed everything works fine locally, you're good to go! The client app is no longer using the deprecated field! 🎉
Remove a deprecated field
There's only one client using the Catstronauts API, so we should be safe to remove the deprecated
length field.
Back in the
space-coursessubgraph server repo, open up the
schema.graphqlfile.
Find the deprecated
lengthfield in both
Trackand
Moduletypes, and remove them.In the Track type- "The track's approximate length to complete, in seconds"- length: Int @deprecated(reason: "Use durationInSeconds")In the Module type- "The module's length"- length: Int @deprecated(reason: "Use durationInSeconds")
What comes after every schema change? A schema check! Run the
rover subgraph checkcommand in your terminal (replacing the parameters below with your own!)rover subgraph check <GRAPH_REF> \--schema <SCHEMA_FILE_PATH> \--name <SUBGRAPH_NAME>
Operation checks assess whether the proposed changes to the subgraph will affect any GraphQL operations that have been executed against the schema within a certain timeframe. By default, GraphOS is configured to run checks against operations that have been executed within the last seven days.
If you didn't take a seven-day break between this section and the previous one, it's likely that your operation check failed! 😱
Let's investigate the errors by heading over to Studio's Checks page, then clicking on the most recent check.
Based on historical operations executed against our graph, we see the warning that removing this field might cause a breaking change for clients. However, because we know we've taken care of this on the client app, we can go ahead and override this error.
Operation check: mark changes as safe
Select an operation in the "Affected operation" list. You may have more than one, depending on the queries you've sent to your supergraph that used the
lengthfield.
Click the Override button.
Click Mark changes as safe. This tells the schema checks process that this exact change can be safely ignored in future operation checks.
With the override in place, we can rerun the check right here in Studio, by clicking Rerun check.
This time, the operation check will use the new configurations we've set on this operation, and our removal of the
length fields will no longer raise the alarm. 🥳
Deploying our changes
Let's get these code and schema changes deployed using our shiny workflows we set up earlier!
Creating a pull request for our changes
In a terminal window, create a new branch. (You can name it whatever you'd like, we'll name ours
remove-length.git checkout -b remove-length
Add the
schema.graphqlfile we made changes to.git add schema.graphql
Commit the changes.git commit -m "Removed length fields for Track and Module"
Then push them up!git push -u origin remove-length
We'll jump back to GitHub to create a pull request for this branch to
main.
After creating the pull request, our schema check workflow will trigger automatically. We can click the job to see more details and see our workflow in action.
If the job has passed, we're good to go! We can merge our changes to
mainwith confidence.
Railway deployment
Let's follow our automatic deployment on Railway. Hop over to Railway and check to make sure the deployment is successful!
Publishing to GraphOS
Now that our subgraph server is ready with the changes, we can run our publish schema workflow!
Head back to the GitHub repo and click Actions.
Select the Publish schema workflow from the list of workflows on the left.
Click the Run workflow button, make sure the branch is set to
mainthen click Run workflow to kick off the job.
Click the job to see more details and see our workflow in action.
If the job has passed, that means it successfully ran the publish command, so let's check out the launch in Studio to confirm that our changes have landed successfully!
Let's send a query to the supergraph for one last confirmation. Head over to Explorer and run the same query from earlier:
query GetTrackModuleDurationsAndLengths {track(id: "c_8") {titledurationInSecondslengthmodules {titledurationInSecondslength}}}
We get an error! Querying for the
length field isn't valid anymore, since it's not a part of our schema.
We've successfully removed the field from our schema.
query GetTrackModuleDurations {track(id: "c_8") {titledurationInSecondsmodules {titledurationInSeconds}}}
If we remove the
length field, we get the correct data back smoothly 🎉
Practice
Key takeaways
- Requesting operations lists the number of operations in a given period that have included the particular field.
- We can override a failed operation check in Studio.
- Operation checks consider historical operations against the schema to ensure updates to a subgraph do not introduce breaking changes for clients.
Conclusion
You did it! Congratulations on learning how to use GraphOS to safely and confidently launch schema changes with ease 😌
In this course, we covered the specific situation of deprecating a field in our schema. We learned how to use schema checks to identify potential failures before our updates could cause issues in production. We used Rover locally and in our CI/CD pipeline to integrate schema checks and publish our subgraph schema. We also learned how to inspect the results of a schema check and launches in Studio, and how to mark changes as safe for an operation check. The GraphOS schema registry helped us keep track of every single subgraph schema change.
With these tools and knowledge under our belt, we can work on bigger features for our Catstronauts app. We've got more courses coming up to show you how GraphOS can accelerate your supergraph's growth, so stay tuned!
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
This course is currently in