But before we can query our server for some playlist data, we need to define exactly HOW that data should be retrieved.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about datafetchers and how they work in DGS

Explore DGS code generation

Return some hard-coded mock data

🛠 Datafetcher first steps

We're well on our way to building a GraphQL server that can:

Receive an incoming GraphQL query from our client Validate that query against our schema Retrieve the data for the queried schema field s And return the data as a response

We've already defined our schema, so DGS can handle steps #1 and #2 out of the box.

Our task now is to actually define how data is retrieved and returned when a field is queried. We'll wrap up all of these instructions in a method called a datafetcher. (In other frameworks, you might see datafetchers described as resolver functions.)

We use datafetchers to map fields in our schema to logic that can fulfill them. In other words, we can write individualized methods that are called when certain schema fields—such as our Query type's featuredPlaylist field—are queried.

type Query { featuredPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! }

These methods have the responsibility of returning data in the shape that our schema expects—for example, the datafetcher we write for featuredPlaylists should return a list of objects that match the Playlist type.

Let's define a class to contain our datafetcher methods.

✏️ Writing a datafetcher

To keep our code organized, let's create a new datafetchers directory in our java/com.example.spotifydemo package.

📂 main ┣ 📂 java ┃ ┣ 📂 com.example.spotifydemo ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 datafetchers ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 SpotifyDemoApplication ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 WebConfiguration

Inside, we can create a new class file called PlaylistDataFetcher .

datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher package com . example . spotifydemo . datafetchers ; public class PlaylistDataFetcher { } Copy

Our empty class is ready for some methods to do actual data-fetching, but we first need to denote it with a special annotation that tells DGS to include it when assembling the pieces of our GraphQL API.

This annotation is called @DgsComponent , and all we need to do is import it from our DGS package and stick it on top of our class definition. Now it's officially a member of the DGS team!

package com . example . spotifydemo . datafetchers ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsComponent ; @DgsComponent public class PlaylistDataFetcher { } Copy

Watch out! 'Cannot resolve symbol DgsComponent ' error Sometimes, our IDE will need a little time to catch up when we import from a newly-added dependency (like our DGS packages)! When importing DgsComponent , you might see an error that reads "Cannot find symbol DgsComponent ". To resolve this, follow these steps: Check that your build.gradle.kts file includes both graphql-dgs-spring-boot-starter and graphql-dgs-platform-dependencies . Java dependencies { implementation ( "org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-web" ) implementation ( "org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-webflux" ) implementation ( "com.netflix.graphql.dgs:graphql-dgs-spring-boot-starter" ) implementation ( platform ( "com.netflix.graphql.dgs:graphql-dgs-platform-dependencies:7.6.0" ) ) testImplementation ( "org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-test" ) } Copy Look for the "Load Gradle Changes" button in your IDE. This sometimes appears as an icon with the Gradle logo that allows you to rebuild based on new dependencies added to your build.gradle.kts file. Restart your IDE. When you reopen your project file, you should see the new dependencies processing at the bottom of the window. Shortly after, the error should vanish. Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Next, let's give this class a basic method called featuredPlaylists , to match the Query field in our schema.

public void featuredPlaylists ( ) { } Copy

To work as a datafetcher, a method needs to specify which field it's responsible for. To clarify this, we have additional DGS annotations that do most of the heavy lifting for us.

Because the featuredPlaylists method is responsible for the featuredPlaylists field on the Query type, we can use the @DgsQuery annotation. (Don't forget to import it from our DGS package!)

package com . example . spotifydemo . datafetchers ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsComponent ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsQuery ; @DgsComponent public class PlaylistDataFetcher { @DgsQuery public void featuredPlaylists ( ) { } } Copy

For @DgsQuery to work out of the box, we need to make sure that our method has the SAME name as the Query field it resolves. This gives DGS all the info it needs to mark the PlaylistDataFetcher.featuredPlaylists as the ✨official✨ datafetcher for the Query.featuredPlaylists schema field.

There's still one big problem: our featuredPlaylists method isn't actually returning anything. But in our schema, we said that a query for the featuredPlaylists field should return a list of Playlist types!

type Query { " A list of Spotify featured playlists (shown, for example, on a Spotify player's 'Browse' tab). " featuredPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! }

We need to tweak our method so that querying the featuredPlaylists field actually returns the type of data we said it would. But outside of our schema.graphqls file, where do we actually get these type definitions for our datafetchers to use?

Code generation

We know the properties our Playlist type needs, so we could define a corresponding Playlist class to represent each object in Java. This approach lets us set all of the properties, including getter and setter methods, while maintaining fine-tuned control over any transformations we might need to do when the data is en route to our clients.

Another option is to use DGS' Code Generation plugin. This tool reads in our schema file and generates classes from the GraphQL types we've written. With this approach, fields on a GraphQL type—like a Playlist 's name or description —become gettable and settable properties on the corresponding class.

There are benefits to each approach, so we'll steal a bit from both. We're going to use code generation as a starting point, and attach custom logic to our classes as we go along. Let's get started!

Generating our basic classes

Open up your project's build.gradle.kts file and check out plugins at the top. The package that enables code generation in DGS, dgs.codegen , is already listed here.

build.gradle.kts plugins { id ( "org.springframework.boot" ) version "3.0.12" id ( "io.spring.dependency-management" ) version "1.1.3" id ( "com.netflix.dgs.codegen" ) version "6.0.3" }

The plugin runs automatically as part of our code's build process, and it actually takes effect as soon as we run our code.

Start up your server again, either by using your IDE's run button or running the following command in the terminal:

./gradlew bootRun Copy

Task! I've started my server.

In the build.generated.sources folder we'll find a few new packages, including dgs-codegen and dgs-codegen-generated-examples .

📂 build ┣ 📂 classes ┣ 📂 generated ┃ ┣ 📂 sources ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 annotationProcessor ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 dgs-codegen ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 dgs-codegen-generated-examples ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 headers ┣ 📂 resources ┗ 📂 tmp

The dgs-codegen package contains all of the Java types the plugin generated from reading our schema.graphqls file. If we drill down into the dgs-codegen.com.example.spotifydemo.generated.types file, we'll see the generated Playlist file.

Learn more: What about the dgs-codegen-generated-examples package? We get a bunch of helpful packages inserted into our project when the DGS code generation plugin runs. Though we'll focus on the classes in the dgs-codegen directory, dgs-codegen-generated-examples is still worthy of exploration (particularly as your project grows)! This lesson introduced the concept of a datafetcher, and just as dgs-codegen provides us with classes generated from our GraphQL types, we'll find that dgs-codegen-generated-examples contains a class called FeaturedPlaylistsDatafetcher . If we weren't writing our datafetcher class and methods by hand, this might give us a great head start on the Query.featuredPlaylists datafetcher: it contains all the necessary annotations for DGS to work its magic under the hood. To dig deeper, check out the official DGS framework documentation on generating code from a schema file.

📂 dgs-codegen ┣ 📂 com.example.spotifydemo ┃ ┣ 📂 codegen ┃ ┣ 📂 generated ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 client ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 types ┃ ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 Playlist

A closer look at the generated Playlist class reveals the collection of properties, getters, and setters that make it possible to create objects that match the specification of the Playlist type in our schema. We'll also find a number of other methods that the plugin has added for us to make working with the class and building new instances even easier.

Snippet of the Playlist class package com . example . spotifydemo . codegen . types ; import java . lang . Object ; import java . lang . Override ; import java . lang . String ; public class Playlist { private String id ; private String name ; private String description ; }

We're going to build on top of this generated Playlist class, and extend it with custom functionality in a child class.

Learn more: Why are we using child classes instead of records? In this course, we've chosen for the most part to extend the classes that DGS has generated for us, and attach additional logic to parse through the REST API's JSON responses. One alternative to this approach is to use Java records: in many cases, records let us avoid excess syntax (such as manually defining getter and setter methods) and instead act as static objects. In a later lesson, we'll see an example of this in action! Whether you choose to use traditional Java classes or records depends on the JDK version you are accustomed to (records are available in JDK 14 and above), as well as your particular use case; we've decided to go with the child class approach because with very little additional logic we can better visualize the process of mapping nested JSON data to the Playlist GraphQL type.

Let's create a place in our code for this child class to live. Back in java/com.example.spotifydemo , we'll define a new package called models to sit next to datafetchers .

Next, we'll define a new class called MappedPlaylist . This class will extend the generated Playlist class. Here's what it looks like:

models/MappedPlaylist package com . example . spotifydemo . models ; import com . example . spotifydemo . generated . types . Playlist ; public class MappedPlaylist extends Playlist { } Copy

We can put this MappedPlaylist class to work right away—back in our featuredPlaylists datafetcher.

Learn more: Why are we using MappedPlaylist and not Playlist ? You might have noticed that MappedPlaylist merely extends the Playlist class that DGS generated for us. So why are we not using the Playlist class where all of that logic actually exists? Well, the code generation process gives us a great starting point, but we'll need to have the ability to change, annotate, and tweak the code in our class. Because the code generation process happens automatically—and in response to changes to our schema!—we don't have a lot of wiggle room to make adjustments as needed. MappedPlaylist is empty right now, but it won't be for long! We'll soon see how MappedPlaylist helps us "map" through and correct the differences between our REST endpoint's response and the desired shape we've specified in our GraphQL Playlist type.

Returning data

Returning now to our datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher file, we'll import the models/MappedPlaylist class, along with the Java List utility.

datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher import com . example . spotifydemo . models . MappedPlaylist ; import java . util . List ; Copy

Right away, we can update the return type for our method to be a List of MappedPlaylist types.

@DgsQuery public List < MappedPlaylist > featuredPlaylists ( ) { } Copy

First, let's create some new MappedPlaylist instances from our freshly-generated class.

@DgsQuery public List < MappedPlaylist > featuredPlaylists ( ) { MappedPlaylist rockPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist ( ) ; } Copy

We need to give our MappedPlaylist instance some attributes, such as id , name , and description ; we can chain those on just by calling the property setter methods. (Make up whatever values you'd like for these fields, just remember to match the types that we gave them in our schema!)

MappedPlaylist rockPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist ( ) ; rockPlaylist . setId ( "1" ) ; rockPlaylist . setName ( "Rock n' Roll" ) ; rockPlaylist . setDescription ( "A rock n' roll playlist" ) ; Copy

Great! Here's a new MappedPlaylist instance, with all its properties ready to go.

To make our List a bit more robust, we'll add at least one more MappedPlaylist instance.

@DgsQuery public List < MappedPlaylist > featuredPlaylists ( ) { MappedPlaylist rockPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist ( ) ; rockPlaylist . setId ( "1" ) ; rockPlaylist . setName ( "Rock n' Roll" ) ; rockPlaylist . setDescription ( "A rock n' roll playlist" ) ; MappedPlaylist popPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist ( ) ; popPlaylist . setId ( "2" ) ; popPlaylist . setName ( "Pop" ) ; popPlaylist . setDescription ( "A pop playlist" ) ; return List . of ( rockPlaylist , popPlaylist ) ; } Copy

And with that, we've got our very first datafetcher set up, ready to be queried. Here's how your entire datafetcher file should look when you're done:

See the full datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher class Java package com . example . spotifydemo . datafetchers ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsComponent ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsQuery ; import com . example . spotifydemo . models . MappedPlaylist ; import java . util . List ; @DgsComponent public class PlaylistDataFetcher { @DgsQuery public List < MappedPlaylist > featuredPlaylists ( ) { MappedPlaylist rockPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist ( ) ; rockPlaylist . setId ( "1" ) ; rockPlaylist . setName ( "Rock n' Roll" ) ; rockPlaylist . setDescription ( "A rock n' roll playlist" ) ; MappedPlaylist popPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist ( ) ; popPlaylist . setId ( "2" ) ; popPlaylist . setName ( "Pop" ) ; popPlaylist . setDescription ( "A pop playlist" ) ; return List . of ( rockPlaylist , popPlaylist ) ; } } Copy

Practice

Key takeaways

We use datafetcher methods to return data when a particular schema field is queried.

The DGS code generation plugin gives us a helpful starting point for the Java classes that map to our GraphQL types.

