We can query for a playlist's tracks, but only through the
playlist(id: ID) root field, not through
featuredPlaylists. What's going on?
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn about resolver chains
- Learn about the
sourceargument of a datafetcher method
Examining the data source response
Let's examine the response from our
GET /browse/featured-playlists endpoint.
For each of our featured playlists, we do have access to a
tracks property—but it looks a bit different from what we expect.
"tracks": {"href": "https://api.spotify.com/...","total": 5}
Instead of a list of track objects (like what we get for a playlist from the
GET /playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint), we get a single object with two properties:
total, the total number of tracks available, and
href, a URL for the endpoint where we can retrieve the full list of track objects.
This is a common pattern in REST APIs. Imagine if the response did include the full list of track objects. That would make for a very large response, to have a list of playlists and a list of tracks for each playlist.
Instead, to make sure we can return featured playlists along with their tracks, we'll need to make one more additional call to the REST API. In this case, the
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint.
The next question becomes: where in our code will we make that call?
Accounting for missing
tracks
This is our first problem, and what's causing the error we see in our terminal and in Sandbox. The playlist data returned for our featured playlists only contains a playlist's
total number of tracks and a separate
href property we can use to make a follow-up request.
Let's account for this in our
MappedPlaylist class; we'll attempt to set the class'
tracks property only if the JSON response's
"tracks" property contains actual track objects. In other words, we'll check to see if the
"items" property exists.
@JsonSetter("tracks")public void mapTracks(JsonNode tracks) throws IOException {ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper();JsonNode items = tracks.get("items");if (items != null) {List<MappedTrack> trackList = mapper.readValue(items.traverse(), new TypeReference<>() {});this.setTracks(trackList.stream().map(MappedTrack::getTrack).toList());}}
This preserves the functionality for traversing the JSON response when we request a single playlist.
But we still need to make an extra call to fetch the tracks for each of our featured playlist objects. This means reaching out with each playlist ID to the
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint to request the list of tracks. And we're back to our original question: where in our code will we make that call?
We could add it here in the
mapTracks method, inside of an
else block.
if (items != null) {List<MappedTrack> trackList = mapper.readValue(items.traverse(), new TypeReference<>() {});this.setTracks(trackList.stream().map(MappedTrack::getTrack).toList());} else {// Should we make a follow-up call to GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks here?}
But that would mean that whenever we query for
playlist or
featuredPlaylists, we would always make an additional network call to the REST API, even when the query didn't ask for a playlist's
tracks!
So instead, we're going to make use of the resolver chain.
Following the resolver chain
A resolver chain is the order in which datafetcher methods (known in some other frameworks as resolver functions) are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.
Let's take an example from our project. This
GetPlaylist operation retrieves the name of a playlist.
query GetPlaylist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {name}}
When resolving this operation, the GraphQL server will first call the
Query.playlist() datafetcher method, then the
Playlist.name() method which returns a
string type and ends the chain.
Note: We didn't need to define a separate datafetcher method for
Playlist.name because the
name property can be returned directly from the instance returned by
Query.playlist.
Each datafetcher method in this chain passes their return value down to the next method as a property on a large object called the
DgsDataFetchingEnvironment.
The
DgsDataFetchingEnvironment argument is optional for a datafetcher method to use, but it contains a lot of information about the query being executed, the server's context, as well as the parameter we're concerned with:
source.
In this example, the
Playlist.name() datafetcher method could use the
DgsDataFetchingEnvironment's
source property to access the
Playlist object the
Query.playlist() method returned.
Let's look at another GraphQL operation.
query GetPlaylistTracks($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {nametracks {uri}}}
This time, we've added more fields and asked for each playlist's list of tracks, specifically their
uri values.
Our resolver chain grows, adding a parallel branch.
Because
Playlist.tracks returns a list of potentially multiple tracks, this resolver might run more than once to retrieve each track's URI.
Following the trail of the resolver,
Playlist.tracks() would have access to
Playlist as the
source, just as
Track.uri() would have access to the
Track object as the
source.
If our operation didn't include the
tracks field (like the first example we showed), then the
Playlist.tracks() method would never be called!
The
Playlist.tracks datafetcher method
Now that we know what a resolver chain is, we can use it to determine the best place to insert the additional REST API call for a playlist's tracks.
Remember, we were debating including it in the
MappedPlaylist class'
mapTracks method, where it would be called every single time the class was instantiated, even when the operation doesn't include the
tracks field:
if (items != null) {List<MappedTrack> trackList = mapper.readValue(items.traverse(), new TypeReference<>() {});this.setTracks(trackList.stream().map(MappedTrack::getTrack).toList());}// Probably not the best place to call GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks!
Instead, we'll add a new datafetcher method to
PlaylistDataFetcher—one that's specifically responsible for fulfilling the
Playlist.tracks field from our schema.
For our last two datafetcher methods, we used the
@DgsQuery annotation. That's because the methods we defined were responsible for providing data for fields on our schema's
Query type.
This time, however, we want to define a method that's responsible for fulfilling data for a field on the
Playlist type.
"A curated collection of tracks designed for a specific activity or mood."type Playlist {# ... other Playlist fields"The tracks of the playlist."tracks: [Track!]! # We want to define a datafetcher method for THIS field!}
The
DgsData annotation
Instead of using the
@DgsQuery annotation, which lets us specify datafetcher methods specific to the
Query type in our schema, we'll use
@DgsData. This annotation lets us specify the GraphQL type and field we're defining the method for. Here's what that will look like for the
Playlist.tracks field:
@DgsData(parentType="Playlist", field="tracks")
And if we give our method the same name as the field,
tracks, we can omit the
field="tracks" specification here in the annotation.
Let's define this method in our
PlaylistDataFetcher class now.
// ... other class methods@DgsData(parentType="Playlist")public void tracks() {// TODO}
And we'll import the new
@DgsData annotation at the top, along with our server's generated
Track type, which we'll use momentarily.
import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsData;import com.example.soundtracks.generated.types.Track;
Returning
Playlist.tracks
Right away, we can update the return type for our method to be a
List of
Track types.
public List<Track> tracks() {// TODO}
Now, it's time to make use of that
source argument we mentioned earlier in the lesson. The
source, remember, is the playlist instance that we're resolving tracks for; it's the value returned by the previous datafetcher method.
We haven't defined separate datafetcher methods for a
Playlist type's
id,
name, or
description, so our server will look for these property on each
MappedPlaylist instance that is returned when we query for a playlist or featured playlists.
Our
Playlist.tracks field, however, now has its own datafetcher method. Rather than checking the
MappedPlaylist instance for its
tracks property, our server will rely on this method to provide the data we need for a playlist's tracks.
To make its job easier, this method receives the
MappedPlaylist it's resolving tracks for as the
source property on
DgsDataFetchingEnvironment. This lets us access and use
MappedPlaylist properties—such as its
id—to make our follow-up request possible.
Let's import
DgsDataFetchingEnvironment at the top of the file.
// ... other importsimport com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsDataFetchingEnvironment;
Next, we'll add it as an argument to our method called
dfe.
@DgsData(parentType="Playlist", field="tracks")public List<Track> tracks(DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe) {// TODO}
To access the
source property, we'll call
dfe.getSource(). We'll receive this value as a
MappedPlaylist type called
playlist.
public List<Track> tracks(DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe) {MappedPlaylist playlist = dfe.getSource();}
We know that
source is an instance of
MappedPlaylist, because the previous datafetcher method in the chain (
Query.featuredPlaylists) returns a
List of
MappedPlaylist types. To provide
tracks for each of these instances, this datafetcher method is invoked for each object in the list. The same is true when the previous datafetcher is
Query.playlist and only a single
MappedPlaylist instance is returned.
Next, we'll access two properties from the
playlist: its
id and its
tracks.
public List<Track> tracks(DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe) {MappedPlaylist playlist = dfe.getSource();String id = playlist.getId();List<Track> tracks = playlist.getTracks();}
Now, there are two scenarios that our datafetcher method takes into account.
- The first is when we're returning data for a single playlist. In that case, we'll have track data set as the
tracksproperty on the
MappedPlaylistinstance. In this case, we can simply return the
tracksproperty that we've accessed.
- In the second case, when we're returning data for featured playlists, we just need each playlist's ID to make a follow-up request for track data.
Let's take care of the first scenario. We'll check for the existence of
tracks, and if they exist, we'll return them directly.
if (tracks != null) {return tracks;}
But if our
MappedPlaylist instance doesn't have
tracks, we'll need to use its
id property to make a follow-up request to
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks.
Let's build this out in the
else block.
Requesting tracks
Let's stub out a call to our class' instance of
SpotifyClient. We haven't yet built out the method responsible for retrieving tracks, which we'll call
tracksRequest, but we'll do that next. Using the playlist's
id as an argument, we'll return the results of calling
spotifyClient.tracksRequest.
if (tracks != null) {return tracks;} else {return spotifyClient.tracksRequest(id);}
Now let's jump into our
datasources/SpotifyClient file and build out this method. First, import the
Track type from our
generated folder, along with the
List utility.
// ... other importsimport com.example.soundtracks.generated.types.Track;import java.util.List;
We'll need this method to return a
List of
Track types, since that's what our
Playlist.tracks field expects to return. It will receive the
id of the playlist that we want to retrieve tracks for, a
String we'll call
playlistId.
public List<Track> tracksRequest(String playlistId) {// TODO}
We'll start this request with the same boilerplate we've used previously: calling
get on our class'
client instance, and chaining on the
uri. We're reaching out to the
/playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint, passing in the
playlistId as the value for
{playlist_id}.
client.get().uri("/playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks", playlistId)
Next, we'll chain on
retrieve and
body.
client.get().uri("/playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks", playlistId).retrieve().body()
But what class should we use to receive the results from the API? Let's check out the results when we call this endpoint with a
playlist_id such as
6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z.
{"href": "https://api.spotify.com...","items": [{"added_at": "2024-01-17T22:39:23Z",// ... other properties"track": {"id": "2epbL7s3RFV81K5UhTgZje","name": "Lemon Tree"// ... other track properties}},{"added_at": "2024-01-17T22:39:44Z",// ... other properties"track": {"id": "2E90kpMSYmIcBMTLD3DGGm","name": "Fresh Squeeze"// ... other track properties}}]}
What we get back is a top-level object with two properties,
href and
items. Inside of
items is an array of track objects, each with a
"track" property like we saw in the last lesson. To access that
"items" property and turn it into a
List of
MappedTrack types we can actually work with, we'll first need to create a wrapper class that we can use to receive our API results and pluck out the properties we want.
In our method, let's update our
body call with a class we're about to create:
TrackCollection.
.body(TrackCollection.class)
The
TrackCollection class
At the top of the file, we'll add the import for
TrackCollection. We'll create this file in the
models package next.
import com.example.soundtracks.models.TrackCollection;
Let's build out this class. In the
models package, add a new file,
TrackCollection. Here's some boilerplate to get us started.
package com.example.soundtracks.models;import com.example.soundtracks.generated.types.Track;import com.fasterxml.jackson.core.type.TypeReference;import com.fasterxml.jackson.annotation.JsonSetter;import com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.JsonNode;import com.fasterxml.jackson.annotation.JsonIgnoreProperties;import com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.ObjectMapper;import java.io.IOException;import java.util.List;@JsonIgnoreProperties(ignoreUnknown = true)public class TrackCollection {List<Track> tracks;public List<Track> getTracks() {return this.tracks;}}
We expect our
TrackCollection to hold a
tracks property, which is a
List of
Track types. To actually set this property on our class, we'll need to give it a method that pulls data from that
"items" property on the object. Let's add a method called
setTracks, which is annotated as the
JsonSetter for the
"items" property. It will receive that array of raw track objects as a
JsonNode we'll call
trackItems.
@JsonSetter("items")public void setTracks(JsonNode trackItems){// TODO}
We want to traverse this array, casting each of the objects that we encounter into an instance of
MappedTrack. Just like we did in
PlaylistCollection, we'll use
ObjectMapper to read the JSON data and turn it into useable Java classes. Calling
readValue can throw an exception, so we'll also update our method signature with
throws IOException.
public void setTracks(JsonNode trackItems) throws IOException {ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper();List<MappedTrack> trackList = mapper.readValue(trackItems.traverse(), new TypeReference<>() {});}
Next, we'll call the
getTrack method on each of the
MappedTrack instances in the list. This will return each object upcast as a
Track object, instead of a
MappedTrack.
public void setTracks(JsonNode trackItems) throws IOException {ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper();List<MappedTrack> trackList = mapper.readValue(trackItems.traverse(), new TypeReference<>() {});this.tracks = trackList.stream().map(MappedTrack::getTrack).toList();}
Great! This accepts the list of raw track objects in the
"items" array, unpacks them and returns them as clean
Track instances. Now there's just one little update to make to our new data source method, so let's jump back to
datasources/SpotifyClient.
Finalizing the
SpotifyClient method
public List<Track> tracksRequest(String playlistId) {client.get().uri("/playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks", playlistId).retrieve().body(TrackCollection.class)}
Right now, our method isn't returning anything. We're receiving our API response as an instance of
TrackCollection, but we still need to return its
tracks property to get that
List of
Track objects.
Let's update the call to the API, receiving the results as an instance of
TrackCollection.
TrackCollection trackList = client.get().uri("/playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks", playlistId).retrieve().body(TrackCollection.class);
We'll check that
trackList actually exists (that our request was valid and we got some data back). If it exists, we'll call
getTracks on
trackList to return the results; otherwise, we'll return
null.
if (trackList != null) {return trackList.getTracks();} else {return null;}
Cleaning up
MappedPlaylist
Now that we've created the
TrackCollection class, which extracts a list of
Track objects from the
"items" property, we can reduce some duplicative code in
MappedPlaylist, and employ our new class instead!
Back in
MappedPlaylist, take a look at how we're setting a playlist's
tracks. Doesn't some of that logic look familiar?
@JsonSetter("tracks")public void mapTracks(JsonNode tracks) throws IOException {ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper();JsonNode items = tracks.get("items");if (items != null) {List<MappedTrack> trackList = mapper.readValue(items.traverse(), new TypeReference<>() {});this.setTracks(trackList.stream().map(MappedTrack::getTrack).toList());}}
In this class, just as in
TrackCollection, we're plucking out the raw track objects from the
"items" property, traversing them to create
MappedTrack instances out of each, and then calling
getTrack to upcast each to a
Track instance.
Let's jump into that
if block that checks for the existence of
"items", and remove the code currently inside it.
if (items != null) {- List<MappedTrack> trackList = mapper.readValue(items.traverse(), new TypeReference<>() {});- this.setTracks(trackList.stream().map(MappedTrack::getTrack).toList());}
Then, instead of traversing
items and creating a
List of
MappedTrack types, let's update the code to instead create a new instance of
TrackCollection with the entire
tracks node.
if (items != null) {TrackCollection trackList = mapper.readValue(tracks.traverse(), new TypeReference<TrackCollection>() {});}
Take note that we're traversing
tracks instead of
items; this is because the
TrackCollection expects to receive an object with an
"items" property to do its job!
Now that we have an instance of
TrackCollection, we can call its
getTracks method to return a
List of
Track types. This is just what our
MappedPlaylist class needs! We'll call its
setTracks method with the results.
if (items != null) {TrackCollection trackList = mapper.readValue(tracks.traverse(), new TypeReference<TrackCollection>() {});this.setTracks(trackList.getTracks());}
Explorer time: round 2!
Server restarted, and running with the latest changes? Great! Now when we jump back over to Sandbox and run the query for
featuredPlaylists and its list of tracks, we get what we asked for!
query GetFeaturedPlaylists {featuredPlaylists {idnamedescriptiontracks {idnameexplicituri}}}
👏👏👏
Comparing with the REST approach
Time to put on our product app developer hat again! Let's compare what this feature would have looked like if we had used REST instead of GraphQL.
If we had used REST, the app logic would have included:
- Making the HTTP GET call to the
/browse/featured-playlistsendpoint
- Making an extra HTTP GET call for each playlist in the response to
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks. Waiting for all of those to resolve, depending on the number of playlists, could take a while. Plus, this introduces the common N+1 problem.
- Retrieving just the
id,
nameand
explicitand
uriproperties, discarding all the rest of the response. There's so much more to the response that wasn't used! Again, if the client app had slow network speeds or not much data, that big response comes with a cost.
With GraphQL, we have our short and sweet, clean, readable operation coming from the client, coming back in exactly the shape they specified, no more, no less!
All the logic of extracting the data, making extra HTTP calls, and filtering for which fields are needed are all done on the GraphQL server side. We still have the N+1 problem, but it's on the server-side (where response and request speeds are more consistent and generally faster) instead of the client-side (where network speeds are variable and inconsistent).
Note: We can address the N+1 problem on the GraphQL side using Data Loaders. Keep an eye out for this course, coming soon!
Key takeaways
- A resolver chain is the order in which datafetcher functions are called when resolving a particular GraphQL operation. It can contain a sequential path as well as parallel branches.
- Each datafetcher method in this chain passes their return value to the next method as the
sourceproperty on a large object called the
DgsDataFetchingEnvironment.
- The
DgsDataFetchingEnvironmentobject is an optional parameter that all datafetcher methods have access to. It contains the return value of the previous datafetcher called in the resolver chain, as well as other data about the query being executed.
