Overview
With a new datasource class wired up and ready to be called, we can connect some dots in our datafetcher method.
In this lesson, we will:
- Connect our datafetcher to our datasource
- Account for unfamiliar JSON properties in the REST API response
- Map JSON objects into Java classes we can manipulate and reason about
Consuming a datasource
We now have an easy way to call out to the Spotify API for featured playlist data and return it in a
FeaturedPlaylists instance.
public FeaturedPlaylists featuredPlaylistsRequest() {return client.get().uri("/browse/featured-playlists").retrieve().body(FeaturedPlaylists.class);}
So...will running this query return real data?
query FeaturedPlaylists {featuredPlaylists {idnamedescription}}
Not quite! When this query is executed, the first thing DGS does is look for the corresponding
featuredPlaylists datafetcher method. In this case, that's the
featuredPlaylists method inside of
PlaylistDataFetcher.
Of course, this method is still just returning hardcoded data. It can't call any of the methods in
SpotifyClient because it doesn't know about it yet. Quite the dead end!
@DgsQuerypublic List<MappedPlaylist> featuredPlaylists() {MappedPlaylist rockPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist();rockPlaylist.setId("1");rockPlaylist.setName("Rock n' Roll");rockPlaylist.setDescription("A rock n' roll playlist");MappedPlaylist popPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist();popPlaylist.setId("2");popPlaylist.setName("Pop");popPlaylist.setDescription("A pop playlist");return List.of(rockPlaylist, popPlaylist);}
Let's jump back into
datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher to fix that.
Using
SpotifyClient in the datafetcher
We'll import
SpotifyClient, and give our class a
spotifyClient property. Then, we'll include a constructor that wires everything up on the class.
// other importsimport com.example.spotifydemo.datasources.SpotifyClient;import org.springframework.beans.factory.annotation.Autowired;@DgsComponentpublic class PlaylistDataFetcher {private final SpotifyClient spotifyClient;@Autowiredpublic PlaylistDataFetcher(SpotifyClient spotifyClient) {this.spotifyClient = spotifyClient;}// featuredPlaylists method}
In our class'
featuredPlaylists method (the one that DGS is going to call for the
Query.featuredPlaylists field!), we'll first clean up our mocks.
@DgsQuerypublic List<MappedPlaylist> featuredPlaylists() {- MappedPlaylist rockPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist();- rockPlaylist.setId("1");- rockPlaylist.setName("Rock n' Roll");- rockPlaylist.setDescription("A rock n' roll playlist");- MappedPlaylist popPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist();- popPlaylist.setId("2");- popPlaylist.setName("Pop");- popPlaylist.setDescription("A pop playlist");-- return List.of(rockPlaylist, popPlaylist);}
Next, we'll call the
featuredPlaylistsRequest method our class'
spotifyClient instance.
@DgsQuerypublic List<MappedPlaylist> featuredPlaylists() {spotifyClient.featuredPlaylistsRequest();}
We know that
featuredPlaylistsRequest returns data in a
FeaturedPlaylists instance, so let's import it:
import com.example.spotifydemo.models.FeaturedPlaylists;
And apply it to the response we get from calling our
SpotifyClient instance.
@DgsQuerypublic List<MappedPlaylist> featuredPlaylists() {FeaturedPlaylists response = spotifyClient.featuredPlaylistsRequest();}
Next, we want to actually get the list of playlists from the response. We wrote our
FeaturedPlaylists class'
getPlaylists method to grab this data exactly.
@DgsQuerypublic List<MappedPlaylist> featuredPlaylists() {FeaturedPlaylists response = spotifyClient.featuredPlaylistsRequest();return response.getPlaylists();}
Time to return to Sandbox! First, let's make sure that we restart our server so that we're running the latest changes.
Now let's navigate back to the Explorer. Check that your connection to
http://localhost:8080/graphql is still valid, then let's rerun our query.
Aaaaand, drumroll...
query GetFeaturedPlaylists {featuredPlaylists {idnamedescription}}
UH-OH! Another error!
Here's the message:
"org.springframework.core.codec.DecodingException: JSON decoding error:Unrecognized field \"collaborative\" (class com.example.spotifydemo.models.MappedPlaylist),not marked as ignorable"
We're seeing this error because our
MappedPlaylist class, inheriting from the generated
Playlist class, only knows how to handle three specific fields:
id,
name, and
description.
But we're attempting to take a list of much larger JSON objects, with many more properties, and convert each into an instance of the
MappedPlaylist class. When we inspect one of these playlist objects from our REST endpoint, we can see that
"collaborative" is its very first property. But our
MappedPlaylist class doesn't know what to do with it!
The
JsonIgnoreProperties annotation
The Jackson package gives us an annotation—
JsonIgnoreProperties—to handle this very scenario. By setting
@JsonIgnoreProperties on a class, and passing it an argument of
ignoreUnknown = true, we can instruct our class to ignore any unfamiliar JSON properties it encounters, and handle what it does recognize.
@JsonIgnoreProperties(ignoreUnknown = true)public class HappilyIgnoresUnknownProperties {// class properties, getters, setters}
Let's apply this annotation to our
MappedPlaylist class to take care of the error.
// other importsimport com.fasterxml.jackson.annotation.JsonIgnoreProperties;@JsonIgnoreProperties(ignoreUnknown = true)public class MappedPlaylist extends Playlist {}
And with that, let's again restart our server to see the effect of adding this annotation.
Run the query, fetch the data!
Back in the Explorer, let's try that query again.
query FeaturedPlaylists {featuredPlaylists {idnamedescription}}
In the Response panel, we should now see actual data from our REST API!
{"data": {"featuredPlaylists": [{"id": "3W6LV9vlZ7fURhLmHqjBlM","name": "Over the moon ✨","description": ""},{"id": "748GuzX7eACeswGoJt6hOw","name": "Apollo Client (web)","description": ""},{"id": "6AYofvO5tp5PnDYNAee45O","name": "GraphQL on Android","description": ""},{"id": "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W","name": "GraphQL on iOS","description": "Topics focused on iOS development with GraphQL."}]}}
Key takeaways
- Datafetcher methods can connect directly to the datasources in our GraphQL API
- We can extend the generated classes DGS gives us with additional logic to better suit the needs of our API
- The
JsonIgnorePropertiesannotation allows us to ignore unfamiliar JSON properties when instantiating a new class
Up next
Amazing! We've translated the REST API response to the types that we defined in the schema, and we have a seamless querying experience. But right now, our list of playlists is pretty limited. Based on our mockups, we need to start exploring some additional functionality—such as querying for additional playlist properties (hello, tracks!) or asking for a particular playlist. Let's uplevel our GraphQL API in the next lesson.
