Overview

With a new datasource class wired up and ready to be called, we can connect some dots in our datafetcher method.

In this lesson, we will:

Connect our datafetcher to our datasource

Account for unfamiliar JSON properties in the REST API response

Map JSON objects into Java classes we can manipulate and reason about

Consuming a datasource

We now have an easy way to call out to the Spotify API for featured playlist data and return it in a FeaturedPlaylists instance.

datasources/SpotifyClient public FeaturedPlaylists featuredPlaylistsRequest ( ) { return client . get ( ) . uri ( "/browse/featured-playlists" ) . retrieve ( ) . body ( FeaturedPlaylists . class ) ; }

So...will running this query return real data?

query FeaturedPlaylists { featuredPlaylists { id name description } }

Not quite! When this query is executed, the first thing DGS does is look for the corresponding featuredPlaylists datafetcher method. In this case, that's the featuredPlaylists method inside of PlaylistDataFetcher .

Of course, this method is still just returning hardcoded data. It can't call any of the methods in SpotifyClient because it doesn't know about it yet. Quite the dead end!

datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher @DgsQuery public List < MappedPlaylist > featuredPlaylists ( ) { MappedPlaylist rockPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist ( ) ; rockPlaylist . setId ( "1" ) ; rockPlaylist . setName ( "Rock n' Roll" ) ; rockPlaylist . setDescription ( "A rock n' roll playlist" ) ; MappedPlaylist popPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist ( ) ; popPlaylist . setId ( "2" ) ; popPlaylist . setName ( "Pop" ) ; popPlaylist . setDescription ( "A pop playlist" ) ; return List . of ( rockPlaylist , popPlaylist ) ; }

Let's jump back into datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher to fix that.

Using SpotifyClient in the datafetcher

We'll import SpotifyClient , and give our class a spotifyClient property. Then, we'll include a constructor that wires everything up on the class.

PlaylistDataFetcher import com . example . spotifydemo . datasources . SpotifyClient ; import org . springframework . beans . factory . annotation . Autowired ; @DgsComponent public class PlaylistDataFetcher { private final SpotifyClient spotifyClient ; @Autowired public PlaylistDataFetcher ( SpotifyClient spotifyClient ) { this . spotifyClient = spotifyClient ; } } Copy

In our class' featuredPlaylists method (the one that DGS is going to call for the Query.featuredPlaylists field!), we'll first clean up our mocks.

@DgsQuery public List<MappedPlaylist> featuredPlaylists() { - MappedPlaylist rockPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist(); - rockPlaylist.setId("1"); - rockPlaylist.setName("Rock n' Roll"); - rockPlaylist.setDescription("A rock n' roll playlist"); - MappedPlaylist popPlaylist = new MappedPlaylist(); - popPlaylist.setId("2"); - popPlaylist.setName("Pop"); - popPlaylist.setDescription("A pop playlist"); - - return List.of(rockPlaylist, popPlaylist); } Copy

Next, we'll call the featuredPlaylistsRequest method our class' spotifyClient instance.

@DgsQuery public List < MappedPlaylist > featuredPlaylists ( ) { spotifyClient . featuredPlaylistsRequest ( ) ; } Copy

We know that featuredPlaylistsRequest returns data in a FeaturedPlaylists instance, so let's import it:

import com . example . spotifydemo . models . FeaturedPlaylists ; Copy

And apply it to the response we get from calling our SpotifyClient instance.

@DgsQuery public List < MappedPlaylist > featuredPlaylists ( ) { FeaturedPlaylists response = spotifyClient . featuredPlaylistsRequest ( ) ; } Copy

Next, we want to actually get the list of playlists from the response. We wrote our FeaturedPlaylists class' getPlaylists method to grab this data exactly.

@DgsQuery public List < MappedPlaylist > featuredPlaylists ( ) { FeaturedPlaylists response = spotifyClient . featuredPlaylistsRequest ( ) ; return response . getPlaylists ( ) ; } Copy

See the full PlaylistDataFetcher file Java package com . example . spotifydemo . datafetchers ; import com . example . spotifydemo . models . FeaturedPlaylists ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsComponent ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsQuery ; import com . example . spotifydemo . models . MappedPlaylist ; import java . util . List ; import com . example . spotifydemo . datasources . SpotifyClient ; import org . springframework . beans . factory . annotation . Autowired ; @DgsComponent public class PlaylistDataFetcher { private final SpotifyClient spotifyClient ; @Autowired public PlaylistDataFetcher ( SpotifyClient spotifyClient ) { this . spotifyClient = spotifyClient ; } @DgsQuery public List < MappedPlaylist > featuredPlaylists ( ) { FeaturedPlaylists response = spotifyClient . featuredPlaylistsRequest ( ) ; return response . getPlaylists ( ) ; } ; } Copy

Time to return to Sandbox! First, let's make sure that we restart our server so that we're running the latest changes.

Task! I've restarted my server.

Now let's navigate back to the Explorer. Check that your connection to http://localhost:8080/graphql is still valid, then let's rerun our query.

Aaaaand, drumroll...

query GetFeaturedPlaylists { featuredPlaylists { id name description } } Copy

UH-OH! Another error!

Here's the message:

"org.springframework.core.codec.DecodingException: JSON decoding error: Unrecognized field \"collaborative\" (class com.example.spotifydemo.models.MappedPlaylist), not marked as ignorable"

We're seeing this error because our MappedPlaylist class, inheriting from the generated Playlist class, only knows how to handle three specific fields: id , name , and description .

But we're attempting to take a list of much larger JSON objects, with many more properties, and convert each into an instance of the MappedPlaylist class. When we inspect one of these playlist objects from our REST endpoint, we can see that "collaborative" is its very first property. But our MappedPlaylist class doesn't know what to do with it!

The JsonIgnoreProperties annotation

The Jackson package gives us an annotation— JsonIgnoreProperties —to handle this very scenario. By setting @JsonIgnoreProperties on a class, and passing it an argument of ignoreUnknown = true , we can instruct our class to ignore any unfamiliar JSON properties it encounters, and handle what it does recognize.

@JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public class HappilyIgnoresUnknownProperties { }

Let's apply this annotation to our MappedPlaylist class to take care of the error.

models/MappedPlaylist import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonIgnoreProperties ; @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public class MappedPlaylist extends Playlist { } Copy

And with that, let's again restart our server to see the effect of adding this annotation.

Task! I've restarted my server.

Run the query, fetch the data!

Back in the Explorer, let's try that query again.

query FeaturedPlaylists { featuredPlaylists { id name description } } Copy

In the Response panel, we should now see actual data from our REST API!

{ "data" : { "featuredPlaylists" : [ { "id" : "3W6LV9vlZ7fURhLmHqjBlM" , "name" : "Over the moon ✨" , "description" : "" } , { "id" : "748GuzX7eACeswGoJt6hOw" , "name" : "Apollo Client (web)" , "description" : "" } , { "id" : "6AYofvO5tp5PnDYNAee45O" , "name" : "GraphQL on Android" , "description" : "" } , { "id" : "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" , "name" : "GraphQL on iOS" , "description" : "Topics focused on iOS development with GraphQL." } ] } }

Watch out! Did something go wrong? Error: "org.springframework.core.codec.DecodingException: JSON decoding error" Still seeing errors after our annotation configuration? No problem. Here are some steps you can take to resolve the problem and get back on track. Double check that your FeaturedPlaylists and PlaylistDataFetcher classes import the MappedPlaylist class, and that MappedPlaylist extends from com.example.spotifydemo.generated.types.Playlist . Make sure that FeaturedPlaylists contains a method called setPlaylists . This setter method needs to pluck off the "items" JSON response and map it to a List of MappedPlaylist instances. If all else fails, try restarting your IDE. Sometimes our dependencies take a few minutes to catch up! Error: "The field at path '/featuredPlaylists' was declared as a non null type, but the code involved in retrieving data has wrongly returned a null value." This error indicates that our code is currently returning null rather than the value our schema requires. Double check your methods on FeaturedPlaylists , particularly setPlaylists . Java this . playlists = mapper . readValue ( playlistItems . traverse ( ) , new TypeReference < > ( ) { } ) ; Copy Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Key takeaways

Datafetcher methods can connect directly to the datasources in our GraphQL API

We can extend the generated classes DGS gives us with additional logic to better suit the needs of our API

The JsonIgnoreProperties annotation allows us to ignore unfamiliar JSON properties when instantiating a new class

Up next