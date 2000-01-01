Overview
Querying in GraphQL is just one part of the equation. We've seen the power of specific and expressive queries that let us retrieve exactly the data we're looking for, all at once.
But when we want to actually change, insert, or delete data, we need to reach for a new tool: GraphQL Mutations.
In this lesson, we will:
- Boost our schema with the ability to change data
- Explore mutation syntax and write an operation to add tracks to a playlist
- Learn about GraphQL
inputtypes
- Learn about mutation response best practices
- Create a Java record to hold immutable response data
Mutations in Spotify
Onward to the next feature in our Spotify project: adding tracks to an existing playlist.
Let's take a look at the corresponding REST API method that enables this feature:
POST /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks
From the documentation, we need the following parameters:
playlist_id- The ID of the playlist, as a string
position- An integer, zero-indexed, where we want to insert the track(s)
uris- A comma-separated string of uri values corresponding to the tracks we want to add
The method then returns an object with a
snapshot_id property that represents the state of the playlist at that point in time.
All right, now how do we enable this functionality in GraphQL?
Designing Mutations
Much like the
Query type, the
Mutation type serves as an entry point to our schema. It follows the same syntax as the schema definition language, or SDL, that we've been using so far.
We declare the
Mutation type using the
type keyword, then the name
Mutation. Inside the curly braces, we have our entry points, the fields we'll be using to mutate our data.
Let's open up
schema.graphqls and add a new
Mutation type.
type Mutation {}
For the fields of the
Mutation, we recommend starting with a verb that describes the specific action of our update operation (such as
add,
delete, or
create), followed by whatever data the mutation acts on.
We'll explore how we can add items to a playlist, so we'll call this mutation
addItemsToPlaylist.
type Mutation {"Add one or more items to a user's playlist."addItemsToPlaylist: #TODO}
For the return type of the
addItemsToPlaylist mutation, we could return the
Playlist type; it's the object type we want the mutation to act upon. However, we recommend following a consistent
Response type for mutation responses. Let's see what this looks like in a new type.
Note: In this course, we've defined all of our types in a single
schema.graphqls file. This isn't required, however; the DGS framework builds the final GraphQL schema from all
.graphqls files it finds in the
schema folder. This means that as your schema grows larger, you can choose to break it up across multiple files if preferred.
The
Mutation response type
Return types for
Mutation fields usually end with the word
Payload or
Response.
Following convention, we'll combine the name of our mutation (
addItemsToPlaylist) with
Payload. (Don't forget to capitalize!)
type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload {}
We should return the object type that we're mutating (
Playlist, in our case), so that clients have access to the updated object.
type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload {playlist: Playlist}
Note: Though our mutation acts upon a single
Playlist object, it's also possible for a mutation to change and return multiple objects at once.
Notice that
playlist can be
null, because our mutation might fail.
To account for any partial errors that might occur and return helpful information to the client, there are a few additional fields we can include in a response type.
code: an
Intthat refers to the status of the response, similar to an HTTP status code.
success: a
Booleanflag that indicates whether all the updates the mutation was responsible for succeeded.
message: a
Stringto display information about the result of the mutation on the client side. This is particularly useful if the mutation was only partially successful and a generic error message can't tell the whole story.
Let's also add comments for each of these fields so that it makes our GraphQL API documentation more useful.
type AddItemsToPlaylistPayload {"Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation"code: Int!"Indicates whether the mutation was successful"success: Boolean!"Human-readable message for the UI"message: String!"The playlist that contains the newly added items"playlist: Playlist}
Lastly, we can set the return type of our mutation to this new
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type, and make it non-nullable. Here's what the
addItemsToPlaylist mutation should look like now:
type Mutation {"Add one or more items to a user's playlist."addItemsToPlaylist: AddItemsToPlaylistPayload!}
The
Mutation input
To make any changes to a particular playlist, our mutation needs to receive some input.
Let's think about the kind of input this
addItemsToPlaylist mutation would expect. We're potentially adding many new tracks to a singular playlist. This means that whoever is sending this query should be able to provide the specific playlist, along with the item(s) to be added. Furthermore, we could let them pass additional customization, specifying where in the playlist the items should be inserted.
We've used a GraphQL argument before in the
Query.playlist field: we passed in a single argument called
id.
type Query {playlist(id: ID!): Playlist}
But
addItemsToPlaylist takes more than one argument. One way we could tackle this is to add each argument, one-by-one, to our
addItemsToPlaylist mutation. But this approach can become unwieldy and hard to understand. Instead, it's a good practice to use GraphQL input types as arguments for a field.
Exploring the
input type
The
input type in a GraphQL schema is a special object type that groups a set of arguments together, and can then be used as an argument to another field. Using
input types helps us group and understand arguments, especially for mutations.
To define an input type, use the
input keyword followed by the name and curly braces (
{}). Inside the curly braces, we list the fields and types as usual. Note that fields of an input type can be only a scalar, an enum, or another input type.
input AddItemsToPlaylistInput {}
Next, we'll add properties. Remember, we need the ID of the playlist and a list of URIs, at the very minimum. We could also specify the position in the playlist these items get added to, but it's not required for the REST API. By default, tracks will be appended to the end of the playlist, so we're safe to omit it from our GraphQL schema. Remember, your GraphQL API does not need to match your REST API exactly!
input AddItemsToPlaylistInput {"The ID of the playlist."playlistId: ID!"A comma-separated list of Spotify URIs to add."uris: [String!]!}
Note: You can learn more about the
input type, as well as other GraphQL types and features in Side Quest: Intermediate Schema Design.
Using the
input
To use an
input type in the schema, we can set it as the type of a field argument. For example, we can update the
addItemsToPlaylist mutation to use uses
AddItemsToPlaylistInput type like so:
type Mutation {"Add one or more items to a user's playlist."addItemsToPlaylist(input: AddItemsToPlaylistInput!): AddItemsToPlaylistPayload!}
Notice that the
AddItemsToPlaylistInput is non-nullable. To run this mutation, we actually need to require some input!
Building the
SpotifyClient method
As we've done for other requests, we'll build a method in
SpotifyClient to manage this call to update data.
Back in
SpotifyClient, let's add a new method for this mutation.
public void addItemsToPlaylist() {return client.post()}
This time, because the endpoint uses the
POST method, we'll chain
.post() rather than
.get().
Next, we'll craft our destination endpoint in-line. We want to attach some query parameters to our specified endpoint, so instead of passing in a plain
String value to
uri(), we'll use its
uriBuilder parameter.
public void addItemsToPlaylist() {return client.post().uri(uriBuilder -> uriBuilder)}
From here, we can chain on our
path, and pass in the POST endpoint we want to hit.
.uri(uriBuilder -> uriBuilder.path("/playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks"))
Before interpolating the value for
{playlist_id}, we should chain on our query parameter,
uris. Then we'll call
build with our
playlistId parameter, closing the parentheses. Finally, outside of the
uri method, we can call
retrieve.
public void addItemsToPlaylist(String playlistId, String uris) {return client.post().uri(uriBuilder -> uriBuilder.path("/playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks").queryParam("uris", uris).build(playlistId)).retrieve()}
Watch out: Take note of where the parentheses appear in this call! There should be two parentheses that wrap up our URI construction before
.retrieve() is called.
To work with the results of this call, we should map the response to a Java class. But what shape does it take?
Checking the response
Glancing back at our API documentation, we can see that when a playlist is successfully updated, we get back an object with a
"snapshot_id" key that matches the ID of the playlist we updated.
{"snapshot_id": "string" // this should match our updated playlist's id!}
And if something goes wrong—like if we try to update a playlist that doesn't exist—we should instead get back an object with an
"error" key.
{"error": "string"}
To work with the response from this endpoint, we need a new model that can handle both of these shapes. Because we won't have to do any manipulation to this model, we'll use a Java record instead of a class. In
com.example.soundtracks.models, let's create a new Java record called
Snapshot.
package com.example.soundtracks.models;import com.fasterxml.jackson.annotation.JsonProperty;public record Snapshot(@JsonProperty("snapshot_id") String id, String error) { }
Note: We use the
@JsonProperty annotation to mark
id as the argument that will receive the value of the JSON object's
snapshot_id property. (This way we can work with the much simpler property,
id!)
Now in
SpotifyClient we can import
Snapshot:
import com.example.soundtracks.models.Snapshot;
And in
addItemsToPlaylist, we can provide a class for our JSON response to be mapped to, also updating the return type for the method.
public Snapshot addItemsToPlaylist(String playlistId, String uris) {return client.post().uri(uriBuilder -> uriBuilder.path("/playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks").queryParam("uris", uris).build(playlistId)).retrieve().body(Snapshot.class);}
That's it for the call to the endpoint—let's wrap up our method in
PlaylistDataFetcher and make sure it's calling this method in
SpotifyClient.
Connecting the dots in the datafetcher
Our schema is complete with all the types we need to make our mutation work, and
SpotifyClient is updated with a new method. Now we just need to hook up the remaining pieces on the backend!
Let's first make sure that our generated code accounts for these new schema types, and restart our server.
Next, we'll jump back into our
PlaylistDataFetcher file. Remember the
@DgsQuery annotation we used on our class'
featuredPlaylists method? Well, there's another we can use to mark a method as responsible for a mutation:
@DgsMutation!
Let's import it at the top of the file.
import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsMutation;
Now we can add this annotation, and write our new method just below it. We'll give it the same name as our
Mutation type's field:
addItemsToPlaylist.
public class PlaylistDataFetcher {@DgsMutationpublic void addItemsToPlaylist() {}// other methods}
If you're using IntelliJ as your IDE, you'll see immediately that a yellow squiggly line appears beneath the name of our method. Hovering over it, we'll see a message that encourages us to use the
@InputArgument annotation, and add the
input argument the schema field expects.
@DgsMutationpublic void addItemsToPlaylist(@InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input) {}
We haven't defined an
AddItemsToPlaylistInput Java class we can use as
input's data type, but fortunately DGS has us covered! After updating our schema and restarting our server, we should now see a new class made just for this purpose in our generated code folder:
AddItemsToPlaylistInput!
Tip: If you don't see the
AddItemsToPlaylistInput generated class, try restarting your server.
We can import it from our generated folder to complete our annotation.
// other importsimport com.example.soundtracks.generated.types.AddItemsToPlaylistInput;// other annotations@DgsMutationpublic void addItemsToPlaylist(@InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input) {}
We'll also find that we can now assign an appropriate return type to our
addItemsToPlaylist method, as the generated code folder now contains an
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload class as well.
// other importsimport com.example.soundtracks.generated.types.AddItemsToPlaylistInput;import com.example.soundtracks.generated.types.AddItemsToPlaylistPayload;// other annotations@DgsMutationpublic AddItemsToPlaylistPayload addItemsToPlaylist(@InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input) {}
Preparing query parameters
Let's continue by extracting the value we'll use for the
playlist_id parameter. We can declare a new variable,
playlistId, which is a
String.
@DgsMutationpublic AddItemsToPlaylistPayload addItemsToPlaylist(@InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input) {String playlistId;}
Our
input argument, of type
AddItemsToPlaylistInput, has a convenient getter method,
getPlaylistId, we can use to pull out the value of the
playlistId that the client provides when running the mutation.
@DgsMutationpublic AddItemsToPlaylistPayload addItemsToPlaylist(@InputArgument AddItemsToPlaylistInput input) {String playlistId = input.getPlaylistId();}
We can do the same for the
uris that will be passed from the query into this function.
String playlistId = input.getPlaylistId();List<String> uris = input.getUris();
Calling the
SpotifyClient method
Within the
PlaylistDataFetcher's
addItemsToPlaylist method, we've extracted out the arguments we need to pass to the API endpoint. Now, let's make the call to the
SpotifyClient.
String playlistId = input.getPlaylistId();List<String> uris = input.getUris();Snapshot snapshot = spotifyClient.addItemsToPlaylist(playlistId, String.join(",", uris));
Note: We're transforming our
List of
String uris into a single string, as this is the format the endpoint expects.
And let's be sure that we've imported our
Snapshot class. We'll also need the generated
Playlist class, and the
Objects utility for reasons we'll discuss below.
import com.example.soundtracks.models.Snapshot;import com.example.soundtracks.generated.types.Playlist;import java.util.Objects;
Next, we expect our method to return an instance of
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload, so let's create a new object that we can set when the call succeeds or fails.
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload payload = new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload();
If our call to the endpoint fails for any reason, we'll want to have control over what we send back to the client. Let's make sure that we check on our
snapshot returned from
SpotifyClient.
As long as it is not null, we can pluck off the ID, verify it matches the playlist's ID, then set all of the properties on the returned
payload object.
if (snapshot != null) {String snapshotId = snapshot.id();if (Objects.equals(snapshotId, playlistId)) {Playlist playlist = new Playlist();playlist.setId(playlistId);payload.setCode(200);payload.setMessage("success");payload.setSuccess(true);payload.setPlaylist(playlist);return payload;}}
Note: Recall that our
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type has a
playlist field that returns a
Playlist type (not
MappedPlaylist!). The same is true of the generated
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload class; it expects its
playlist property to return an instance of the
Playlist class. For this reason, we create a new
Playlist instance, set its ID from our mutation input, then call
payload.setPlaylist() with the entire
Playlist object. We'll return to this in just a moment.
Handling the sad path
If all is successful, we'll end up with a new
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload instance that we can return. But if anything goes wrong along the way, we can define a different set of properties outside of the
if block.
payload.setCode(500);payload.setMessage("could not update playlist");payload.setSuccess(false);payload.setPlaylist(null);return payload;
Running a simple mutation
And here's what our full method looks like!
We'll try running this mutation in the Explorer, but first: there's a missing piece we need to address.
As we can see in our schema, the
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.playlist field returns a
Playlist type. After we made a successful mutation call, we created a new
Playlist instance and set its ID with the value from the mutation's input. But that means that the
Playlist instance we pass it currently looks a bit like this:
Playlist{id='6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z',name='null',description='null',tracks='null'}
So if we include subfields from the
Playlist type in the mutation operation shown below, we won't get actual data—most of these have
null values right now! This clearly doesn't take advantage of GraphQL's ability to traverse from object type to object type.
mutation AddTracksToPlaylist($input: AddItemsToPlaylistInput!) {addItemsToPlaylist(input: $input) {playlist {idname # name is 'null'tracks {# tracks are 'null'name # name won't even exist!}}}}
We can fix this, but first, let's see an operation that does work. We'll restart our server to make sure all of our changes have been applied.
In Explorer, fill out the following operation:
mutation AddTracksToPlaylist($input: AddItemsToPlaylistInput!) {addItemsToPlaylist(input: $input) {codesuccessmessage}}
And add the following to the Variables panel.
{"input": {"playlistId": "6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z","uris": ["spotify:track:4iV5W9uYEdYUVa79Axb7Rh","spotify:track:1301WleyT98MSxVHPZCA6M"]}}
When we run the operation, we'll see that this mutation actually works as expected! We can clearly see the values we set for
code,
success, and
message in our happy path.
{"data": {"addItemsToPlaylist": {"code": 200,"success": true,"message": "success"}}}
Practice
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload), why is the modified object's return type (
Playlist) nullable?
input type in our schema?
Key takeaways
- Mutations are write operations used to modify data.
- Naming mutations usually starts with a verb that describes the action, such as "add," "delete," or "create."
- It's a common convention to create a consistent response type for mutation responses.
- Mutations in GraphQL often require multiple arguments to perform actions. To group arguments together, we use a GraphQL input type for clarity and maintainability.
Up next
Let's tackle bringing in
Playlist data in our final lesson.
