Overview
We can now query data from our REST API directly, but a list of
featuredPlaylists is all we can ask about. Let's give our querying capabilities another option!
In this lesson, we will:
- Explore query arguments in GraphQL
- Supplement the schema's
Querytype with an additional endpoint
- Pass variables into a GraphQL query
Introducing query arguments
Our
Query type has just a single entry point:
featuredPlaylists.
type Query {featuredPlaylists: [Playlist!]!}
This means that while we can get a list of the featured playlists from our REST API, we don't yet have a way to ask for a specific playlist's details. This single
Query entry point doesn't meet the needs of all our mockups.
To resolve this, we'll need to add another entry point to our schema.
Pop open the
schema.graphqls file, and add the following field to the
Query type.
playlist: Playlist
We'll be able to specify which unique playlist we're querying for by giving this field an argument.
🤔 How to use arguments
An argument is a value you provide for a particular field in your query. The schema defines the arguments that each of your fields accepts.
Your datafetchers can then use a field's provided arguments to help determine how to populate the data for that field. Arguments can help you retrieve specific objects, filter through a set of objects, or even transform the field's returned value. A query that performs a search usually provides the user's search term as an argument.
To define an argument for a field in our schema, we add parentheses after the field name. Inside, we write the name of the argument followed by a colon, then the type of that argument, like
String or
Int. If we have more than one argument, we can separate them with commas.
🙌 Arguments in action
Let's return to our Spotify REST API documentation. In the list of endpoints, we'll find
GET /playlists/{playlist_id}. This operation accepts a
playlist_id parameter and returns the corresponding playlist object (if one exists).
Let's try it out!
Querying the
/playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint
Pass in the following playlist ID, and click Execute.
4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W
Here's a snippet of some of the properties included in the response:
{"id": "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W","name": "GraphQL on iOS","description": "Topics focused on iOS development with GraphQL.","tracks": {"items": [/* an array of track objects */]// more track properties},"collaborative": false// more playlist properties}
Everything we need is here—along with some additional properties we'll put to use soon!—so we can start building out our feature.
Adding the
playlist field
Inside the
Query type in
schema.graphqls update the
playlist field to:
"A playlist owned by a Spotify user."playlist(id: ID!): Playlist
And that's it for the query definition! We now have our schema up-to-date for the feature we're implementing. Onwards to the datafetcher!
Using arguments in datafetchers
The last datafetcher method we defined in the
PlaylistDataFetcher class was
featuredPlaylists, which maps to our
Query type's
featuredPlaylists field. Following that pattern, we'll add a new method for our
playlist field just below. Because this is still a
Query type field we're talking about, we'll keep the
@DgsQuery annotation.
public class PlaylistDataFetcher {// ...featuredPlaylist method@DgsQuerypublic MappedPlaylist playlist() {}}
Note: This method returns a
MappedPlaylist instance, rather than an instance of the generated
Playlist class, so we can benefit from the additional logic that maps through JSON responses and sets properties where we need them.
MappedPlaylist still matches the shape of our
Playlist GraphQL type, so this does not violate the rules of our schema.
When we query our GraphQL API for the
playlist field, the
id argument we pass is automatically conveyed to this datafetcher. (Remember, the method's name
playlist needs to match its corresponding
Query field exactly!)
To receive it, and actually do something with it, we'll specify that it receives an
id of type
String.
@DgsQuerypublic MappedPlaylist playlist(String id) {}
In order to clarify that this parameter corresponds with the
id input we specified in our schema's
playlist field, we need to add a specific DGS annotation called
@InputArgument.
Let's import it...
import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.InputArgument;
...and update our method.
public MappedPlaylist playlist(@InputArgument String id) {}
We'll use our class' instance of the
SpotifyClient class to make a call to this new endpoint, and pass it the
id argument. First, we need to make sure the
SpotifyClient class knows about this endpoint, how to pass along the necessary data, and what to do with the response.
Updating the
SpotifyClient
Back in
datasources/SpotifyClient, let's make a new method called
playlistRequest that can manage the call to the endpoint for a specific playlist. It will receive a
String type variable called
playlistId, and return an instance of
MappedPlaylist.
public MappedPlaylist playlistRequest(String playlistId) {}
Our file hasn't used
MappedPlaylist yet, so let's also import it at the top.
import com.example.spotifydemo.models.MappedPlaylist;
This endpoint is still a
GET operation, we'll chain on a few methods:
get(),
uri(), and
retrieve(). Because our endpoint requires an actual playlist ID, we'll include the
playlistId we pass into this method as the second parameter to
uri.
public MappedPlaylist playlistRequest(String playlistId) {return client.get().uri("/playlists/{playlist_id}", playlistId).retrieve()}
Finally, we'll map the response to the
MappedPlaylist class.
public MappedPlaylist playlistRequest(String playlistId) {return client.get().uri("/playlists/{playlist_id}", playlistId).retrieve().body(MappedPlaylist.class);}
Note: Just as we did for the
featuredPlaylistsRequest, we've made the name of
playlistRequest extra verbose to avoid confusion with the
playlist method on
PlaylistDataFetcher. These are separate methods, and we'll call this
playlistRequest method from our
playlist datafetcher shortly.
Updating the datafetcher
Time to jump back to our datafetcher, and call this new method on
SpotifyService! Inside of the
playlist method, we'll pass in the
id argument and return the results.
@DgsQuerypublic MappedPlaylist playlist(@InputArgument String id) {return spotifyClient.playlistRequest(id);}
Let's test it out! Restart your server, then return to the Explorer to write out a new query.
Testing the
playlist field
In the Documentation panel we'll see that our
Query type contains our new
playlist field. When we click into it we can even see the name and the type of data it receives as an argument. Let's add a new workspace tab, then click the plus button beside the
playlist field to add it to our query.
The Explorer automatically inserts some syntax for us to make completing the query easier.
query Playlist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {}}
You'll notice something new here: a dollar sign (
$) followed by the name
playlistId.
The
$ symbol indicates a variable in GraphQL. The name after the
$ symbol is the name of our variable, which we can use throughout the query. After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the argument we'll use it for. Variables are great—they let us pass argument values dynamically from the client-side so we don't have to hardcode values into our query. We'll use them every time we create a query with arguments.
In our case, we have a variable called
playlistId that the Explorer set up for us down in the Variables section. Right now, it's set to
null, but let's replace it with the playlist ID we've been testing so far:
4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W.
Add the following to the Variables section in the Explorer:
{ "playlistId": "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" }
Let's test out our query by adding a few more fields for the playlist we're after:
name and
description.
The Operation panel of the Explorer should now look like this:
query GetPlaylist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {namedescription}}
When we click on the run query button, we see the data we're expecting!
This works great, but our schema's
MappedPlaylist type still feels a little lacking. After all, playlists are meant to contain something, right? Circling back to the mockup—we can see that we're missing data about tracks!
Key takeaways
- Query arguments allow us to filter, customize, and further specify the data we'd like to query.
- We can refer to arguments passed directly into GraphQL fields with the DGS
@InputArgumentannotation.
- We can use the
$symbol in the Explorer to specify query variables.
Up next
There's plenty more data to pull from in our REST API's endpoints, but we need our GraphQL schema to keep pace. In the next lesson, we'll explore how we build a relationship between object types—specifically, between our
Playlist GraphQL type and a new type we'll call
Track.
