Overview

We can now query data from our REST API directly, but a list of featuredPlaylists is all we can ask about. Let's give our querying capabilities another option!

In this lesson, we will:

Explore query argument s in GraphQL

Supplement the schema's Query type with an additional endpoint

Pass variable s into a GraphQL query

Introducing query arguments

Our Query type has just a single entry point: featuredPlaylists .

schema.graphqls type Query { featuredPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! }

This means that while we can get a list of the featured playlists from our REST API, we don't yet have a way to ask for a specific playlist's details. This single Query entry point doesn't meet the needs of all our mockups.

To resolve this, we'll need to add another entry point to our schema.

Pop open the schema.graphqls file, and add the following field to the Query type.

schema.graphqls playlist : Playlist Copy

We'll be able to specify which unique playlist we're querying for by giving this field an argument.

🤔 How to use arguments

An argument is a value you provide for a particular field in your query. The schema defines the arguments that each of your fields accepts.

Your datafetchers can then use a field's provided arguments to help determine how to populate the data for that field. Arguments can help you retrieve specific objects, filter through a set of objects, or even transform the field's returned value. A query that performs a search usually provides the user's search term as an argument.

To define an argument for a field in our schema, we add parentheses after the field name. Inside, we write the name of the argument followed by a colon, then the type of that argument, like String or Int . If we have more than one argument, we can separate them with commas.

🙌 Arguments in action

Let's return to our Spotify REST API documentation. In the list of endpoints, we'll find GET /playlists/{playlist_id} . This operation accepts a playlist_id parameter and returns the corresponding playlist object (if one exists).

Let's try it out!

Querying the /playlists/{playlist_id} endpoint

Pass in the following playlist ID, and click Execute.

A playlist ID 4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W Copy

Here's a snippet of some of the properties included in the response:

{ "id" : "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" , "name" : "GraphQL on iOS" , "description" : "Topics focused on iOS development with GraphQL." , "tracks" : { "items" : [ ] } , "collaborative" : false }

Everything we need is here—along with some additional properties we'll put to use soon!—so we can start building out our feature.

Adding the playlist field

Inside the Query type in schema.graphqls update the playlist field to:

schema.graphqls " A playlist owned by a Spotify user. " playlist ( id : ID ! ) : Playlist Copy

And that's it for the query definition! We now have our schema up-to-date for the feature we're implementing. Onwards to the datafetcher!

Using arguments in datafetchers

The last datafetcher method we defined in the PlaylistDataFetcher class was featuredPlaylists , which maps to our Query type's featuredPlaylists field. Following that pattern, we'll add a new method for our playlist field just below. Because this is still a Query type field we're talking about, we'll keep the @DgsQuery annotation.

datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher public class PlaylistDataFetcher { @DgsQuery public MappedPlaylist playlist ( ) { } } Copy

Note: This method returns a MappedPlaylist instance, rather than an instance of the generated Playlist class, so we can benefit from the additional logic that maps through JSON responses and sets properties where we need them. MappedPlaylist still matches the shape of our Playlist GraphQL type, so this does not violate the rules of our schema.

When we query our GraphQL API for the playlist field, the id argument we pass is automatically conveyed to this datafetcher. (Remember, the method's name playlist needs to match its corresponding Query field exactly!)

To receive it, and actually do something with it, we'll specify that it receives an id of type String .

@DgsQuery public MappedPlaylist playlist ( String id ) { } Copy

In order to clarify that this parameter corresponds with the id input we specified in our schema's playlist field, we need to add a specific DGS annotation called @InputArgument .

Let's import it...

import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . InputArgument ; Copy

...and update our method.

public MappedPlaylist playlist ( @InputArgument String id ) { } Copy

We'll use our class' instance of the SpotifyClient class to make a call to this new endpoint, and pass it the id argument. First, we need to make sure the SpotifyClient class knows about this endpoint, how to pass along the necessary data, and what to do with the response.

Updating the SpotifyClient

Back in datasources/SpotifyClient , let's make a new method called playlistRequest that can manage the call to the endpoint for a specific playlist. It will receive a String type variable called playlistId , and return an instance of MappedPlaylist .

datasources/SpotifyClient public MappedPlaylist playlistRequest ( String playlistId ) { } Copy

Our file hasn't used MappedPlaylist yet, so let's also import it at the top.

import com . example . spotifydemo . models . MappedPlaylist ; Copy

This endpoint is still a GET operation, we'll chain on a few methods: get() , uri() , and retrieve() . Because our endpoint requires an actual playlist ID, we'll include the playlistId we pass into this method as the second parameter to uri .

datasources/SpotifyClient public MappedPlaylist playlistRequest ( String playlistId ) { return client . get ( ) . uri ( "/playlists/{playlist_id}" , playlistId ) . retrieve ( ) } Copy

Finally, we'll map the response to the MappedPlaylist class.

datasources/SpotifyClient public MappedPlaylist playlistRequest ( String playlistId ) { return client . get ( ) . uri ( "/playlists/{playlist_id}" , playlistId ) . retrieve ( ) . body ( MappedPlaylist . class ) ; } Copy

Note: Just as we did for the featuredPlaylistsRequest , we've made the name of playlistRequest extra verbose to avoid confusion with the playlist method on PlaylistDataFetcher . These are separate methods, and we'll call this playlistRequest method from our playlist datafetcher shortly.

Updating the datafetcher

Time to jump back to our datafetcher, and call this new method on SpotifyService ! Inside of the playlist method, we'll pass in the id argument and return the results.

datafetchers/PlaylistDataFetcher @DgsQuery public MappedPlaylist playlist ( @InputArgument String id ) { return spotifyClient . playlistRequest ( id ) ; } Copy

Let's test it out! Restart your server, then return to the Explorer to write out a new query.

Task! I've restarted my server.

Testing the playlist field

In the Documentation panel we'll see that our Query type contains our new playlist field. When we click into it we can even see the name and the type of data it receives as an argument. Let's add a new workspace tab, then click the plus button beside the playlist field to add it to our query.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The Explorer automatically inserts some syntax for us to make completing the query easier.

query Playlist ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { } } Copy

You'll notice something new here: a dollar sign ( $ ) followed by the name playlistId .

The $ symbol indicates a variable in GraphQL. The name after the $ symbol is the name of our variable, which we can use throughout the query. After the colon is the variable's type, which must match the type of the argument we'll use it for. Variables are great—they let us pass argument values dynamically from the client-side so we don't have to hardcode values into our query. We'll use them every time we create a query with arguments.

In our case, we have a variable called playlistId that the Explorer set up for us down in the Variables section. Right now, it's set to null , but let's replace it with the playlist ID we've been testing so far: 4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W .

Add the following to the Variables section in the Explorer:

{ "playlistId" : "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" } Copy

Let's test out our query by adding a few more fields for the playlist we're after: name and description .

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The Operation panel of the Explorer should now look like this:

query GetPlaylist ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { name description } } Copy

When we click on the run query button, we see the data we're expecting!

See expected JSON response JSON { "data" : { "playlist" : { "name" : "GraphQL on iOS" , "description" : "Topics focused on iOS development with GraphQL." } } }

This works great, but our schema's MappedPlaylist type still feels a little lacking. After all, playlists are meant to contain something, right? Circling back to the mockup—we can see that we're missing data about tracks!

See the full SpotifyClient file Java package com . example . spotifydemo . datasources ; import com . example . spotifydemo . models . FeaturedPlaylists ; import com . example . spotifydemo . models . MappedPlaylist ; import org . springframework . stereotype . Component ; import org . springframework . web . client . RestClient ; @Component public class SpotifyClient { private static final String SPOTIFY_API_URL = "https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1" ; private final RestClient client = RestClient . builder ( ) . baseUrl ( SPOTIFY_API_URL ) . build ( ) ; public FeaturedPlaylists featuredPlaylistsRequest ( ) { return client . get ( ) . uri ( "/browse/featured-playlists" ) . retrieve ( ) . body ( FeaturedPlaylists . class ) ; } public MappedPlaylist playlistRequest ( String playlistId ) { return client . get ( ) . uri ( "/playlists/{playlist_id}" , playlistId ) . retrieve ( ) . body ( MappedPlaylist . class ) ; } } Copy

See the full PlaylistDataFetcher file Java package com . example . spotifydemo . datafetchers ; import com . example . spotifydemo . models . FeaturedPlaylists ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsComponent ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsQuery ; import com . example . spotifydemo . models . MappedPlaylist ; import java . util . List ; import com . example . spotifydemo . datasources . SpotifyClient ; import org . springframework . beans . factory . annotation . Autowired ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . InputArgument ; @DgsComponent public class PlaylistDataFetcher { private final SpotifyClient spotifyClient ; @Autowired public PlaylistDataFetcher ( SpotifyClient spotifyClient ) { this . spotifyClient = spotifyClient ; } @DgsQuery public List < MappedPlaylist > featuredPlaylists ( ) { FeaturedPlaylists response = spotifyClient . featuredPlaylistsRequest ( ) ; return response . getPlaylists ( ) ; } ; @DgsQuery public MappedPlaylist playlist ( @InputArgument String id ) { return spotifyClient . playlistRequest ( id ) ; } Copy

Key takeaways

Query argument s allow us to filter, customize, and further specify the data we'd like to query.

We can refer to argument s passed directly into GraphQL field s with the DGS @InputArgument annotation.

We can use the $ symbol in the Explorer to specify query variable s.

