Apollo MCP Server User Guide

experimental
This feature is experimental. Your questions and feedback are highly valued—don't hesitate to get in touch with your Apollo contact or post in the Apollo Community MCP Server Category.

A typical workflow for developing with Apollo MCP Server:

  1. Download (or build) an MCP Server binary.

  2. Set up the graph that the MCP Server sits in front of.

  3. Define the GraphQL operations to expose as MCP tools.

  4. Configure and run your MCP Server.

  5. Connect an MCP client and run the tools.

How to get Apollo MCP Server

Linux / MacOS installer

To install or upgrade to the latest release of Apollo MCP Server:

sh
curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/latest | sh

To install or upgrade to a specific version of Apollo MCP Server (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):

Bash
1# Note the `v` prefixing the version number
2curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/v0.1.0 | sh

If your machine doesn't have the curl command, you can get the latest version from the curl downloads page.

note
These installation methods currently don't support Intel-based Macs. Support is planned for a future release.

Set up graph

An Apollo MCP Server must know the schema of GraphQL API it supports. You can use either the --schema or --uplink option to provide the schema. If using --schema option, it can be either an API or supergraph schema.

Define GraphQL operations for tools

You can manually define the GraphQL operations that are exposed by Apollo MCP Server as MCP tools. You can define these operations using:

  • Operation files

  • Persisted query manifests

  • GraphOS-managed persisted queries

Alternatively, you can let an AI model read your graph schema via GraphQL introspection and have it determine the available operations.

From operation schema files

An operation file is a .graphql file containing a single GraphQL operation.

GraphQL
Example operation GetForecast
1query GetForecast($coordinate: InputCoordinate!) {
2  forecast(coordinate: $coordinate) {
3    detailed
4  }
5}
GraphQL
Example operation GetWeatherData
1query GetAllWeatherData($coordinate: InputCoordinate!, $state: String!) {
2  forecast(coordinate: $coordinate) {
3    detailed
4  }
5  alerts(state: $state) {
6    severity
7    description
8    instruction
9  }
10}

The --operation option of the MCP Server provides it with a list of operation files. For each operation file you provide, the MCP Server creates an MCP tool that calls the corresponding GraphQL operation.

From persisted query manifests

Apollo MCP Server supports reading GraphQL operations from Apollo-formatted persisted query manifest files.

You can set the persisted query manifest file for the MCP Server by using the --manifest option. The MCP Server supports hot reloading of persisted query manifests, so changes to manifests are applied without restarting.

An example manifest is available in the GitHub repo.

Example command using --manifest
From the root of a local MCP Server repo, run the apollo-mcp-server binary with the example persisted query manifest, graphql/weather/persisted_queries/apollo.json:
sh
apollo-mcp-server \
  --directory <absolute path to this local repo> \
  -s graphql/weather/api.graphql \
  --header "apollographql-client-name:my-web-app" \
  --manifest graphql/weather/persisted_queries/apollo.json

From GraphOS-managed persisted queries

For graphs managed by GraphOS, Apollo MCP Server can get operations by reading persisted queries from GraphOS. The MCP Server uses Apollo Uplink to access the persisted queries.

To use GraphOS persisted queries, you must:

  • Set APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and APOLLO_KEY environment variables for a GraphOS graph

  • Run Apollo MCP Server with the --uplink option

tip
Use a contract variant with a persisted query list associated with that variant, so you can control what AI can consume from your graph. Learn more.
sh
Example command using GraphOS-managed persisted queries
1apollo-mcp-server \
2  --directory <absolute path to this git repo> \
3  -s graphql/weather/api.graphql \
4  --header "apollographql-client-name:my-web-app" \
5  --uplink

The MCP Server supports hot reloading of GraphOS-managed persisted queries, so it can automatically pick up changes from GraphOS without restarting.

If you register a persisted query with a specific client name instead of null, you must configure the MCP Server to send the necessary header indicating the client name to the router.

Use the --header option when running the MCP Server to pass the header to the router. The default name of the header expected by the router is apollographql-client-name. To use a different header name, configure telemetry.apollo.client_name_header in router YAML configuration.

From schema introspection

For use cases where not all operations can be pre-defined, Apollo MCP Server supports tool creation based on introspection of the graph schema. This allows AI agents to explore a graph and execute operations dynamically.

To enable these schema-aware tools, run the MCP Server with the --introspection option, which exposes two new tools:

  • introspect - returns information about schema types

  • execute - executes an operation on the GraphQL endpoint

The MCP client can use these tools to provide schema information to the model and its context window, and allow the model to execute GraphQL operations based on that schema.

tip
Use a contract variant so you can control the parts of your graph that AI can introspect. Learn more

Debugging with MCP Inspector

MCP Inspector is a debugging tool for MCP servers.

Debug locally over stdio transport

You can inspect a local Apollo MCP Server by running it with MCP Inspector.

  1. Run the MCP Server with Inspector:

sh
1npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector \
2  target/debug/apollo-mcp-server \
3  --directory <absolute path to this git repo> \
4  -s graphql/weather/api.graphql \
5  -o graphql/weather/operations/forecast.graphql graphql/weather/operations/alerts.graphql graphql/weather/operations/all.graphql
Example output
sh
Starting MCP inspector...
⚙️ Proxy server listening on port 6277
🔍 MCP Inspector is up and running at http://127.0.0.1:6274 🚀

  1. In a browser, go to the URL returned by Inspector, then click Connect and List Tools. You should see the tools for the operations you provided.

Debug over SSE transport

When running the MCP Server over SSE transport, you can run MCP Inspector with the SSE transport.

  1. Start the MCP Server in SSE mode:

sh
1target/debug/apollo-mcp-server \
2  --directory <absolute path to this git repo> \
3  --sse-port 5000 -s graphql/weather/api.graphql \
4  -o graphql/weather/operations/forecast.graphql graphql/weather/operations/alerts.graphql graphql/weather/operations/all.graphql

  1. Start the MCP Inspector:

sh
1npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector

  1. In a browser, go to the URL returned by Inspector, then fill in the details:

    • Transport Type: Select SSE

    • URL: Enter http://localhost:5000/sse, where the port must match the --sse-port option

  2. Click Connect and List Tools. You should see the tools for the operations you provided.
