Fetching from REST
Using RESTDataSource to fetch data from REST APIs
See the
@apollo/datasource-restREADME for the full details of the
RESTDataSourceAPI.
The
RESTDataSource class simplifies fetching data from REST APIs and helps handle caching, request deduplication, and errors while resolving operations.
For more information about fetching from data sources other than a REST API, see Fetching Data .
Creating subclasses
To get started, install the
@apollo/datasource-rest package :
1npm install @apollo/datasource-rest
Your server should define a separate subclass of
RESTDataSource for each REST API it communicates with. Here's an example of a
RESTDataSource subclass that defines two data-fetching methods,
getMovie and
getMostViewedMovies:
1import { RESTDataSource } from '@apollo/datasource-rest';
2
3class MoviesAPI extends RESTDataSource {
4 override baseURL = 'https://movies-api.example.com/';
5
6 async getMovie(id: string): Promise<Movie> {
7 return this.get<Movie>(`movies/${encodeURIComponent(id)}`);
8 }
9
10 async getMostViewedMovies(limit = '10'): Promise<Movie[]> {
11 const data = await this.get('movies', {
12 params: {
13 per_page: limit.toString(), // all params entries should be strings,
14 order_by: 'most_viewed',
15 },
16 });
17 return data.results;
18 }
19}
You can extend the
RESTDataSource class to implement whatever data-fetching methods your resolvers need. These methods should use the built-in convenience methods (e.g.,
get and
post) to perform HTTP requests, helping you add query parameters, parse and cache JSON results, dedupe requests, and handle errors. More complex use cases can use the
fetch method directly. The
fetch method returns both the parsed body and the response object, which provides more flexibility for use cases like reading response headers.
Adding data sources to your server's context function
In the examples below, we use top-level
awaitcalls to start our server asynchronously. Check out our Getting Started guide to see how we configured our project to support this.
You can add data sources to the
context initialization function, like so:
1//highlight-start
2interface ContextValue {
3 dataSources: {
4 moviesAPI: MoviesAPI;
5 personalizationAPI: PersonalizationAPI;
6 };
7}
8//highlight-end
9
10const server = new ApolloServer<ContextValue>({
11 typeDefs,
12 resolvers,
13});
14
15const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {
16 context: async () => {
17 const { cache } = server; // highlight-line
18 return {
19 // We create new instances of our data sources with each request,
20 // passing in our server's cache.
21 //highlight-start
22 dataSources: {
23 moviesAPI: new MoviesAPI({ cache }),
24 personalizationAPI: new PersonalizationAPI({ cache }),
25 },
26 //highlight-end
27 };
28 },
29});
30
31console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`);
Apollo Server calls the
context initialization function for every incoming operation. This means:
For every operation,
contextreturns an object containing new instances of your
RESTDataSourcesubclasses (in this case,
MoviesAPIand
PersonalizationAPI).
The
contextfunction should create a new instance of each
RESTDataSourcesubclass for each operation. More details on why below.
Your resolvers can then access your data sources from the shared
contextValue object and use them to fetch data:
1const resolvers = {
2 Query: {
3 movie: async (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => {
4 return dataSources.moviesAPI.getMovie(id);
5 },
6 mostViewedMovies: async (_, __, { dataSources }) => {
7 return dataSources.moviesAPI.getMostViewedMovies();
8 },
9 favorites: async (_, __, { dataSources }) => {
10 return dataSources.personalizationAPI.getFavorites();
11 },
12 },
13};
Caching
The
RESTDataSource class provides its subclasses with two layers of caching:
The first layer deduplicates concurrent outgoing
GET(and
HEAD) requests by default. Deduplication is keyed on the request's method and URL. You can configure this behavior by overriding the
requestDeduplicationPolicyFormethod. For more details, see the README .
Note: In versions of
RESTDataSourceprior to v5, all outgoing
GETrequests are deduplicated. You can achieve this same behavior with the
deduplicate-until-invalidatedpolicy (explained further in the README ).
The second layer caches the results from HTTP responses that specify HTTP caching headers.
These caching layers effectively make the
RESTDataSource class a Node HTTP client that offers browser-style caching. Below, we'll dive into each layer of caching and the advantage that layer provides.
GET (and
HEAD) requests and responses
Every time you instantiate a
RESTDataSource subclass, under the hood that instance creates an internal cache. By default,
RESTDataSource automatically deduplicates concurrent
GET (and
HEAD) requests (keyed by their method and URLs) alongside their results in this internal cache. This behavior is called request deduplication. You can configure this default behavior by overriding the
requestDeduplicationPolicyFor method on the class.
The
RESTDataSourceclass caches
GET(and
HEAD) requests and responses regardless of HTTP caching headers.
The request deduplication cache enables
RESTDataSource to optimize the current operation by eliminating redundant
GET (and
HEAD) requests from different resolvers trying to get the same information. This works much like
DataLoader's caching functionality .
As an example, let's say we have two
RESTDataSource subclasses for fetching data from a Posts API and an Authors API. We can write a query fetching a post's content and that post's author's name: