We'll add the Location type definition, along with the @key directive and set the id field as the primary key.

Inside the curly braces, we'll add the id field of type non-nullable ID! .

subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql type Location @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! } Copy

The Location entity doesn't need to include all the fields we defined for it in the locations subgraph. After all, the reviews subgraph doesn't know anything about these fields, or how to resolve them!

So far, we've given our reviews subgraph a stub of the Location entity. A stub serves as a basic representation of a type that includes just enough information to work with that type in the subgraph.