Overview
Let's jump into the code!
In this lesson, we will:
- Convert the
Locationtype into an entity that can be shared between our subgraphs
- Publish updates to existing subgraphs
✏️ Defining the
Location entity's
@key
Open up the
subgraph-locations/locations.graphqlfile and find the
Locationtype.subgraph-locations/locations.graphqltype Location {id: ID!"The name of the location"name: String!"A short description about the location"description: String!"The location's main photo as a URL"photo: String!}
We'll add the
@keydirective to this type definition, specifying the
fieldsproperty and setting its value to
id.subgraph-locations/locations.graphqltype Location @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The name of the location"name: String!"A short description about the location"description: String!"The location's main photo as a URL"photo: String!}
Check changes in Sandbox
Let's test our changes. Open up http://localhost:4001 in your browser and use Sandbox to query our server again.
In the Documentation tab, we should now see that there's a new field on the Query type called
_entities. This is a special field that the router uses for coordinating data between subgraphs. We'll learn how exactly the router uses this field in the next lesson.
Other than that, not much has changed! We should still be able to use Explorer to query the
locations subgraph as before. (Try running a quick query for some data on the
locations field, to make sure everything still works as expected.)
Publish the
locations subgraph
We'll need to publish this subgraph so that the schema registry can pick up our changes.
Let's make sure we're in the top-level directory of our project when we run the
rover subgraph publish command in the terminal.
rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \--name locations \--schema ./subgraph-locations/locations.graphql
We can omit the
--routing-url option in the command because we already set that value the first time we published the subgraph to the registry.
Great, it looks like our changes have been published successfully!
✏️ Defining our entity in
reviews
We want to use the
Location entity in our
reviews subgraph as well.
Open up the
subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqlfile.
We'll add the
Locationtype definition, along with the
@keydirective and set the
idfield as the primary key.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqltype Location @key(fields: "id") {# to fill in}
Inside the curly braces, we'll add the
idfield of type non-nullable
ID!.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqltype Location @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!}
The
Locationentity doesn't need to include all the fields we defined for it in the
locationssubgraph. After all, the
reviewssubgraph doesn't know anything about these fields, or how to resolve them!
So far, we've given our
reviewssubgraph a stub of the
Locationentity. A stub serves as a basic representation of a type that includes just enough information to work with that type in the subgraph.
There's one more change we need to make. Because the
reviewssubgraph is not responsible for resolving any of the entity's other fields, we'll add one more property to our
@keydirective.
Inside the
@keydirective, add a property called
resolvableand set it to
false.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqltype Location @key(fields: "id", resolvable: false) {id: ID!}
This property tells the router that this subgraph doesn't define a reference resolver for this entity.
Recall that a reference resolver is responsible for returning all of the entity fields that this subgraph contributes. The
reviewssubgraph doesn't contribute any other fields (besides the key field), so it doesn't need to define a reference resolver. The
resolvable: falseproperty indicates this to the router!
Publish the
reviews subgraph
Now let's publish our
reviews subgraph updates. From a terminal in the root directory of our project, let's run the
rover subgraph publish command again.
rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \--name reviews \--schema ./subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql
Alright, we see a success message and our changes have made it to the registry!
Practice
Convert the Book type below into an entity. A Book can be uniquely identified by its International Standard Book Number (ISBN).
Key takeaways
- To create an entity, we can use the
@keydirective to specify which field(s) can uniquely identify an object of that type.
- When a subgraph can't be used to resolve any non-
@keyfields of an entity, we pass
resolvable: falseto the
@keydirective definition.
Up next
We've added entities to our subgraph schemas and published our changes!
In the next lesson, we'll learn how the router uses entities and entity representations to connect data from multiple subgraphs.