Overview

Let's get back to our problem of how to connect data between subgraphs. We'll take care of one of the missing pieces of our schema: the Review.location field.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn how to reference an entity in a subgraph as a return type by implementing the Review.location field

The Location entity as a return type

We want to use the Location entity as the return type for the Review.location field, so let's take a closer look at how to do that.

✏️ Adding the Review.location field to the schema

Open up the subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql file. Let's add a new field called location , which should return a Location type. subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql type Review { id : ID ! " Written text " comment : String " A number from 1 - 5 with 1 being lowest and 5 being highest " rating : Int " The location the review is about " location : Location } type Location @key ( fields : "id" , resolvable : false ) { id : ID ! } Copy We can test our changes and open Sandbox for the reviews subgraph at http://localhost:4002. We should see the new location field show up under latestReviews . studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer Let's try running a query to test out our new field. We'll query for latestReviews , and include the id , comment and rating fields. Next, we'll include the new location field and its id . Let's also give the operation a descriptive name: GetLatestReviewsAndLocations . query GetLatestReviewsAndLocations { latestReviews { id comment rating location { id } } } Copy

When we submit the query, we can see that we get back null for the value of each location !

See JSON response JSON { "data" : { "latestReviews" : [ { "id" : "rev-8" , "comment" : "This is simply unbelievable! It's the perfect solution for our business. Really good. I don't always clop, but when I do, it's because of planet" , "rating" : 5 , "location" : null } , { "id" : "rev-9" , "comment" : "Planet is exactly what our business has been lacking. It's incredible. If you want real marketing that works and effective implementation - planet's got you covered." , "rating" : 5 , "location" : null } , { "id" : "rev-10" , "comment" : "Thanks planet! I was amazed at the quality of planet. Planet did exactly what you said it does." , "rating" : 5 , "location" : null } ] } }

This is because we haven't defined what the reviews subgraph should return when this field is queried! We first need to define a corresponding resolver function.

✏️ The Review.location resolver function

As we saw before, the router will ask the reviews subgraph for an entity representation of the location the review is associated with. The router already knows how to retrieve the typename, but it needs the location's id key field. Let's set that up.

Open up the subgraph-reviews/resolvers.js file. In the resolvers object, we'll add a new key for the Review type, and an empty resolver function for the location field. subgraph-reviews/resolvers.js const resolvers = { Review : { location : ( ) => { } , } , } ; Copy Name the first parameter of the resolver function review , which is the parent object of the field. subgraph-reviews/resolvers.js location : ( review ) => { } , Copy For the body of the resolver, we need to return an entity representation with the location's id. So how do we retrieve the id of a location for a particular review? To answer this question, we'll take a quick detour to look at what reviews data we get back from our data source. Jump over to the reviews_data.json file in the datasources directory. Here we can see that for each review object, we are storing the locationId each review belongs to. subgraph-reviews/datasources/reviews_data.json { "id" : "rev-1" , "locationId" : "loc-1" , "rating" : 5 , "comment" : "..." } This locationId field specifies exactly the data we're looking for - a location's id ! Back in the Reviews.location resolver, let's destructure the review object and pull out locationId . Then we'll return a new object that reassigns locationId to id . This will match it to the name of the Location entity's @key field. subgraph-reviews/resolvers.js location : ( { locationId } ) => { return { id : locationId } ; } , Copy

Checking your work

Fantastic! Now let's check that everything's playing nicely. Go back to Apollo Sandbox for the reviews subgraph at http://localhost:4002.

Let's try out that query again. This time, we get back each location's id!

query GetLatestReviewsAndLocations { latestReviews { id comment rating location { id } } } Copy

The response should match the shape of the object below:

See JSON response JSON { "data" : { "latestReviews" : [ { "id" : "rev-8" , "comment" : "This is simply unbelievable! It's the perfect solution for our business. Really good. I don't always clop, but when I do, it's because of planet" , "rating" : 5 , "location" : { "id" : "loc-2" } } , { "id" : "rev-9" , "comment" : "Planet is exactly what our business has been lacking. It's incredible. If you want real marketing that works and effective implementation - planet's got you covered." , "rating" : 5 , "location" : { "id" : "loc-3" } } , { "id" : "rev-10" , "comment" : "Thanks planet! I was amazed at the quality of planet. Planet did exactly what you said it does." , "rating" : 5 , "location" : { "id" : "loc-4" } } ] } }

And now our reviews subgraph can resolve a location's id field, which is exactly what the router will need to associate data across subgraphs.

To resolve the rest of the Location fields (like name , description , or photo ), we still have one thing left to add to our schema: the Location entity's reference resolver!

✏️ Implement the __resolveReference resolver

Moving over to the subgraph-locations directory, open up the resolvers.js file. Inside the resolvers object, add a new key for Location , then a resolver function called __resolveReference . subgraph-locations/resolvers.js const resolvers = { Query : { } , Location : { __resolveReference : ( ) => { } , } , } ; Copy Next, let's set up this function's arguments. Destructure the first argument, which is the entity representation object, and pull out the id field from it. Similarly, destructure the second argument ( context ) to access the dataSources property. subgraph-locations/resolvers.js __resolveReference : ( { id } , { dataSources } ) => { } , Copy The body of the reference resolver function needs to return all the entity fields that this subgraph defines. To do this, we'll use the LocationsAPI data source and its getLocation method. It returns a Location object for a given ID. subgraph-locations/resolvers.js __resolveReference : ( { id } , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . locationsAPI . getLocation ( id ) ; } , Copy Note: You can check out how the getLocation method works by peeking inside the subgraph-locations/datasources/LocationsApi.js file.

See it in action! Now that our __resolveReference resolver is set up, we can test it out by pretending to be the router and mimicking the request it sends to the locations subgraph! Note: You aren't required to do this step, as it's a bit advanced. But if you're interested in seeing how things work under the hood, then proceed! With our locations server running, open http://localhost:4001 in Apollo Sandbox. Add the following query variable in the Variables pane, to imitate the reference objects the router would pass in from the reviews subgraph: JSON { "representations" : [ { "__typename" : "Location" , "id" : "loc-1" } , { "__typename" : "Location" , "id" : "loc-2" } ] } Copy Then run the following query: GraphQL query GetLocationNames ( $representations : [ _Any ! ] ! ) { _entities ( representations : $representations ) { ... on Location { name } } } Copy The response should look something like the object below. JSON { "data" : { "_entities" : [ { "name" : "The Living Ocean of New Lemuria" } , { "name" : "Vinci" } ] } } Note: As you can see, the Query._entities field is quite powerful and can be used for malicious reasons (anyone can mimic a request and retrieve information they aren't supposed to). For this reason, your subgraphs should not be directly accessible by clients. See the docs for more information.

And with that, our graph is now fully set up to handle referencing entities!

Okay, we should be ready to query our supergraph in Apollo Studio, and watch the magic of the router associating data between our subgraphs!

Let's get to building the GetLatestReviews query we agreed upon earlier with the frontend team. We'll add our fields... wait a minute, where did our location field go? Wasn't this working great locally on Sandbox? What happened?

We forgot to publish our reviews subgraph schema changes to the registry!

✏️ Publish subgraph change with Rover

Oops! Let's hop over to a terminal in the root of the project, and run rover subgraph publish , passing in the variables for the reviews subgraph.

rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name reviews \ --schema ./subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql Copy

Now we should be ready to query our supergraph in Apollo Studio, and watch the magic of the router associating data between our subgraphs! ✨

✏️ Check your work against the router

Let's run this query in Studio.

query GetLatestReviews { latestReviews { id comment rating location { name } } } Copy

Note: If you see red squiggly lines below the location field on latestReviews , try refreshing the page. You may have been faster than the supergraph composition!

And we can see all our data is coming back from both the locations and reviews subgraphs!

We should see a response like this:

See JSON response JSON { "data" : { "latestReviews" : [ { "id" : "rev-8" , "comment" : "This is simply unbelievable! It's the perfect solution for our business. Really good. I don't always clop, but when I do, it's because of planet" , "rating" : 5 , "location" : { "name" : "Vinci" } } , { "id" : "rev-9" , "comment" : "Planet is exactly what our business has been lacking. It's incredible. If you want real marketing that works and effective implementation - planet's got you covered." , "rating" : 5 , "location" : { "name" : "Asteroid B-612" } } , { "id" : "rev-10" , "comment" : "Thanks planet! I was amazed at the quality of planet. Planet did exactly what you said it does." , "rating" : 5 , "location" : { "name" : "Krypton" } } ] } }

Let's update our schema agreement checklist and check off the location field we just added to the Review type.

Practice

When a subgraph references an entity as a return value, it provides a representation of that entity for the router to use. Which of the following are included in that representation? The entity's __typename The subgraph name The entity's @key field(s) The schema context object Submit

Which of the below is NOT one of the parameters accepted by the __resolveReference function? args info reference context Submit

Key takeaways

We can reference an entity in one subgraph as the return value for a type's field.

an entity in one subgraph as the return value for a type's field. Any subgraph that contributes fields to an entity needs to define a __resolveReference resolver function for that entity. This resolver is called when the router needs to resolve references to that entity made from within other subgraphs.

Up next