Overview
Let's get back to our problem of how to connect data between subgraphs. We'll take care of one of the missing pieces of our schema: the
Review.location field.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn how to reference an entity in a subgraph as a return type by implementing the
Review.locationfield
The
Location entity as a return type
We want to use the
Location entity as the return type for the
Review.location field, so let's take a closer look at how to do that.
✏️ Adding the
Review.location field to the schema
Open up the
subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqlfile.
Let's add a new field called
location, which should return a
Locationtype.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqltype Review {id: ID!"Written text"comment: String"A number from 1 - 5 with 1 being lowest and 5 being highest"rating: Int"The location the review is about"location: Location}type Location @key(fields: "id", resolvable: false) {id: ID!}
We can test our changes and open Sandbox for the
reviewssubgraph at http://localhost:4002. We should see the new
locationfield show up under
Let's try running a query to test out our new field. We'll query for
latestReviews, and include the
id,
commentand
ratingfields. Next, we'll include the new
locationfield and its
id. Let's also give the operation a descriptive name:
GetLatestReviewsAndLocations.query GetLatestReviewsAndLocations {latestReviews {idcommentratinglocation {id}}}
When we submit the query, we can see that we get back
null for the value of each
location!
This is because we haven't defined what the
reviews subgraph should return when this field is queried! We first need to define a corresponding resolver function.
✏️ The
Review.location resolver function
As we saw before, the router will ask the
reviews subgraph for an entity representation of the location the review is associated with. The router already knows how to retrieve the typename, but it needs the location's id key field. Let's set that up.
Open up the
subgraph-reviews/resolvers.jsfile.
In the
resolversobject, we'll add a new key for the
Reviewtype, and an empty resolver function for the
locationfield.subgraph-reviews/resolvers.jsconst resolvers = {// ...Review: {location: () => {// TODO},},};
Name the first parameter of the resolver function
review, which is the
parentobject of the field.subgraph-reviews/resolvers.jslocation: (review) => {// TODO},
For the body of the resolver, we need to return an entity representation with the location's id. So how do we retrieve the id of a location for a particular review?
To answer this question, we'll take a quick detour to look at what reviews data we get back from our data source. Jump over to the
reviews_data.jsonfile in the
datasourcesdirectory. Here we can see that for each review object, we are storing the
locationIdeach review belongs to.subgraph-reviews/datasources/reviews_data.json{"id": "rev-1","locationId": "loc-1","rating": 5,"comment": "..."}
This
locationIdfield specifies exactly the data we're looking for - a location's
id!
Back in the
Reviews.locationresolver, let's destructure the
reviewobject and pull out
locationId. Then we'll return a new object that reassigns
locationIdto
id. This will match it to the name of the
Locationentity's
@keyfield.subgraph-reviews/resolvers.jslocation: ({locationId}) => {return {id: locationId};},
Checking your work
Fantastic! Now let's check that everything's playing nicely. Go back to Apollo Sandbox for the
reviews subgraph at http://localhost:4002.
Let's try out that query again. This time, we get back each location's id!
query GetLatestReviewsAndLocations {latestReviews {idcommentratinglocation {id}}}
The response should match the shape of the object below:
And now our
reviews subgraph can resolve a location's
id field, which is exactly what the router will need to associate data across subgraphs.
To resolve the rest of the
Location fields (like
name,
description, or
photo), we still have one thing left to add to our schema: the
Location entity's reference resolver!
✏️ Implement the
__resolveReference resolver
Moving over to the
subgraph-locationsdirectory, open up the
resolvers.jsfile.
Inside the
resolversobject, add a new key for
Location, then a resolver function called
__resolveReference.subgraph-locations/resolvers.jsconst resolvers = {Query: {// ...},Location: {__resolveReference: () => {// TODO},},};
Next, let's set up this function's arguments.
Destructure the first argument, which is the entity representation object, and pull out the
idfield from it.
Similarly, destructure the second argument (
context) to access the
dataSourcesproperty.subgraph-locations/resolvers.js__resolveReference: ({id}, {dataSources}) => {// TODO},
The body of the reference resolver function needs to return all the entity fields that this subgraph defines. To do this, we'll use the
LocationsAPIdata source and its
getLocationmethod. It returns a
Locationobject for a given ID.subgraph-locations/resolvers.js__resolveReference: ({id}, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.locationsAPI.getLocation(id);},
Note: You can check out how the
getLocationmethod works by peeking inside the
subgraph-locations/datasources/LocationsApi.jsfile.
And with that, our graph is now fully set up to handle referencing entities!
Okay, we should be ready to query our supergraph in Apollo Studio, and watch the magic of the router associating data between our subgraphs!
Let's get to building the
GetLatestReviews query we agreed upon earlier with the frontend team. We'll add our fields... wait a minute, where did our
location field go? Wasn't this working great locally on Sandbox? What happened?
We forgot to publish our
reviews subgraph schema changes to the registry!
✏️ Publish subgraph change with Rover
Oops! Let's hop over to a terminal in the root of the project, and run
rover subgraph publish, passing in the variables for the
reviews subgraph.
rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \--name reviews \--schema ./subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql
Now we should be ready to query our supergraph in Apollo Studio, and watch the magic of the router associating data between our subgraphs! ✨
✏️ Check your work against the router
Let's run this query in Studio.
query GetLatestReviews {latestReviews {idcommentratinglocation {name}}}
Note: If you see red squiggly lines below the
location field on
latestReviews, try refreshing the page. You may have been faster than the supergraph composition!
And we can see all our data is coming back from both the
locations and
reviews subgraphs!
We should see a response like this:
Let's update our schema agreement checklist and check off the location field we just added to the Review type.
Key takeaways
- We can reference an entity in one subgraph as the return value for a type's field.
- Any subgraph that contributes fields to an entity needs to define a
__resolveReferenceresolver function for that entity. This resolver is called when the router needs to resolve references to that entity made from within other subgraphs.
Up next
Awesome work. Our subgraphs aren't so isolated anymore. And we're almost done checking off the fields in our schema agreement. In the next lesson, we'll contribute the last two fields:
reviewsForLocation and
overallRating.