Now that we've seen what the full managed federation workflow looks like, it's time to pick up where we left off with FlyBy. We have our locations and reviews subgraphs in place, so the next steps are to create a supergraph in Apollo Studio and publish our subgraphs!

In this lesson, we will:

Create a supergraph for FlyBy in Apollo Studio

Use the Rover CLI to register our subgraph schemas with the Apollo schema registry

Review the supergraph schema generated by the schema registry

✏️ Creating a graph in Apollo Studio

Let's start by spinning up a new supergraph for FlyBy.

Open a new browser window and go to Apollo Studio. If you haven't created a graph in Apollo Studio before now, you'll be prompted to do so. Otherwise, we can create a new graph by clicking the + New Graph button in the upper right corner of the dashboard. studio.apollographql.com

Note: Depending on when you created your account and what plan you're on, your Studio account might look a bit different than what we're showing in the video or lesson instructions.

Before continuing with the lesson, expand the section below to find your specific steps on how to create a graph.

Note: Depending on when you created your account and what plan you're on, your Studio account might look a bit different than what we're showing in the video or lesson instructions.

If you do have an account already and you're logged in to Studio, what do you see on the top right of the homepage's navigation bar? 1A) I see a 'Convert to Serverless (Free)' button. You'll need to upgrade your plan to the serverless (free) plan. Click "Convert to Serverless (Free)" on the top right. A modal will pop up explaining the plan's features. Click "Yes, convert my account". Next, what do you see in the main tab navigation bar? Expand another collapsible section below that best matches what you see. 1B) I don't see a 'Convert to Serverless (Free)' button. Click "+ New Graph". You'll see a modal pop up to create a graph. Skip the next question, jump back into this lesson's instructions and follow along.

If you chose 1A) and finished converting your account, what do you see in the main tab navigation bar? 2A) I see a Supergraphs tab and NO Classic Graphs tab. The page shows a 'Welcome to Apollo Studio' screen. Your page looks like this: Click the "Coming from Apollo Odyssey..." link. You'll see a modal pop up to create a classic graph. Then, jump back into this lesson's instructions and follow along. 2B) I see a Supergraphs tab and NO Classic Graphs tab. The page shows existing supergraphs on the left column. Your page looks like this: Scroll down to find a notice on the bottom right corner of the screen. Click "Head over to our classic graph flow". You'll see a modal pop up to create a classic graph. Jump back into this lesson's instructions and follow along. 2C) I see Supergraphs and Classic Graphs tabs. Navigate to the Classic Graphs tab. Your page looks like this: Click "+ New Classic Graph". You'll see a modal pop up to create a classic graph. Jump back into this lesson's instructions and follow along.

We'll give our graph a descriptive title, keep the default settings for Graph Architecture as "Supergraph", then click Next. studio.apollographql.com We should now see a modal with options for publishing a schema. We'll get to that in a moment. studio.apollographql.com

✏️ Storing Apollo environment variables

✏️ Storing Apollo environment variables

To publish our subgraphs using Rover, we'll need to save two environment variables from Apollo Studio:

APOLLO_KEY : An API key for authenticating Rover. It starts with something like service:your-graph-name .

: An API key for authenticating Rover. It starts with something like . APOLLO_GRAPH_REF : The graph reference (or graph ref) for our supergraph, which we'll use to tell Rover where to publish our subgraphs. A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an @ symbol, followed by the graph variant.

: The (or graph ref) for our supergraph, which we'll use to tell Rover where to publish our subgraphs.

We can get the values for APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF out of the publishing options modal in Studio.

Go back to the configuration options in Apollo Studio that appeared after you created your supergraph. Make sure you're on the Schema Document tab. First, make sure that the Supergraph Pipeline Track dropdown is set to Federation 2 Supergraph. This specifies that our supergraph should be built using the latest features of Apollo Federation. studio.apollographql.com Below, take a little peek at the command for publishing a subgraph schema. We'll be running this command shortly, but for now, we're more interested in the APOLLO_KEY environment variable here. APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key \ rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \ --name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Click on the eye icon on the code block to reveal the full value of APOLLO_KEY . Copy APOLLO_KEY and its value to your clipboard. studio.apollographql.com Back in our code editor, we'll create a new file in the router directory called .env . Paste your APOLLO_KEY into router/.env . router/.env APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key Copy Now let's go back to Studio to get our graph ref. The value we're looking for appears in the same code block, directly after the "rover subgraph publish" part of the command. We'll copy this value onto our clipboard. APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key \ rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \ --name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Note: Our graph ref uses the current variant for our supergraph, which is the default variant. We'll talk more about variants in Voyage III: Federation in Production. In your router/.env file, add a new line and set your APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable: router/.env APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = your-graph-name@current Copy

Task! I've created a router/.env file and added my APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF .

Warning: For security, environment variables should never be committed to version control. For this reason, this project includes a .gitignore file which specifies that the .env file should be ignored when committing code changes to a repository.

We've got the values we need to publish our subgraphs, but we'll also need to set up the Rover CLI.

✏️ Installing the Rover CLI

If you haven't installed Rover yet, open a new terminal window and run the install command. curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh Copy Note: If you want to install Rover using a different method, see the official Rover installation docs. Verify that the installation completed successfully by running the rover command in the terminal. If it outputs a list of options and subcommands for using Rover, great! The CLI is installed and ready to go.

✏️ Authenticating Rover

Let's authenticate with Rover so that Studio knows we have permission to publish schemas to our supergraph.

In the terminal, run the following command: rover config auth Copy You'll be prompted to enter the value of APOLLO_KEY, which you can find in your .env file. Paste it into the terminal (only the part after the APOLLO_KEY= piece), and press return. The terminal won't show the actual value when you paste it. It is a secret, after all! You should see a message in the terminal output that says " Successfully saved API key ", which means you've successfully authenticated Rover!

Already using Rover? Configure multiple profiles You can switch between multiple profiles by configuring Rover with different API keys. Find out how to set it up in the Rover docs on configuration profiles.

Note: If you ever lose your API key, don't worry! You can generate a new key from your graph's Settings tab in Apollo Studio. Then you'll have to reauthenticate with the new key by running rover config auth again.

Onwards to publishing our subgraph schemas!

The rover subgraph publish command

Rover has a command ready to help us with this important task: rover subgraph publish . This command pushes the latest version of a single subgraph schema to Apollo Studio.

rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name < SUBGRAPH NAME > \ --schema < SCHEMA FILE PATH > \ --routing-url < ROUTING URL > Copy

To use this command, we need the graph ref for the supergraph we want to publish to and the following command line options:

Option What is it? --name What we want to call our subgraph in Apollo Studio --schema The relative path to our subgraph's schema file --routing-url The URL where our subgraph runs (locally, for now)

We'll fill in these options with the details for each of our subgraphs.

✏️ Publishing the locations subgraph

Let's see this command in action by publishing our locations subgraph.

Bounce back to the terminal and make sure we're in the root directory for the project. Now let's type out the rover subgraph publish command: We'll paste in the value of our APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable. For the name option, we'll pass in locations . For the schema option, we'll pass the relative path to our locations.graphql file. And for the routing-url option, we'll pass in localhost:4001 . rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name locations \ --schema ./subgraph-locations/locations.graphql \ --routing-url http://localhost:4001 Copy Note: We've used the \ character in this command to improve legibility by putting each command-line option on its own line. If you choose to type the entire rover subgraph publish command on a single line, you don't need to include the \ . If all is well in the world, running this command should output a message confirming that the subgraph has been published and the supergraph has been updated!

Watch out! Did something go wrong? If there's an error in the terminal, have no fear! These troubleshooting tips cover a few of the most common scenarios we might encounter when publishing our subgraph. Failed authentication Rover might indicate that publishing failed due to malformed or invalid credentials. The error message: error[E014]: The API key you provided is malformed. An API key must have three parts separated by a colon. Copy How to fix it: Double-check that the key used to configure Rover matches the APOLLO_KEY provided for your graph. If necessary, generate a new key for your graph by visiting the Settings tab in Apollo Studio, then rerun rover config auth .

provided for your graph. If necessary, generate a new key for your graph by visiting the Settings tab in Apollo Studio, then rerun . You can also check the identity of your configured API key by running the command rover config whoami . An invalid API key produces the error below: error[E013]: The registry did not recognize the provided API key. Check your API key to make sure it's valid (are you using the right profile?). Copy For more information about configuring Rover to work with graph keys, see the docs on configuring Rover. Invalid path Rover might indicate that it can't find a schema file at the specified location. The error message: error: Invalid path. No file found at ./subgraphs/locations/locations.graphql Copy How to fix it: Make sure to run the rover subgraph publish command from the root directory of your project. The path to the subgraph schema file should be relative from that directory. Syntax error Rover might indicate an error parsing the schema if one of the subgraph files contains invalid syntax. The error message: error: Could not parse partial schema as AST. Copy How to fix it: Check the schema and server files for errors, or revisit the Building out the subgraphs lesson to validate your code. Seeing another error? For any other scenarios not covered here, please see the official docs on Rover errors. Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Checking the results in Apollo Studio

Let's go back to Studio and have a look at "See schema changes" to see what's changed in our supergraph.

This new page looks similar to the Sandbox we used in previous lessons, but with additional features for managing our supergraph.

Let's click on the Schema tab in the sidebar.

Schema Reference

The Schema Reference page lets us see all the types and fields in our composed supergraph schema. That's right, even though we've only published one subgraph so far, we already have a supergraph schema!

We see that our supergraph's Query type includes the two fields from the locations subgraph. Each field is annotated with its description, any variables it requires, and which subgraph it belongs to.

studio.graphql.com/graph/flyby/schema/reference?variant=current

✏️ Publishing the reviews subgraph

Let's use rover subgraph publish again to publish the reviews subgraph and see how our schema changes.

Back in the terminal in the root of our project, we'll use the rover subgraph publish command again. We won't change our graph ref, but we'll update the other command line options to reflect the reviews subgraph: rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name reviews \ --schema ./subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql \ --routing-url http://localhost:4002 Copy After it runs successfully, head back to Studio and refresh the Schema Reference page. Now we can see the new latestReviews field that our reviews subgraph added to the Query type! studio.apollographql.com

Nice job! With just a few commands, we've reached an important milestone on our federation journey. We've used managed federation to register our subgraphs to the schema registry, and Apollo Studio automatically composed our supergraph schema for us!

Reviewing our schemas

Let's take a closer look at that supergraph schema. Click on the SDL tab at the top of the Schema page. Here we can see details about our published subgraphs, along with two additional schemas.

The API schema is the GraphQL API that gets exposed to your clients. It cleanly and logically represents the combination of your subgraph schemas. (We won't worry about this schema for now.)

The Supergraph schema is used by the router like a map, to define how incoming GraphQL operations can be divided up among the underlying subgraphs. Let's investigate the Supergraph schema to get an idea of what Apollo Studio is doing for us behind the scenes.

studio.apollographql.com

Looks like the supergraph schema includes some new syntax and directives that we didn't create ourselves. We don't need to dive into these. But what's more interesting to us is seeing how the supergraph schema identifies the types and fields that belong to each one of our subgraphs.

Scroll down in the supergraph schema and take a look at the Query type. Here, the fields we added to the Query type in both subgraphs have been consolidated in one place. Each field is annotated with a special @join_field directive that references the name of its originating subgraph.

type Query @join__type ( graph : LOCATIONS ) @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS ) { """ The full list of locations presented by the Interplanetary Space Tourism department """ locations : [ Location ! ] ! @join__field ( graph : LOCATIONS ) """ The details of a specific location """ location ( id : ID ! ) : Location @join__field ( graph : LOCATIONS ) """ The three latest reviews submitted for FlyBy's locations """ latestReviews : [ Review ! ] ! @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) }

Our supergraph schema provides a complete picture for the router to query for information about locations, reviews, or any combination of the two! And as we learned in the previous lesson, Studio will automatically recompose this supergraph schema anytime we push a change to either one of our subgraphs.

Practice

Which of the following are true statements about the supergraph? The supergraph is an alternative to dividing the schema into subgraphs. The supergraph can be generated automatically by registering subgraphs in Apollo Studio. The supergraph is used by a router to resolve incoming client requests. The supergraph is the result of composing multiple subgraphs together. Submit

Key takeaways

We can use the rover subgraph publish command from the Rover CLI to publish our subgraph schemas to the Apollo schema registry.

command from the Rover CLI to publish our subgraph schemas to the Apollo schema registry. Whenever a new subgraph schema is published, Apollo Studio composes a new supergraph schema with any subgraphs registered to our supergraph.

The supergraph schema consolidates all the types and fields across our published subgraphs. It also includes extra directives to help the router determine which subgraphs can resolve each field.

