Overview
Now that we've seen what the full managed federation workflow looks like, it's time to pick up where we left off with FlyBy. We have our
locations and
reviews subgraphs in place, so the next steps are to create a supergraph in Apollo Studio and publish our subgraphs!
In this lesson, we will:
- Create a supergraph for FlyBy in Apollo Studio
- Use the Rover CLI to register our subgraph schemas with the Apollo schema registry
- Review the supergraph schema generated by the schema registry
✏️ Creating a graph in Apollo Studio
Let's start by spinning up a new supergraph for FlyBy.
Open a new browser window and go to Apollo Studio.
If you haven't created a graph in Apollo Studio before now, you'll be prompted to do so. Otherwise, we can create a new graph by clicking the + New Graph button in the upper right corner of the dashboard.studio.apollographql.com
Note: Depending on when you created your account and what plan you're on, your Studio account might look a bit different than what we're showing in the video or lesson instructions.
Before continuing with the lesson, expand the section below to find your specific steps on how to create a graph.
We'll give our graph a descriptive title, keep the default settings for Graph Architecture as "Supergraph", then click Next.studio.apollographql.com
We should now see a modal with options for publishing a schema. We'll get to that in a moment.studio.apollographql.com
✏️ Storing Apollo environment variables
To publish our subgraphs using Rover, we'll need to save two environment variables from Apollo Studio:
APOLLO_KEY: An API key for authenticating Rover. It starts with something like
service:your-graph-name.
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF: The graph reference (or graph ref) for our supergraph, which we'll use to tell Rover where to publish our subgraphs.
- A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an
@symbol, followed by the graph variant.
- A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an
We can get the values for
APOLLO_KEY and
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF out of the publishing options modal in Studio.
Go back to the configuration options in Apollo Studio that appeared after you created your supergraph. Make sure you're on the Schema Document tab.
First, make sure that the Supergraph Pipeline Track dropdown is set to Federation 2 Supergraph. This specifies that our supergraph should be built using the latest features of Apollo Federation.studio.apollographql.com
Below, take a little peek at the command for publishing a subgraph schema. We'll be running this command shortly, but for now, we're more interested in the
APOLLO_KEYenvironment variable here.APOLLO_KEY=your-graphs-apollo-key \rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \--name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \--routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql
Click on the eye icon on the code block to reveal the full value of
APOLLO_KEY. Copy
APOLLO_KEYand its value to your clipboard.studio.apollographql.com
Back in our code editor, we'll create a new file in the
routerdirectory called
.env.
Paste your
APOLLO_KEYinto
router/.env.router/.envAPOLLO_KEY=your-graphs-apollo-key
Now let's go back to Studio to get our graph ref. The value we're looking for appears in the same code block, directly after the "rover subgraph publish" part of the command. We'll copy this value onto our clipboard.APOLLO_KEY=your-graphs-apollo-key \rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \--name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \--routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql
Note: Our graph ref uses the
currentvariant for our supergraph, which is the default variant. We'll talk more about variants in Voyage III: Federation in Production.
In your
router/.envfile, add a new line and set your
APOLLO_GRAPH_REFenvironment variable:router/.envAPOLLO_KEY=your-graphs-apollo-keyAPOLLO_GRAPH_REF=your-graph-name@current
Warning: For security, environment variables should never be committed to version control. For this reason, this project includes a
.gitignore file which specifies that the
.env file should be ignored when committing code changes to a repository.
We've got the values we need to publish our subgraphs, but we'll also need to set up the Rover CLI.
✏️ Installing the Rover CLI
If you haven't installed Rover yet, open a new terminal window and run the install command.curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh
Note: If you want to install Rover using a different method, see the official Rover installation docs.
Verify that the installation completed successfully by running the
rovercommand in the terminal. If it outputs a list of options and subcommands for using Rover, great! The CLI is installed and ready to go.
✏️ Authenticating Rover
Let's authenticate with Rover so that Studio knows we have permission to publish schemas to our supergraph.
In the terminal, run the following command:rover config auth
You'll be prompted to enter the value of APOLLO_KEY, which you can find in your
.envfile. Paste it into the terminal (only the part after the
APOLLO_KEY=piece), and press return. The terminal won't show the actual value when you paste it. It is a secret, after all!
You should see a message in the terminal output that says "
Successfully saved API key", which means you've successfully authenticated Rover!
Note: If you ever lose your API key, don't worry! You can generate a new key from your graph's Settings tab in Apollo Studio. Then you'll have to reauthenticate with the new key by running
rover config auth again.
Onwards to publishing our subgraph schemas!
The
rover subgraph publish command
Rover has a command ready to help us with this important task:
rover subgraph publish. This command pushes the latest version of a single subgraph schema to Apollo Studio.
rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \--name <SUBGRAPH NAME> \--schema <SCHEMA FILE PATH> \--routing-url <ROUTING URL>
To use this command, we need the graph ref for the supergraph we want to publish to and the following command line options:
|Option
|What is it?
--name
|What we want to call our subgraph in Apollo Studio
--schema
|The relative path to our subgraph's schema file
--routing-url
|The URL where our subgraph runs (locally, for now)
We'll fill in these options with the details for each of our subgraphs.
✏️ Publishing the
locations subgraph
Let's see this command in action by publishing our
locations subgraph.
Bounce back to the terminal and make sure we're in the root directory for the project.
Now let's type out the
rover subgraph publishcommand:
We'll paste in the value of our
APOLLO_GRAPH_REFenvironment variable.
For the
nameoption, we'll pass in
locations.
For the
schemaoption, we'll pass the relative path to our
locations.graphqlfile.
And for the
routing-urloption, we'll pass in
localhost:4001.rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \--name locations \--schema ./subgraph-locations/locations.graphql \--routing-url http://localhost:4001
Note: We've used the
\character in this command to improve legibility by putting each command-line option on its own line. If you choose to type the entire
rover subgraph publishcommand on a single line, you don't need to include the
\.
If all is well in the world, running this command should output a message confirming that the subgraph has been published and the supergraph has been updated!
Checking the results in Apollo Studio
Let's go back to Studio and have a look at "See schema changes" to see what's changed in our supergraph.
This new page looks similar to the Sandbox we used in previous lessons, but with additional features for managing our supergraph.
Let's click on the Schema tab in the sidebar.
Schema Reference
The Schema Reference page lets us see all the types and fields in our composed supergraph schema. That's right, even though we've only published one subgraph so far, we already have a supergraph schema!
We see that our supergraph's
Query type includes the two fields from the
locations subgraph. Each field is annotated with its description, any variables it requires, and which subgraph it belongs to.
✏️ Publishing the
reviews subgraph
Let's use
rover subgraph publish again to publish the
reviews subgraph and see how our schema changes.
Back in the terminal in the root of our project, we'll use the
rover subgraph publishcommand again. We won't change our graph ref, but we'll update the other command line options to reflect the
reviewssubgraph:rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \--name reviews \--schema ./subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql \--routing-url http://localhost:4002
After it runs successfully, head back to Studio and refresh the Schema Reference page. Now we can see the new
latestReviewsfield that our
reviewssubgraph added to the
Querytype!studio.apollographql.com
Nice job! With just a few commands, we've reached an important milestone on our federation journey. We've used managed federation to register our subgraphs to the schema registry, and Apollo Studio automatically composed our supergraph schema for us!
Reviewing our schemas
Let's take a closer look at that supergraph schema. Click on the SDL tab at the top of the Schema page. Here we can see details about our published subgraphs, along with two additional schemas.
The API schema is the GraphQL API that gets exposed to your clients. It cleanly and logically represents the combination of your subgraph schemas. (We won't worry about this schema for now.)
The Supergraph schema is used by the router like a map, to define how incoming GraphQL operations can be divided up among the underlying subgraphs. Let's investigate the Supergraph schema to get an idea of what Apollo Studio is doing for us behind the scenes.
Looks like the supergraph schema includes some new syntax and directives that we didn't create ourselves. We don't need to dive into these. But what's more interesting to us is seeing how the supergraph schema identifies the types and fields that belong to each one of our subgraphs.
Scroll down in the supergraph schema and take a look at the
Query type. Here, the fields we added to the
Query type in both subgraphs have been consolidated in one place. Each field is annotated with a special
@join_field directive that references the name of its originating subgraph.
type Query @join__type(graph: LOCATIONS) @join__type(graph: REVIEWS) {"""The full list of locations presented by the Interplanetary Space Tourism department"""locations: [Location!]! @join__field(graph: LOCATIONS)"""The details of a specific location"""location(id: ID!): Location @join__field(graph: LOCATIONS)"""The three latest reviews submitted for FlyBy's locations"""latestReviews: [Review!]! @join__field(graph: REVIEWS)}
Our supergraph schema provides a complete picture for the router to query for information about locations, reviews, or any combination of the two! And as we learned in the previous lesson, Studio will automatically recompose this supergraph schema anytime we push a change to either one of our subgraphs.
Key takeaways
- We can use the
rover subgraph publishcommand from the Rover CLI to publish our subgraph schemas to the Apollo schema registry.
- Whenever a new subgraph schema is published, Apollo Studio composes a new supergraph schema with any subgraphs registered to our supergraph.
- The supergraph schema consolidates all the types and fields across our published subgraphs. It also includes extra directives to help the router determine which subgraphs can resolve each field.
Our next task is to look at how the router uses the supergraph schema to resolve incoming GraphQL operations and bundle data from multiple subgraphs into one clean response.