Overview
In the previous lesson, we just saw how subgraphs can reference an entity as a field's return type. Now, let's take a look at how subgraphs can contribute fields to an entity.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn how multiple subgraphs can contribute fields to an entity
- Update the
Locationentity in our
reviewssubgraph schema by contributing the
reviewsForLocationand
overallRatingfields
✏️ Contributing fields
Remembering our FlyBy UI, we know it needs to fetch each location's
overallRating, along with a list of its
reviewsForLocation:
By following the separation of concerns principle, it makes sense that any data about ratings or reviews is populated by the
reviews subgraph, so let's head on over there and make those additions!
Open up the
subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqlfile.
Find the
Locationentity definition in the schema. We previously defined this as a stub of the
Locationtype.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqltype Location @key(fields: "id", resolvable: false) {id: ID!}
By default, a subgraph should only contribute fields that aren't defined by other subgraphs, with the exception of the primary key field. This means that because the
locationssubgraph defines
name,
description, and
photoas fields for the
Locationtype, we won't - and shouldn't - define those fields here in the
reviewssubgraph!
Note: You can override the default behavior explained above to allow multiple subgraphs to resolve the same field by applying either the
@shareableor
@providesdirective. This is an optional performance optimization that can instruct the router on how to plan the execution of a query across as few subgraphs as possible.
Because we now want the
reviewssubgraph to contribute new fields to the
Locationdefinition, the first thing we need to do is remove the
resolvable: falseproperty from the
@keydirective. This will enable our
reviewssubgraph to define and resolve its own
Locationfields.
Remove the
resolvable: falseproperty from the
Locationtype's
@keydirective.subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphqltype Location @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!}
✏️ Adding new fields to the Location entity
Now we're ready to add the two new fields.
- the
overallRatingfield, which returns a
Float
- the
reviewsForLocationfield, which returns a non-null list of
Reviewobjects.
We'll also add descriptions to these fields so we can quickly see what they represent.
type Location @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"The calculated overall rating based on all reviews"overallRating: Float"All submitted reviews about this location"reviewsForLocation: [Review]!}
✏️ Adding resolvers
Each of these fields needs a resolver function to return data, so let's take care of that next.
Open the
resolvers.jsfile in the
subgraph-reviewsdirectory.
Add a
Locationentry to the
resolversmap. We'll also add two empty resolver functions for the
overallRatingand
reviewsForLocationfields.subgraph-reviews/resolvers.jsconst resolvers = {Query: {// ...},Location: {overallRating: () => {},reviewsForLocation: () => {},},Review: {// ...},Mutation: {// ...},};
We'll start with the
overallRatingresolver. First, we'll destructure the
parentargument (a
Locationobject) to get the
idfield. We'll also destructure the
contextargument to pull out our
dataSources.subgraph-reviews/resolvers.jsoverallRating: ({id}, _, {dataSources}) => {// TODO},
Inside the function, we'll return the results of calling our
dataSourcesobject, its
ReviewsAPI, and its
getOverallRatingForLocationmethod. Then, pass in the
idof the location that we're querying.subgraph-reviews/resolvers.jsoverallRating: ({id}, _, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.reviewsAPI.getOverallRatingForLocation(id);},
Note: You can check out how the
getOverallRatingForLocationmethod works by peeking inside the
subgraph-reviews/datasources/ReviewsApi.jsfile.
Next, we'll set up the resolver function for the
reviewsForLocationfield and follow the same structure as before. This time, we'll use the
getReviewsForLocationmethod of the
ReviewsAPIto fetch all reviews for a location based on its id.subgraph-reviews/resolvers.jsreviewsForLocation: ({id}, _, {dataSources}) => {return dataSources.reviewsAPI.getReviewsForLocation(id);},
Wonderful! Our resolvers receive a location's id and can return the right data for that location.
Adding a
__resolveReference function
Earlier, we learned that each subgraph that contributes fields to an entity needs to define a reference resolver for that entity.
We already defined the reference resolver in the
locations subgraph, but the
reviews subgraph also needs some way of knowing which particular location object it's resolving fields for.
Here's the good news: because we're using Apollo Server, defining the reference resolver function explicitly in the
reviews subgraph is not a requirement. Apollo Server defines a default reference resolver for any entities we don't define one for.
This diagram shows how the
__resolveReference function works by default with a query for a particular
Location.
- A queried location is resolved in the
locationssubgraph based on its
idargument.
- When the server reaches the
reviewsForLocationfield, the router knows that this is the responsibility of the
reviewssubgraph. The
__resolveReferencefunction receives the queried
Locationobject that the
locationssubgraph returned.
- The
reviewsForLocationresolver receives the referenced
Locationobject as its
parentargument, which it can then destructure and use to resolve data.
Even with this feature working for us under the hood, we'll walk through the steps to add this function ourselves in the optional section below, and review what happens when our router associates data across subgraphs.
So are we ready to put our supergraph to the test? Not so fast! Remember we made schema changes! These changes need to be published to the registry, or we'll run into the same problem we faced in the last lesson.
So we'll run the
rover subgraph publish command, passing it the values for our
reviews subgraph.
rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \--name reviews \--schema ./subgraph-reviews/reviews.graphql
Querying data across subgraphs
With a successful publish, let's return to Studio and refresh the Explorer. We can see that our list of subfields now includes
overallRating and
reviewsForLocation!
Let's include these fields in a new query to our router. We'll use the query the client needs for the location details page.
query GetLocationDetails($locationId: ID!) {location(id: $locationId) {idnamedescriptionphotooverallRatingreviewsForLocation {idcommentrating}}}
In the Variables panel:
{ "locationId": "loc-1" }
Look at this sweet sweet data!
The client is going to be thrilled that they're getting information about a location from both subgraphs without having to do any work to put it all together themselves!
Even better, we didn't have to restart our router. This is thanks to our router's connection to Apollo Uplink. Our newly published subgraph triggered Apollo Studio to compose a new supergraph schema. Our router then polled the Uplink and fetched the new supergraph schema. Best of all, the router started to use the new supergraph schema immediately, enabling us to query the new fields right away!
With that, we can finally check off the last two fields of our schema agreement!
Practice
Drag items from this box to the blanks above
types
concerns
assignments
entities
endpoints
search
create
router
delete
key field
Uplink
You're working on a federated graph that manages book information. The
authors subgraph defines an
Author entity with a primary key field
id of non-nullable type
ID. You want to use the
Author entity in the
books subgraph. Define the
Author entity below, and add a new field,
books, which returns a non-nullable list of non-nullable type
Book.
Key takeaways
- A subgraph that contributes fields to an entity should define the following:
- The entity, using the
@keydirective and its primary key fields, as well as the new fields the subgraph defines
- A
__resolveReferencefunction to know which particular entity instance a subgraph is resolving fields for. This can be taken care of by default by Apollo Server.
- The entity, using the
- A federated architecture helps organize and illustrate the relationships between types across our graph in a way that an app developer (or multiple teams of developers!) would want to consume the data.
- When both subgraphs use the same primary key to associate data for a type, the router coordinates data from both sources and bundles it up in a single response.
Up next
Congratulations, you've finished implementing all the fields in the FlyBy graph!
In the next and final lesson, we'll put the backend and frontend together and finally see FlyBy working in a browser!