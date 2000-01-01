Let's use the query below as an example of how the reference resolver function comes into play. We'll walk through the steps the router will follow to build a query plan, and execute this query.

GraphQL query GetLocationReviewData { locations { name overallRating reviewsForLocation { comment } } }

Adding the reference resolver

Open up the subgraph-reviews/resolvers.js file and add a new function called __resolveReference .

JavaScript subgraph-reviews/resolvers.js const resolvers = { Query : { } , Location : { __resolveReference : ( ) => { } overallRating : ( { id } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . reviewsAPI . getOverallRatingForLocation ( id ) ; } , reviewsForLocation : ( { id } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . reviewsAPI . getReviewsForLocation ( id ) ; } } , Review : { } , Mutation : { } } ;

This function is where our reviews subgraph will receive an entity representation passed by any other subgraph referencing the Location entity.

The Query Plan

The query starts with the locations entry point into our schema, which is defined in the locations subgraph. The router will start with a request to this subgraph.

The router encounters the name field, and checks this against the supergraph schema. This field is added to the query plan as resolvable from the locations subgraph.

On the next line, the router encounters the overallRating field. From the supergraph schema, the router sees that this field can only be resolved by the reviews subgraph.

The router adds a new operation to the query plan, this time requesting the overallRating for each location from the reviews subgraph.

The next field, reviewsForLocation , along with its subfield, comment , are likewise added to the request to the reviews subgraph.

To query the reviews subgraph, the router asks the locations subgraph for some extra information about the locations field: each location's __typename and id , which make up the location's entity representation.

Executing the query plan

The router begins carrying out the query plan outlined above, starting with asking the locations subgraph for data, including the representations for each of the objects in the queried locations .

The locations subgraph resolves all of the fields requested from it as it normally would, and returns the representations for each of the locations.

The router uses the _entities field to build a request for the reviews subgraph, which takes in the locations representations as an argument. The router also specifies the fields it needs from the reviews subgraph.

The __resolveReference function defined for the Location entity in the reviews subgraph is called with each representation object, which contains the __typename and id properties.

Because the __typename property will identify each representation as type Location , we can return this reference exactly as it is, and the overallRating and reviewsForLocation resolvers will receive the passed id in their parent argument when they are queried.

JavaScript subgraph-reviews/resolvers.js Location : { __resolveReference : ( location ) => { return location ; } overallRating : ( { id } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . reviewsAPI . getOverallRatingForLocation ( id ) ; } , reviewsForLocation : ( { id } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { return dataSources . reviewsAPI . getReviewsForLocation ( id ) ; } } ,

This is the default reference resolver that Apollo Server takes care of defining for us, behind the scenes!