Overview

We now have a complete schema for FlyBy's supergraph. It's time to put all of the pieces together and make sure our backend server meets all the frontend requirements we set at the start!

In this lesson, we will:

Run the FlyBy client, which will query our supergraph

Check that all the GraphQL operations used in the frontend code work as expected

Returning to the frontend

You might have noticed that we haven't reviewed any of the frontend code. Our initial meeting with the frontend team set the expectations for the data our backend should provide, but since that time we haven't needed to get in the way of their work to implement the UI. Let's see what they've built!

Launching the client

Open up a new terminal window and navigate to the client directory.

Install the packages with npm install then run npm start to launch the app.

client npm install && npm start Copy

In the browser, navigate to http://localhost:3000 to see the FlyBy homepage.

Oh no! We can see that the page is showing an error: Failed to fetch .

http://localhost:3000

But wait, we queried our supergraph perfectly fine using Apollo Studio! So why is the client unable to connect?

Cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) and the router

Our client can't connect because of CORS, which stands for cross-origin resource sharing. CORS is a protocol that enables your server to specify which websites can talk to it.

By default, the Apollo Router enables only Apollo Studio (https://studio.apollographql.com) to connect to your server.

This means we'll need to configure the router to also allow requests from http://localhost:3000 (where our client is running) while we're testing it locally.

✏️ Configuring CORS settings

There are many different ways to configure the CORS options for the router. For FlyBy, we'll use the origins property to explicitly specify which client URLs are allowed to connect to the router.

Note: You can learn more about other supported CORS configurations in the Apollo documentation.

In the router directory, create a file called config.yaml . This file will let us customize the router when it starts up. Add the following configuration. It uses the origins key and specifies that both Apollo Studio and the locally-running client should be able to connect to the router. config.yaml cors : origins : - http : //localhost : 3000 - https : //studio.apollographql.com Copy In the terminal, if your router is still running, stop the process with CTRL+C . We'll run the router again, but with an additional parameter: the --config flag as well as the path to our config file. APOLLO_KEY = < APOLLO_KEY > APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > ./router --config ./config.yaml Copy The router should be running successfully, with console output indicating the port it's running on.

Checking the client

Let's check out the FlyBy homepage again at http://localhost:3000. Alright, we've got data showing!

http://localhost:3000

Our mockups have been brought to life! We can see first hand locations, reviews and submit reviews of our own. Our supergraph is working smoothly for us behind the scenes!

Task! The client app is running successfully with data from the supergraph!

Watch out! Did something go wrong? If an error occurs when loading the client application, we might have missed a step along the way. Here are some troubleshooting tips for getting things up and running: ECONNREFUSED : If the error indicates that a request to either http://localhost:4001 or http://localhost:4002 failed, make sure that both subgraphs are running. Relaunch both subgraphs by opening a new terminal in each subgraph directory, subgraph-locations and subgraph-reviews . Then, run npm start in each. http://localhost:3000

Failed to Fetch : In the event of a failure to fetch, return to the terminal of the router and make sure that it is running. http://localhost:3000

CORS issue: Your browser console message is displaying a CORS message such as "Access to fetch at [URL] from origin http://localhost:3000 has been blocked by CORS policy". To fix this, go back to your router's config.yaml file where you set up the CORS configuration. Make sure your file looks like the code below and that there is no slash ( / ) at the end of the URLs specified. YAML config.yaml server : cors : origins : - http : //localhost : 3000 - https : //studio.apollographql.com Copy 400: Bad Request: This error indicates that a request to the router failed. Open up the network tab in the browser to inspect the failed request. (You might need to reload your page with this tab open!) Use the Preview tab on the request to see the server response, which should provide more detail about where the failure occurred. Make sure to run the rover subgraph publish command detailed in Lesson 5 to push subgraph changes to the Apollo schema registry. http://localhost:3000 Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Key takeaways

Clients request data from a single GraphQL server: the router.

The router can set CORS rules to specify which websites can talk to it.

We can set up these rules (and other configurations) through the router's config file.

Conclusion

That was an exciting adventure of building a supergraph! We've reached the end of the course and covered many of the principles we can use to set up a new project with a supergraph.

We learned about why we would pick Apollo Federation right from the start to build a modular GraphQL API that can scale as our product and development teams grow.

We used the managed federation workflow to publish our subgraphs and visualize the composed supergraph schema in Apollo Studio.

Finally, we took a deep dive into how to create entities to reference and contribute new fields to types across subgraphs.

And along the way, we brought all this together to create a supergraph that powers the FlyBy experience.

Thanks for joining us on our first voyage into Apollo Federation and the supergraph. We look forward to seeing you in the next course!