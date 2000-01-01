We're excited to see you at GraphQL Summit 2024 in New York on Oct 8 - 10th!
Note: Your conference pass includes free workshops but space is limited. Remember to "Add to schedule" on your favourite workshop(s) to claim your spot.
⚠️ Before the workshops...
We highly encourage you to complete these steps on your home network before arriving on October 8th to avoid slow network and downloading issues.
You will need to do the following:
1) Join your workshop's GraphOS Studio organization.
To build and manage supergraphs, we'll be using Apollo GraphOS.
For each workshop you're registered in, click on the invite link below and join the organization. (Not all workshops require this step, those are denoted with "N/A").
Note: If you don't have an Apollo account yet, you'll be prompted to create one. If you are an existing Apollo customer, you will need to join with an email address not associated with your company's SSO login.
|Workshop
|Invite link
|AI needs APIs: A no-hype guide from schema discovery to query generation
|Link
|Better, faster, stronger: Advanced configurations to boost your router performance
|Link
|Debugging your business with GraphOS Router advanced telemetry
|Link
|End-to-end GraphOS Enterprise
|Link
|Federation from day 1: Thinking in entities
|N/A
|Give your graph some REST
|Link
|GraphOS & your internal developer platform
|Link
|GraphQL for mobile: Going hands-on with the Apollo iOS Client
|N/A
|GraphQL for web: Going hands-on with Apollo Client
|N/A
|Greenfield API development with GraphOS
|N/A
|Observability for the supergraph: Best practices for graph-native telemetry
|Link
|Realtime data across your graph with federated subscriptions
|Link
|Scaling your graph: Drive efficiency and collaboration with GraphOS
|Link
|Schema design excellence
|Link
|Securing your graph: A defense-in-depth strategy
|Link
To verify that you can access the org on Studio, you should see something like this:
2) Install and authenticate the Rover CLI
Rover is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with graphs and interact with GraphOS.
Need help?
If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll down below to leave a comment. We're here to help.
What's next?
Each workshop may have additional pre-requisite steps, such as cloning a repo and installing dependencies. We highly encourage you to complete those steps on your home network before arriving on October 8th to avoid slow network and downloading issues.
Find your workshop(s) on the left for additional instructions.
