We're excited to see you at GraphQL Summit 2024 in New York on Oct 8 - 10th!

Note: Your conference pass includes free workshops but space is limited. Remember to "Add to schedule" on your favourite workshop(s) to claim your spot.

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep below, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of this page to leave a comment. We're here to help!

⚠️ Before the workshops...

We highly encourage you to complete these steps on your home network before arriving on October 8th to avoid slow network and downloading issues.

You will need to do the following:

Before the workshop Follow the steps below. Find your workshop(s) on the left-side and complete their pre-requisites.

1) Join your workshop's GraphOS Studio organization.

To build and manage supergraphs, we'll be using Apollo GraphOS.

For each workshop you're registered in, click on the invite link below and join the organization. (Not all workshops require this step, those are denoted with "N/A").

Note: If you don't have an Apollo account yet, you'll be prompted to create one. If you are an existing Apollo customer, you will need to join with an email address not associated with your company's SSO login.

Workshop Invite link AI needs APIs: A no-hype guide from schema discovery to query generation Link Better, faster, stronger: Advanced configurations to boost your router performance Link Debugging your business with GraphOS Router advanced telemetry Link End-to-end GraphOS Enterprise Link Federation from day 1: Thinking in entities N/A Give your graph some REST Link GraphOS & your internal developer platform Link GraphQL for mobile: Going hands-on with the Apollo iOS Client N/A GraphQL for web: Going hands-on with Apollo Client N/A Greenfield API development with GraphOS N/A Observability for the supergraph: Best practices for graph-native telemetry Link Realtime data across your graph with federated subscriptions Link Scaling your graph: Drive efficiency and collaboration with GraphOS Link Schema design excellence Link Securing your graph: A defense-in-depth strategy Link

To verify that you can access the org on Studio, you should see something like this:

studio.apollographql.com

Task! I have joined the Studio organizations of all the workshops I'm enrolled in.

2) Install and authenticate the Rover CLI

Rover is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with graphs and interact with GraphOS.

Instructions to install and authenticate Rover Open up a terminal and run the install command that suits your computer's environment: For Linux / Mac OS: curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh Copy For Windows PowerShell installer iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex Copy Note: You can find other installation methods in the Apollo documentation. Verify that the installation completed successfully by running rover anywhere in the terminal. If it outputs a list of options and subcommands for using Rover, great! The CLI is installed and ready to go. Next, let's authenticate it with a personal API key. In GraphOS Studio, click on your profile picture, then Personal Settings. Click API Keys. Click Create new key. https://github.com Give it a name, like "Local Dev". Copy your key - you won't be able to see it again! In a terminal, run: rover config auth Copy Then paste in your API key (you won't be able to see it physically in the terminal). To check if it worked, run: rover config whoami Copy And you should see your profile information displayed. You're all set!

Task! I've installed and authenticated the Rover CLI with my personal API key.

Need help?

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll down below to leave a comment. We're here to help.

What's next?

Each workshop may have additional pre-requisite steps, such as cloning a repo and installing dependencies. We highly encourage you to complete those steps on your home network before arriving on October 8th to avoid slow network and downloading issues.