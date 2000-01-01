1. Installations
We're excited to see you at GraphQL Summit 2024 in New York on Oct 8 - 10th!

Note: Your conference pass includes free workshops but space is limited. Remember to "Add to schedule" on your favourite workshop(s) to claim your spot.

⚠️ Before the workshops...

We highly encourage you to complete these steps on your home network before arriving on October 8th to avoid slow network and downloading issues.

You will need to do the following:

Before the workshop

1) Join your workshop's GraphOS Studio organization.

To build and manage , we'll be using .

For each workshop you're registered in, click on the invite link below and join the organization. (Not all workshops require this step, those are denoted with "N/A").

Note: If you don't have an Apollo account yet, you'll be prompted to create one. If you are an existing Apollo customer, you will need to join with an email address not associated with your company's SSO login.

WorkshopInvite link
AI needs APIs: A no-hype guide from schema discovery to query generationLink
Better, faster, stronger: Advanced configurations to boost your router performanceLink
Debugging your business with GraphOS Router advanced telemetryLink
End-to-end GraphOS EnterpriseLink
Federation from day 1: Thinking in entitiesN/A
Give your graph some RESTLink
GraphOS & your internal developer platformLink
GraphQL for mobile: Going hands-on with the Apollo iOS ClientN/A
GraphQL for web: Going hands-on with Apollo ClientN/A
Greenfield API development with GraphOSN/A
Observability for the supergraph: Best practices for graph-native telemetryLink
Realtime data across your graph with federated subscriptionsLink
Scaling your graph: Drive efficiency and collaboration with GraphOSLink
Schema design excellenceLink
Securing your graph: A defense-in-depth strategyLink

To verify that you can access the org on Studio, you should see something like this:

studio.apollographql.com

Task!

2) Install and authenticate the Rover CLI

is Apollo's command line interface (CLI) tool that helps developers work with and interact with .

Task!

Need help?

What's next?

Each workshop may have additional pre-requisite steps, such as cloning a repo and installing dependencies. We highly encourage you to complete those steps on your home network before arriving on October 8th to avoid slow network and downloading issues.

Find your workshop(s) on the left for additional instructions.

Next

