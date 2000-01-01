AI needs APIs: A no-hype guide from schema discovery to query generation

Feeling curious and have AI-fatigue at the same time? Join us for a practical deep dive into using AI with APIs to make AI-driven experiences more useful. In this workshop we'll explore ways to integrate a modern AI toolchain with your graph and go hands-on to build tooling that will help you answer questions about your schemas and even generate safe and trusted queries.

What you'll learn

How to safely use an LLM to answer questions about your own graph .

Ways to use AI to generate trusted queries and even recommend schema changes.

OpenAI, HuggingFace, Mistral? Learn considerations and trade-offs when evaluating the tools and techniques

Who this workshop is for

API developers who are familiar with GraphQL and curious about AI. No advanced math degree needed!

⚠️ Before the workshop...

If you have any questions or run into any issues with the workshop prep, send us an email at summit@apollographql.com. You can also hop on to the Apollo Discord group in the #summit-workshops channel, or scroll to the end of the page to leave a comment. We're here to help!

You will need the following:

You will also need:

Clone the repo locally

Clone the repo git clone TODO Copy Open it up in your code editor. Run npm install in a terminal. Run npm run dev . This starts up the server in development mode, which means changes you make in your files will automatically restart the server. If all goes well, when you open up http://localhost:4001, you should see Sandbox Explorer! Feel free to play around with the schema if you're curious, but we'll go over it at the workshop!